Yomerica: The Movie

This is it. Yomerica. It’s about you, me, the pros, the bros, and anyone else who likes to ride a snowboard. All of the footage came in because we asked people for it, and the result is kinda awesome.
Thanks to Nowamean, Ugly Kidz and Co, Hill City Squad and After Hours in particular– stay tuned for the BTS interviews of them in the near future. Thanks to everyone else who sent us footage, this movie only exists because of you.
If you want a lot more thanks, make it to the end of the movie. If you want us to like you, post it on Facebook. If you don’t care if we like you but enjoyed the movie, share it on twitter. If you’re in the movie, share that shit because you love yourself.
Yomerica — the greatest country in the world!
admin one of the founders of the internet.
Email this author | All posts by admin
Waddup Cackalacky.
IS this a rip-off ,,TITLE FROM ” the united slopes of AMERICA ” I think its a lame attempt at copping a name ..that was taken for a much better project …DESEREE YOU RULE
just for the record / you wernt raised in the projects . your a wimpy rich white kid THAT LISTENS TO SHIT MUSIC
that first guy tho
YOBEAT is for young people …. OLD THINKING get out
I farted once
move on
I think I saw the illusive nollie cab backside 360 hardway, can we take a look at that in MegaMo?
SAL ? HOW COME YOU wrote like 75 boring [SEE BELOW] comments ? r you fucking bored out of your GOD DAM MINED ?
not enough yawgoons
FUCK YEA….love urban …YOBEAT .. GOOD VIDS …insane !
URBAN FUCKING RULES !
Hunter Gulan
That was way better than I thought it was going to be! Thanks Yobeat!
the more rail vids the better ….fuck the DERBEY CONTESTS …
did you guys know jed is in the new bronze video
Afterhours movie is gonna be sick
More flippin bird!!!!!
Does anyone know where Jeff holces home mountain is? Just wondering so I can avoid seeing him this winter
<10 pow shots?
We must be in the era of the hipster cause nothing is more ironic than white kids from the burbs riding to a song about being “raised in the projects”. Oh gee, I hope Justin reads this comment dramatically….
Contrary to what this video would lead you to believe, there are people out there who actually still ride powder and mountains. Jib vidyas are fucking boring.
Congrats! You made a video that is completely identical to 97% off all vids out there right now!
thanks hunter for not including one shot of us riding, we sent like 40 clips god damn!!
Thank god Brian skroupski and his orange hoodie weren’t in this. I would have left the states.
Thank god Brian skroupski and his orange hoodie weren’t in this. I would have left the states
I was really looking forward to seeing all of the “non-snowboarding” clips you guys requested but I guess you decided to leave them out
What happened to Mystery District?
will there be a b side
switch ups??
Steve Lauder comin through with that fire. Also yung ben with some hams
not enough handrails
Where was my superpipe section i sent in? I wore my zebraprint and landed the sickest bootgrabs as well! Fuck You Yobeat.
@flipping bird, put all your clips together and put it on here as a season recap or some shit.
But good fucking work yobeat, I didnt even see any zeaches in that, just need some more backcountry/park shit next time.
not enough handrails….also hard to believe your average yobeat reader is as good as any of these dudes, and also, what about the bitches…zero bitches or titties in this video and for that sole reason it blows….and no, i don’t mean bitches snowboarding, no one wants to see that…obviously
i liked shaun whites part at 2:55
@12: You must’ve stopped watching before the 12 minute mark. Because there’s definitely some rad, albeit short-living, freeriding in there which accurately captures how those of us blessed with gnarly terrain and abundant snowfall spend the winter months.
I have so much shit talkin’ to do about this video, WHERE TO START….where to start….
Post Flippin Bird’s clips
Yeah Dom!
Am I the only one who still like watching park footgear ?
Where was my part?
Where are the god damn jump shots? oh wait i forgot…. hipsters don’t have enough balls for 90ft SW BS Rodeos…. nice stock rail tricks that every kid who checks this website can do. YoBeat is a hate on stuff website right?
yobeaters be like ERR MER GEWRD YAWGOONS
I only watched for flippin bird. where was it you commies. I have a quota for flippin bird and your pathetic clip of the black kid was NOT ENOUGH. Sometimes I feel like I’m the only one who cares.
why you mad Devito??
i have crabs
…The montage section was the only good part.
Everything else is like every other snowboard movie out now.
was this the 1817 movie?
hellyeah hunter! that was awesome
Correct me if I’m wrong, but aren’t the UKC and Hill City Squad parts just their edits from Arnette Crew Clash? You know, the ones that got re-posted a week ago in the “How to Make Your Crew Stand Out” post.
Half that music made me shoot myself, but the riding kept me alive…
PUT SOME FUCKING NAMES OF THE RIDERS IN THE VIDEO
way too good of footage to be edited this horribly. yobeat blows it once again
A CLEAN, MINIMALISTIC EDIT IS ACTUALLY AN ENJOYABLE THING TO WITNESS UNTO ITSELF. PROPS. THIS YOMERICA JAM COULD BE A PRELUDE TO THE CREATION OF A BROADER SCOPE SHORT FILM SERIES PROJECT. IT’S OBVIOUSLY A BRAND BUILDER FOR YOBEAT TO GROW WITH.
I find it absolutely hilarious that anyone has anything negative to say about this video. If you’re hating on it you are delusional, have never been to Yobeat or just dumb. There are about a dozen powder edits submitted and posted a year. Most of which are pretty boring. Anyone with a decent powder shot is going to waste their time trying to get it into a “real video”. The same goes for everyone crying about jump shots. Have you paid attention to this site in the last three years? It’s only become more popular and the amount of park/jump footage has stayed the same. Get your heads out of your asses, if you want the direction of snowboarding changed then do something besides making a half assed cry baby comment.
This can’t be real Jerm. The true Jermagin loved the spewing of hate. ESPECIALLY on stuff that was actually good. Shitposting hate comments please continue, it’s what YoBeat was built on. #makeyobeatgreatagain
Jerm, quit being such a pussy. The footage in this video was sick. But seriously yobeat, where are the party shots I was looking to see some stupid shit in here
The B-sides are happening. Stay tuned.
Good shit
this is so rad, a ton of kids getting after it and shredding, all doing what we love. its sick to see! really inspiring!
Looks like someone needs a krabby patty!!!!
What’s with the all the old posts? Is Yobeat just giving up on posting new content?
The web is dead. Follow us on instagram @yobeat
Is this it, is it over?
it will never be over. Just different.
60 second video clips…? cool
Yall gonna be like the metrogrammed of snowboarding? Yall used to be above that. Idk if you lost money or passion or both but yobeat used to be about promoting the little guys and roasting the big ones. I wish you guys luck but Im sad about this.
Plenty of classic Steamboat spots in here.
yobeat sucks now. start selling shit then play old ass videos. give the people what they want. not over priced garbage. new videos. ya dingkusses.
UNFOLLOW YOBEAT ON INSTAGRAM
YOBEAT IS DEAD! SITE HASNT BEEN UPDATED IN WEEKS! GOOD RIDDANCE!
i still watch this, was heavily into snowboarding at the time and this movie stuck with me, love the soundtrack