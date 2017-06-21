Jed Anderson wins Inaugural DWD Dirt Race at Mt. Hood

- Home
Based entirely on the photo above, it seems Jed Anderson is out of hiding after the whole gay thing, or whatever. He has made his triumphant return by snaking his way down Timberline to take the win at the first DIRT race of the summer! Either that, or it’s just some kid named Carlos that looks like him.
Full results here.
admin one of the founders of the internet.
admin
Yeah maybe if Jed Anderson was 12, post some new edits.