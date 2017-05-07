Lipton Reviews: The Shaun White Gum

While on a beer run, we noticed the a familiar ginger staring up at us from the candy section in the check out line. Though hesitant to spend actual money on something endorsed by Shaun White, we couldn’t help our selves and picked up a pack to check it out so you may or may not have to! So, will Stride’s Whitemind gum make you snowboard better, faster and in closer proximity to babes? Lipton’s got you covered…

And next up, Shaun White’s entire razor scooter line!