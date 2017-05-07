Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

YoBeat Most Awesome Chef: Peter Line vs. Party Time Nate

07 May, 2017 , 4 Comments

Peter Line and Party Time Nate met once again in a battle of culinary skills. For this YoBeat Most Awesome Chef challenge, the home court advantage was Nate’s, as Peter drove down to Portland to attempt to take out Nate once again. The secret ingredient of coffee (provided by Wille Yli Luoma and Heart Roasters) prove to be a challenge for both chefs, but they managed to put together two very good meals. Only one could come out on top though, and claim the glamorous prize.

If you missed the first time Peter and Nate met, be sure to check it out.

GET YOUR OWN YOBEAT HOODIE CHEF’S COAT HERE

If you know, you know.
Comments (4)

  1. jared said: said on October 18, 2010 at 11:55 am

    “it’s not poop”

     
    Reply
  2. bean said: said on October 18, 2010 at 8:56 pm

    ha! sweet segment.

     
    Reply
  3. 4one3 said: said on October 19, 2010 at 12:27 am

    coffee whip cream sounds tasty

     
    Reply
  4. a said: said on October 19, 2010 at 1:28 am

    RIGGED BUT KINDA SWEET REMINDING ME OF SKARFING MATERIAL BUT NOT TOTALLY GRODY

     
    Reply

