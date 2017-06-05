Best Summer Ever: YoBeat Cribs

Government Camp, Oregon is a summer snowboard destination for most of the world. However, not everyone can get their parents to buy them a camp session or get their own condo with a private coach. Camp jobs are few and far between so Dakota Whitaker demonstrates on how to make it happen with little money at Mt Hood by giving you a tour of his abandoned cabin, riding the park at Windells with his friends, and skating up a storm.

