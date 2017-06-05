Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Best Summer Ever: YoBeat Cribs

05 June, 2017 , , 29 Comments

Government Camp, Oregon is a summer snowboard destination for most of the world. However, not everyone can get their parents to buy them a camp session or get their own condo with a private coach. Camp jobs are few and far between so Dakota Whitaker demonstrates on how to make it happen with little money at Mt Hood by giving you a tour of his abandoned cabin, riding the park at Windells with his friends, and skating up a storm.

Timberline

lives life in the Danger Zone
Comments (29)

  1. Washington Wolf said: said on June 27, 2011 at 9:32 pm

    Was unaware of Rom’s skate skill

     
    Reply
  2. the cow says said: said on June 27, 2011 at 9:33 pm

    smoke weed!

     
    Reply
  3. D-Dawg said: said on June 27, 2011 at 9:36 pm

    Dude….we told him where that cabin was and told [email protected] when he 1st got to Govey this summer….lol…this ish is waaay too funny!!! Its shred life peeps! Keepin it real Dakota!!! Lol

     
    Reply
  4. ryanmo said: said on June 27, 2011 at 10:05 pm

    this is awesome.

     
    Reply
  5. Ben said: said on June 27, 2011 at 10:31 pm

    Dammit Dakota. You are an inspiration. Always living life to the fullest in every aspect

     
    Reply
  6. YOGIgoods said: said on June 27, 2011 at 10:35 pm

    BAM! thats whats good!

     
    Reply
  7. BIRK said: said on June 27, 2011 at 10:44 pm

    Dakota is the shit!

     
    Reply
  8. LEMI said: said on June 27, 2011 at 11:20 pm

    DAKOTA living hood!..Best edit ive seen all summer…

     
    Reply
  9. local said: said on June 27, 2011 at 11:39 pm

    rejected edit ??

     
    Reply
  10. chaaa said: said on June 28, 2011 at 12:03 am

    how does he ride everyday at windells if he doesnt work there?

     
    Reply
  11. . said: said on June 28, 2011 at 12:06 am

    ”pink means pussy” LOL.

     
    Reply
  12. 720boardshop said: said on June 28, 2011 at 6:56 am

    Yeah Red! Good to see you’re having a gOod summer!

     
    Reply
  13. Uncle Russruss said: said on June 28, 2011 at 7:18 am

    Whats up Dakota? You gotta a room for Uncle Russruss.. Holler

     
    Reply
  14. for chaaa said: said on June 28, 2011 at 9:39 am

    Cause hes got friends

     
    Reply
  15. Robert Harold Sell III said: said on June 28, 2011 at 10:09 am

    I have this tape on loop; real good stuff fellas. …and Jerry got jumps!

     
    Reply
  16. ble said: said on June 28, 2011 at 11:20 am

    holy shit dks done lost his mind!

     
    Reply
  17. chaaa said: said on June 28, 2011 at 12:29 pm

    so if you have friends you can ride private parks? damnit i need to be popular

     
    Reply
  18. Jo said: said on June 28, 2011 at 2:31 pm

    Dk the most rediculous….but killin it

     
    Reply
  19. g said: said on June 28, 2011 at 3:12 pm

    that tuckknee crippler was the sickest

     
    Reply
  20. Jenise said: said on June 28, 2011 at 3:36 pm

    Dakota forgot to mention the black mold in the walls of the cabin. That’s one of the special gems of the place…

     
    Reply
  21. hot toddy said: said on June 28, 2011 at 3:36 pm

    eight ohh tewww

     
    Reply
  22. chuuch said: said on June 28, 2011 at 6:29 pm

    puss

     
    Reply
  23. Dylan dez said: said on June 28, 2011 at 10:51 pm

    No I told him where that was, directions n all come on dakot, at least gimme a shout out.
    Plus you know I’m moving in ina week

     
    Reply
  24. free burberry said: said on June 28, 2011 at 11:32 pm

    simply amazing! who did this remake of summertime?

     
    Reply
  25. Parker said: said on June 28, 2011 at 11:49 pm

    The artist is Billy Stewart and I’m pretty sure it’s the original

     
    Reply
  26. alex said: said on June 29, 2011 at 9:36 am

    The DK Lounge

     
    Reply
  27. Diggles said: said on June 29, 2011 at 11:38 am

    Good to see the Gerard’s getting some on the jumps and in the pipe. Little Red is gunna be a monster when he’s older.

     
    Reply
  28. wellactually said: said on June 30, 2011 at 7:29 pm

    snowboarding is fer richass white kids thats a fact. maybe a few poor white kids

     
    Reply
  29. Bricksquad said: said on July 1, 2011 at 5:34 am

    snowboarding isnt only for rich white kids. i got my first board when on christmas when i was like 14 and it was already 4-5 years old and about 20cm to bag for me, my second board was an entire setup, boots bindings and board for 50 bucks. i never got to a real mountain besides my local hill every friday until i could afford to pay for it myself. i grew up in a trailer and ate pasta every day. i wouldnt say i was rich

     
    Reply

