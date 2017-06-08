Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

RIP Camp of Champions

08 June, 2017 17 Comments

Despite what President Cheetoh may or may not believe, climate chamge is definitely a thing and it has officially taken a casualty from the snowboard world. After 28 years, Camp of Champions can no longer operate on the Blackcomb glacier and will call it quits this summer.

According to camp founder Ken Achenbach,

On May 31st, we received an email from Whistler Blackcomb stating, “It may look like there is plenty of snow to use on the glacier but in reality this season’s snow pack is not very dense and is full of air. When this snow gets moved and the air escapes it makes for much less snow than meets the eye. Keeping snow on the glacier will prevent melt, therefore regulating jump size is very important.”

Once I received this email, I knew that we weren’t going to have enough snow to build the park we’ve been promising everyone all winter. Whistler Blackcomb never said, “There is less snow than meets the eye” before, even in the worst of the drought years. The predicament I find myself in is nature’s fault, not Whistler Blackcomb’s. This year’s snow pack is less dense than usual because we enjoyed such a long cold winter. We didn’t get the wet cement spring snow that builds the snow pack we count on. During the snow drought years of 2014 and 2015 we started with more snow than we have now and barely made it through two weeks. For 2017, there isn’t enough snow to build intermediate or expert sized jumps. A huge portion of our campers are intermediate / expert level riders, and a park without those features will leave them unsatisfied. It wouldn’t have lasted to the end of the camp season either.

If you’ve already signed up for camp, expect to be contacted in the next couple weeks. So read Ken’s full explaination and apology visit campofchampions.com

Comments (17)

  1. lesbe real said: said on June 8, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Climate change might be a factor but pushing around all the snow from the glacier all these years and insane prices is the real reason COC went out.
    Ken still the man tho

     
  2. Wonderin said: said on June 8, 2017 at 11:25 am

    Anyone think Vail might have had a hand in this?

     
    • Me said: said on June 8, 2017 at 12:08 pm

      Momentum ski camp doesnt seem to be lacking snow on the same glacier.

       
      • BrendanMuff said: said on June 8, 2017 at 2:06 pm

        Arena snowparks also just pulled out of their COC contract. Could have been a determining factor

         
      • ??? said: said on June 8, 2017 at 2:28 pm

        “Summer on the glacier won’t be the same without our long time neighbours Camp of Champions. Despite strange rumours floating around, there is more than enough snow and we’re almost done building our best park yet!

        Transfers, hips, extra wide take-offs, a 65 ft ‘big’ jump, 11 mogul lanes, 2 airbags and all sorts of jibs. We’re so excited for the next 5 weeks of summer camp on the glacier and hope to see you up there!”

         
      • Internet Man said: said on June 16, 2017 at 2:25 pm

        I think Momentum sets up on a different part of the glacier. Higher up. They’ve also had to move the tow rope on the glacier several times since and it’s not in a serviceable location for the park anymore I believe. CoC was half main trail and then this one little alcove where they would have the rail section. I’m guessing that part is all melted out now as well. So sad…..

         
      • true master 420 said: said on November 9, 2017 at 3:58 am

        this is so true, why was momentum ski camps hapening but not coc?? and whistler valley snowboard club had theyr own private park on the old coc side of the horst man t bar?! respect coc for everything they have done and hate on mommentum and…

         
    • FUCK----VAIL -- said: said on June 21, 2017 at 4:02 am

      VAIL HATES SNOWBOARDING …. they plan on owning every resort and killing all SNOWBOARDING .

       
  3. gnc said: said on June 10, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    fuck trump…

    don’t worry. climate change isn’t real

     
  4. GROW UP said: said on June 14, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    no fuck u ….limp dick fag

     
  5. KIM said: said on June 15, 2017 at 3:26 am

    THEY GOT MORE SNOW LAST YEAR THAN THEY HAVE EVER GOTTEN IN 75 YR HISTORY ASS HOLE

     
  6. VAIL SUCKS 4 LIFE said: said on June 18, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    they got a all-time SNOWPACK THIS SEASON ……so FUCK VAIL …

     
  7. burn it up said: said on June 24, 2017 at 5:35 am

    most snow in last 88 years ……fuck that place …

     

