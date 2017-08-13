Board Over Brains: Extreme Home Video

Extreme Home Video!! This video is of a bunch of friends who came together to snowboard in Portland, Columbia River Gorge and Mt. Hood. Everyday we would wake up at the crack of dawn head to the city and go till it got dark. We also filmed some powder days and some local govy spots. This would have never happened if all these people weren’t a part of this. That is why it is call Extreme Home Video! We all radical an we totally a big fam! Producer/Edit Cameron Weeg Videographers Leif Draznin-French Cameron Weeg Alex St. Pierre Drew Bickerstaff Arlan George Riders Taylor Rydman Kai Polendey Casey Tratz Tyler Verigan Nick Dirks Brendon Hupp Andy Glader Casey Mitchell Ian Sullivan Tanner Seymour WIll Bickerstaff Nicky Mcmillen Kevin Cummings Robert Solorio Jeremy Nylund Ty Will Coop Jordan Phinney Jagger Heckman Cameron Weeg Griffin Frigaard Corey Caswell And Friends ENJOY!!