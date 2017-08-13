After Hours: Oasis Vol 2: Mt Baker

- Home
For Vol. 2, December’s endless winter storms ease. As the sun reappears for a moment, two visitors from afar return to reach total absolution amongst the plethora of opportunities Mt. Baker provides us all.
Featuring riding from John Murphy & Ralph Kucharek, but also Pat McCarthy, & Hana Beaman.
Vol. 1: vimeo.com/199465764
Vol. 3: vimeo.com/211012910
—
Offering an alternate take on a season spent at the notoriously-abundant Mt Baker Ski Area, Afterhours Creative & Mt Baker have partnered to release a 4-part short film series.
Each volume highlights a different perspective induced by embracing the surreal spirit of exploring the ski area & the surrounding backcountry.
—
Produced By:
Mt Baker Ski Area & Afterhours Creative
Directed By:
Ian Post
Cinematography & Editing:
Ian Post
Music:
La Petite Fille De La Mer – Vangelis
Magic Mountain – War
Fat Old Sun – Pink Floyd
Sound and Color – Alabama Shakes
Photography:
Annie Mac
afterhours.us
mtbaker.us
instagram.com/oasis.film
ianpost.com
