Timmy Diamond’s First Review

We’ve still been unable to locate Diamond Donny, however, we did track down his nephew, Timmy, in Summit County. Strangely, Timmy is one of the most generic snowboarders alive, and does not seem to take after his uncle at all. In any case, we asked him to tell us a little bit more about his snowboard gear and do a few serious tests as well.
Bonfire Blur Jacket
Available in Classic and Long Fit, the best-selling Blur jacket is Fully Taped with 2-Layer Ripstop construction. Built with our exclusive Comfort Collar and Infinity Cuff extensions for customizing your internal environment. Quick connect Goggle Bag and Internal/External Chest Pocket with a one-of-a-kind ArtDump print. Also features a fused DVH (Dryview Hood) and Cuff Gloves.
Foursquare Socket Pant
2L MicroShieldâ„¢ Pinstripe Dobby Weave
15,000mm/10,000g
40gm Insulation
Dual Shank Fly Closure
Micro-Fleece Lined Seat & Knees
210T Taffeta Lining System
Fully Taped Seams
Buy It
Nick Lipton Every word in this post-even those based on real people-are entirely fictional.
The quotes might be bullshit too.
Email this author | All posts by Nick Lipton
fuck yobeat.
hahah
Timmy sounds like the type of person who jerks off with their own tears after they get home from a day being made fun of all day at school.
learn to english jerm
It had it’s moments.
good one, jerm.
hahahah fucking timmy
this is a fucking gem.
I cried
MORE TIMMY DIAMOND!
Tampons in the background.
diamond donny or gfto
get this kid some water!