YoBeat Most Awesome Chef: Peter Line vs. Party Time Nate

Peter Line and Party Time Nate met once again in a battle of culinary skills. For this YoBeat Most Awesome Chef challenge, the home court advantage was Nate’s, as Peter drove down to Portland to attempt to take out Nate once again. The secret ingredient of coffee (provided by Wille Yli Luoma and Heart Roasters) prove to be a challenge for both chefs, but they managed to put together two very good meals. Only one could come out on top though, and claim the glamorous prize.