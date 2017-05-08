- Home
It’s no secret that comments make Yobeat what it is, but sometimes a commenter comes along so heinous (or hilarious) that we have to do something about it. So, Comment Con was born. This year Jerm, Snatch, KC Kyle, Jerm’s Mom and Toby’s Sticker pack made the trip from all over the country to put their pride and shittalking on the line in a friendly game of snow at High Cascade. Unfortunately, Jerm’s Mom forgot to wear sunglasses the day before and burned his eyes out, taking him and Toby’s Sticker Pack out of the game. And since they, being Canadian, were the only ones with any actual skills, we grabbed Nick Noneman to break some fools and it was on.
Special thanks to Timberline, High Cascade, Poler and Airblaster for making Comment Con 2014 possible. Until next year…
Edit and filming: Seamus Foster
ahaha jerm sucks hard and has a gay ass hair cut. kc kyle looks like a fag. i see where all the hate comes from
who the fuck wears a royals jersey
I’m from Kansas City you poorly traveled uneducated fuck.
No shit….but who gives a fuck about the royals
Clearly a guy from Kansas gives a fuck…fuck
welp i guess it all makes perfect sense.
how come the worst boarders and commenters were the only ones to make it out
really tho
The truest motherfucker in the game fuck you kid
it all makes sence now. KC Kyle is a fag, all he can do is talk crap and 50-50….. if i were him i would not have come and exposed myself to the world.
do this: http://www.muckmouth.com/back-in-the-spotlight-6
These kids suck and yobeat is an embarrassment
I hope you’re happy now.
AYE BREDDAH, MAAD WICKED STYLEZ, TRICKS WER FIYAHH, JAH BLESS! INSPIRED!
It’s good to know that the worst snowboarders call yobeat their internet home.
stop trying to be cool and making shitty videos this was absolutely horrid and makes me want to gauge a baby seal eyes out please never AGAIN
i would have won…if it were’t for that meddling kid!
Poor jerm
Jerm blows, rides like a skier on a snowboard. Must be all that gay Saga gear!
i bet jerm sucked tim windells ball sac for that 40oz
Not surprising that Jerm is out first. Can’t even front lip…
Thanks for the shirt Brook
Jerms mom is actually good at snowboarding by the way. Back board pretzel out on the troll rail all day. Lacking a bit of common sense but who isn’t
Why does anyone even like this Jerm guy? Looks like a 40 year old with a 13 year olds hair cut and rides like an 8 year old who just switched from skis.
Id rather watch Louie Vito fuck Shaun White in the ass then to ever hear about this dude again.
The fact that KC Kyle seems cool next to Jerm should show you all that we should start ignoring him and hopefully he will move back into his moms basement and cry himself to sleep because he has probably been snowboarding for over a decade but can’t even make a 360 nose look cool.
if a video came out of Louie Vito banging Shaun White there would be a lot of people going, “oh I didn’t watch it, fuck no, I aint no queer.” and no one will ever know how much they enjoyed it. But the internet never forgets…oh no…the internet knows all.
?
I wouldn’t watch it… I would of participated in it 🙂
Two things, this is proof that backflips aren’t too difficult.
And second I don’t get this Jerm character….is that really him or did you just find some skier from windells to strap on a snowboard (lol strap on). Just wondering bc he looked very uncomfortable and had on Saga
who the fuck thinks backflips are difficult
You are fucking retarded and part of this homo squad anyways.
Also KC Kyle looks like every 14 year old snowboarder
anyone else just picturing Brooke with lemongrab’s face?
lmao dat nigga nick, head lopsided as fuqq
JERM blows dick, fucking skiers.
Hatin anonymously on the haters… And the vicious cycle continues
What! You broke the sign!
After this they should be priceless!
haha I don’t think ill ever take hate from these guys seriously again like everything was wrong with it. any skier could have strapped on and done better and looked steezier
I’d still rather watch them snowboard than watch Brooke snowboard.
for real less get upstatemike out there
Jerm, sweet saga gear bro. Wanna go skiing?
Goth_Gabe_420 with the win, no surprise
BIG AIR MONEY GOATS TO FAKER.
Comment Con = who can hit a rail the best.
Lets see a chinese downhill, ollie contest, best spray of a ski racer, or something like that
I’ll fart louder and harder than anyone of you snowboarding monkeys I like snowboarding bc it’s steezy looking asses and Jerm wears his grandmas old bras and KC Kyle listens to Tracy chapman.
Two planks
THE JIBONKERSCOPE IS ON THE FRITZ AGAIN BACK AT THE MAIN HEADQUARTERS.
kyle kc is a cow punching herion addict who eats all the dark meat at thanksgiving.
GOTTA CHECK THE STALEFISHING ELECTRORADNETIC SYNERGIZER TO MAKE SURE THE WAX TRANSITIONING COMPETITION FIELD IS STACKED NEXT WINTER WHEN THE ALL NEW
“YOLYMPICS: THE RESONATOR GAMES” WILL TAKE HOLD.
….BUT ALAS THE THOUGHT SEEMS TO DIGRESS.
all of you suck.
can we talk about the fact that Jerm’s Mom couldn’t compete because he was too fucking stupid to wear eye protection on a glacier in the middle of summer?
kc kyle just made into the worlds biggest bitch!!
i’m comin next year. with waltard