Best Summer Ever 2: Heat Wave!

- Home
- Yobeat Online Shop
- Videos
- News
- History
- Features
- Podcasts
- Win
- About
Have you heard July was the hottest month on record in as long as there’s been a record? Well it was. Climate change doubters be damned, we’re fucking the world up. But this video isn’t a political statement, simply a little glimpse into how those at Mt. Hood beat the heat, cause damn, it sucks putting on snowboard gear when it’s 90 degrees.
Connor Brown does not like to find tranny.
Email this author | All posts by Connor Brown
first
travis peterson is fatter then all of them
Dick farts or fucking die
DAMN THAT NIGGA IS FAT!!!
really going downhill with these edits connor
best fat guy rider?
Vote Ben Maki- Prime Minister!!
who would win in a fight? Fraher or Ben?
since when did an xtreme have this much vig on an hvx?
I was suprised.
FUCKBOIZ 09 REPRESENT! BEN MAKI FOR PREZZY!
Damn big ben has some tricks! Jerm shut the fuck up, your pussy drunk ass has prolly been drinking since 8am.
ben is like my boy. Back up
so many aggressive pans, so little shirts
It’s only hot cuz we in gooovy
Shane is the muthafuckin truth.
shane is a mutha fuckin fag
God Damnit Boyy, Just stop wearing that hat. If your hat falls off evertyime you do a fucking trick just stop wearing it. This goes for all you Hat wearing bitch asses. Make sure it stays on your head
Constructive Criticism.
@churrboy, ive been drinking since june 15th.
that first dude earns my respect for not givin a fuck and still destroyin it
*drunk since june 15
The opening driving in the backseat of a car, gonna be artsy, slap some random color burns and softening filters on it like this is instagram “presented by coal” rigmarole is terrible.
LAY OFF THEM VOLCANO CONES MOOBS.
I burnt Ben’s foot on purpose to get more hours at Mt.Hood 26 where i work for free!
ben maki has the most intimidating yell there is. i actually tremble in fear when i’m around him. he makes me nervous.
until fat maki did the halfcab nosepress, i thought snowboarding was a sport
ben maki or get the fuck out!
#fuckboys09
for being reasonably fat as fuck, ben mk destroys!!1
dude seriously has man titties? da fuck. worst screen shot ever / disturbing.
these kids no how to have fun props to them. and i always like watching a connor edit so fuck it
Kevin Maples Rips! He was my counselor at HCSC!