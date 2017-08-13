After Hours: Oasis Vol 2: Mt Baker

For Vol. 2, December’s endless winter storms ease. As the sun reappears for a moment, two visitors from afar return to reach total absolution amongst the plethora of opportunities Mt. Baker provides us all.

Featuring riding from John Murphy & Ralph Kucharek, but also Pat McCarthy, & Hana Beaman.

Vol. 1: vimeo.com/199465764

Vol. 3: vimeo.com/211012910

—

Offering an alternate take on a season spent at the notoriously-abundant Mt Baker Ski Area, Afterhours Creative & Mt Baker have partnered to release a 4-part short film series.

Each volume highlights a different perspective induced by embracing the surreal spirit of exploring the ski area & the surrounding backcountry.

—

Produced By:

Mt Baker Ski Area & Afterhours Creative

Directed By:

Ian Post

Cinematography & Editing:

Ian Post

Music:

La Petite Fille De La Mer – Vangelis

Magic Mountain – War

Fat Old Sun – Pink Floyd

Sound and Color – Alabama Shakes

Photography:

Annie Mac

afterhours.us

mtbaker.us

instagram.com/oasis.film

ianpost.com