After Hours: Oasis Vol 2: Mt Baker

13 August, 2017 No Comments

For Vol. 2, December’s endless winter storms ease. As the sun reappears for a moment, two visitors from afar return to reach total absolution amongst the plethora of opportunities Mt. Baker provides us all.

Featuring riding from John Murphy & Ralph Kucharek, but also Pat McCarthy, & Hana Beaman.

Vol. 1: vimeo.com/199465764
Vol. 3: vimeo.com/211012910

Offering an alternate take on a season spent at the notoriously-abundant Mt Baker Ski Area, Afterhours Creative & Mt Baker have partnered to release a 4-part short film series.

Each volume highlights a different perspective induced by embracing the surreal spirit of exploring the ski area & the surrounding backcountry.

Produced By:
Mt Baker Ski Area & Afterhours Creative

Directed By:
Ian Post

Cinematography & Editing:
Ian Post

Music:
La Petite Fille De La Mer – Vangelis
Magic Mountain – War
Fat Old Sun – Pink Floyd
Sound and Color – Alabama Shakes

Photography:
Annie Mac

afterhours.us
mtbaker.us
instagram.com/oasis.film
ianpost.com

