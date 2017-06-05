Yomerica: The Movie

This is it. Yomerica. It’s about you, me, the pros, the bros, and anyone else who likes to ride a snowboard. All of the footage came in because we asked people for it, and the result is kinda awesome.

Thanks to Nowamean, Ugly Kidz and Co, Hill City Squad and After Hours in particular– stay tuned for the BTS interviews of them in the near future. Thanks to everyone else who sent us footage, this movie only exists because of you.

If you want a lot more thanks, make it to the end of the movie. If you want us to like you, post it on Facebook. If you don’t care if we like you but enjoyed the movie, share it on twitter. If you’re in the movie, share that shit because you love yourself.

Yomerica — the greatest country in the world!