Best Summer Ever: YoBeat Cribs

Government Camp, Oregon is a summer snowboard destination for most of the world. However, not everyone can get their parents to buy them a camp session or get their own condo with a private coach. Camp jobs are few and far between so Dakota Whitaker demonstrates on how to make it happen with little money at Mt Hood by giving you a tour of his abandoned cabin, riding the park at Windells with his friends, and skating up a storm.
Josh Parker lives life in the Danger Zone
Josh Parker
Was unaware of Rom’s skate skill
smoke weed!
Dude….we told him where that cabin was and told [email protected] when he 1st got to Govey this summer….lol…this ish is waaay too funny!!! Its shred life peeps! Keepin it real Dakota!!! Lol
this is awesome.
Dammit Dakota. You are an inspiration. Always living life to the fullest in every aspect
BAM! thats whats good!
Dakota is the shit!
DAKOTA living hood!..Best edit ive seen all summer…
rejected edit ??
how does he ride everyday at windells if he doesnt work there?
”pink means pussy” LOL.
Yeah Red! Good to see you’re having a gOod summer!
Whats up Dakota? You gotta a room for Uncle Russruss.. Holler
Cause hes got friends
I have this tape on loop; real good stuff fellas. …and Jerry got jumps!
holy shit dks done lost his mind!
so if you have friends you can ride private parks? damnit i need to be popular
Dk the most rediculous….but killin it
that tuckknee crippler was the sickest
Dakota forgot to mention the black mold in the walls of the cabin. That’s one of the special gems of the place…
eight ohh tewww
puss
No I told him where that was, directions n all come on dakot, at least gimme a shout out.
Plus you know I’m moving in ina week
simply amazing! who did this remake of summertime?
The artist is Billy Stewart and I’m pretty sure it’s the original
The DK Lounge
Good to see the Gerard’s getting some on the jumps and in the pipe. Little Red is gunna be a monster when he’s older.
snowboarding is fer richass white kids thats a fact. maybe a few poor white kids
snowboarding isnt only for rich white kids. i got my first board when on christmas when i was like 14 and it was already 4-5 years old and about 20cm to bag for me, my second board was an entire setup, boots bindings and board for 50 bucks. i never got to a real mountain besides my local hill every friday until i could afford to pay for it myself. i grew up in a trailer and ate pasta every day. i wouldnt say i was rich