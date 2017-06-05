Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Best Summer Ever 2: Heat Wave!

05 June, 2017 , , 31 Comments

Have you heard July was the hottest month on record in as long as there’s been a record? Well it was. Climate change doubters be damned, we’re fucking the world up. But this video isn’t a political statement, simply a little glimpse into how those at Mt. Hood beat the heat, cause damn, it sucks putting on snowboard gear when it’s 90 degrees.

Comments (31)

  1. PC LOC DAWG said: said on August 9, 2012 at 3:24 pm

    first

     
    Reply
  2. makefriendsordie said: said on August 9, 2012 at 3:28 pm

    travis peterson is fatter then all of them

     
    Reply
  3. Josh w said: said on August 9, 2012 at 3:30 pm

    Dick farts or fucking die

     
    Reply
  4. FLEX NIGGZ said: said on August 9, 2012 at 3:38 pm

    DAMN THAT NIGGA IS FAT!!!

     
    Reply
  5. jerm said: said on August 9, 2012 at 3:39 pm

    really going downhill with these edits connor

     
    Reply
  6. ble said: said on August 9, 2012 at 3:42 pm

    best fat guy rider?

     
    Reply
  7. Alix and Andrew said: said on August 9, 2012 at 3:45 pm

    Vote Ben Maki- Prime Minister!!

     
    Reply
  8. jeff the red haired intern said: said on August 9, 2012 at 3:51 pm

    who would win in a fight? Fraher or Ben?

     
    Reply
  9. assbury said: said on August 9, 2012 at 3:55 pm

    since when did an xtreme have this much vig on an hvx?

     
    Reply
  10. @@@@@@@brighton said: said on August 9, 2012 at 4:14 pm

    I was suprised.

     
    Reply
  11. He$h said: said on August 9, 2012 at 4:45 pm

    FUCKBOIZ 09 REPRESENT! BEN MAKI FOR PREZZY!

     
    Reply
  12. Churrboy said: said on August 9, 2012 at 5:43 pm

    Damn big ben has some tricks! Jerm shut the fuck up, your pussy drunk ass has prolly been drinking since 8am.

     
    Reply
  13. yobaby said: said on August 9, 2012 at 6:17 pm

    ben is like my boy. Back up

     
    Reply
  14. freeky zeek said: said on August 9, 2012 at 7:23 pm

    so many aggressive pans, so little shirts

     
    Reply
  15. Jerm's Mom said: said on August 9, 2012 at 8:27 pm

    It’s only hot cuz we in gooovy

     
    Reply
  16. Zoid said: said on August 9, 2012 at 8:50 pm

    Shane is the muthafuckin truth.

     
    Reply
  17. matth said: said on August 9, 2012 at 9:25 pm

    shane is a mutha fuckin fag

     
    Reply
  18. Someone who is really good said: said on August 9, 2012 at 9:58 pm

    God Damnit Boyy, Just stop wearing that hat. If your hat falls off evertyime you do a fucking trick just stop wearing it. This goes for all you Hat wearing bitch asses. Make sure it stays on your head

    Constructive Criticism.

     
    Reply
  19. jerm said: said on August 9, 2012 at 10:33 pm

    @churrboy, ive been drinking since june 15th.

     
    Reply
  20. Timwindells'ballsack said: said on August 9, 2012 at 10:33 pm

    that first dude earns my respect for not givin a fuck and still destroyin it

     
    Reply
  21. jerm said: said on August 9, 2012 at 10:34 pm

    *drunk since june 15

     
    Reply
  22. Meg said: said on August 10, 2012 at 1:20 am

    The opening driving in the backseat of a car, gonna be artsy, slap some random color burns and softening filters on it like this is instagram “presented by coal” rigmarole is terrible.

     
    Reply
  23. upstatemike. said: said on August 10, 2012 at 7:06 am

    LAY OFF THEM VOLCANO CONES MOOBS.

     
    Reply
  24. Dylan Trewin said: said on August 10, 2012 at 7:53 am

    I burnt Ben’s foot on purpose to get more hours at Mt.Hood 26 where i work for free!

     
    Reply
  25. PBS said: said on August 10, 2012 at 8:51 am

    ben maki has the most intimidating yell there is. i actually tremble in fear when i’m around him. he makes me nervous.

     
    Reply
  26. cheese wiggs said: said on August 10, 2012 at 12:39 pm

    until fat maki did the halfcab nosepress, i thought snowboarding was a sport

     
    Reply
  27. ron burgundy's chin stubble said: said on August 10, 2012 at 5:37 pm

    ben maki or get the fuck out!

    #fuckboys09

     
    Reply
  28. cool pond baby said: said on August 10, 2012 at 6:38 pm

    for being reasonably fat as fuck, ben mk destroys!!1

     
    Reply
  29. titty boi said: said on August 10, 2012 at 11:37 pm

    dude seriously has man titties? da fuck. worst screen shot ever / disturbing.

     
    Reply
  30. mdot said: said on August 11, 2012 at 5:39 am

    these kids no how to have fun props to them. and i always like watching a connor edit so fuck it

     
    Reply
  31. Paul John Balderston said: said on November 24, 2014 at 8:46 pm

    Kevin Maples Rips! He was my counselor at HCSC!

     
    Reply

