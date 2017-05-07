YoBeat Most Awesome Chef: Peter Line vs. Party Time Nate

- Home
- Yobeat Online Shop
- Videos
- News
- History
- Features
- Podcasts
- Win
- About
Peter Line and Party Time Nate met once again in a battle of culinary skills. For this YoBeat Most Awesome Chef challenge, the home court advantage was Nate’s, as Peter drove down to Portland to attempt to take out Nate once again. The secret ingredient of coffee (provided by Wille Yli Luoma and Heart Roasters) prove to be a challenge for both chefs, but they managed to put together two very good meals. Only one could come out on top though, and claim the glamorous prize.
If you missed the first time Peter and Nate met, be sure to check it out.
GET YOUR OWN YOBEAT
HOODIE CHEF’S COAT HERE
Brooke Geery If you know, you know.
Email this author | All posts by Brooke Geery
“it’s not poop”
ha! sweet segment.
coffee whip cream sounds tasty
RIGGED BUT KINDA SWEET REMINDING ME OF SKARFING MATERIAL BUT NOT TOTALLY GRODY