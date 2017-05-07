Lipton Reviews: The Shaun White Gum

- Home
- Yobeat Online Shop
- Videos
- News
- History
- Features
- Podcasts
- Win
- About
While on a beer run, we noticed the a familiar ginger staring up at us from the candy section in the check out line. Though hesitant to spend actual money on something endorsed by Shaun White, we couldn’t help our selves and picked up a pack to check it out so you may or may not have to! So, will Stride’s Whitemind gum make you snowboard better, faster and in closer proximity to babes? Lipton’s got you covered…
And next up, Shaun White’s entire razor scooter line!
Nick Lipton Every word in this post-even those based on real people-are entirely fictional.
The quotes might be bullshit too.
Email this author | All posts by Nick Lipton
Mine says:
“It’s on! Man Versus Ram. One a competitive animal with freakish strength that loves to be scratched. The other has horns. Together in a fierce competition to see who is the best spokesman…or spokesanimal!”
wtf does that even mean
I laughed
Good call on the red rocket. Should be cinnamon
why doesn’t that faggot ride for big red?
Not good for bubbles.. good to know.
So Lipton, how does it feel to have Shaun White in your mouth?
Please do the review of the scooter line. PLEASE!
does it taste like his balls
Not a shaun fan either but your wearing a burton beanie bro.
Mr. lipton. Who the fuck are you? Your more annoying than Shawn White. You work for a D grade website who puts shitty content on their sight daily. Any you write half the stories. Snowboarding since 97? Thats a little more than ten years. Everyone on this website should know they are the kooks of the snowboard industry. Just sayin, where is the credibility to be making fun of people? Get some history first. I still come to the sight every once in a while because its kinda entertaining. Hell yeah Shawn White deserves his own gum and thank you for making fun of it Barney.
woah, stressrelief. really? shaun deserves his own gum? how so? and yobeat is just like murica.. if you dont like it you can GET OUT. oh and its making fun of snowboarding since 97, brookes been riding way longer brah.
Haha, stressrelief is a dumby. Credibility probably comes from you visiting the site. Duh.
Nick Lipton would def be nice to shaun white in real life
Stressrelief needs some spelling relief.
It’s Site not Sight. dumbfuck
Um two gold medals and your last name White. If that doesnt say chewing gum, I dont know what does. This is a great SIGHT for rollerbladers.
I didn’t say I didnt like yobeat? So i think i’ll stay.
Ok brah, Im sure Brooke has been snowboarding for longer, but the things that are posted on this SIGHT make it seem like she’s an insecure Howley.
I havent even watched the video, looks like a waste of time.
Nick has more street cred than you think. Prob one of the most real people out there. I back Nick! in fact a lot of big name snowboarders also back Nick, so keep talking shit Nick. I love it. the above dude just doesn’t get the humor..
Yeah maybe a little more than 1997. He’s not humorous to me he’s annoying, just like the flying tomato.
Shawn isn’t annoying, he’s just everything you’ve ever dreamed of being, and since you’re incapable of achieving even 1/50 of what he has, it’s annoying.
what are you talking about? Im awesome at Snowboarding and Skiing.
do you have ptsd?
stressrelief is relieving stress
stressrelief as half the comments on this, because he is really insecure about him self and needs to express how wack he is on a “Joke of a website”, THE FUNNY THINK IS YOU PROBABLY SKI
Wait I thought that gum was supposed to taste like carrots?
Shaun White should be the Target here, not Lipton. He looks like a cheap wanna-be rock star and gives snowboarders a horrible rep to the public. Plus he sniffs his own farts
Shaun White Meth… it’s trendy
I really don’t know what im talking about. I just like heating things up on the internet when im board at work. I think i should quit mixing meth and fizz.
its thizz not fizz you illiterate ass fag
RESPECT AND THIZZ IN PEACE MAC DRE
THIZZ IZ WAT IT IZ
omg i love shawnwhite!!!
Wow stressrelief is a tool! And of course Brooke is a haole, she’s white and not from Hawaii you idiot, and she’s probably better on a board than you.
Fizz for X you illiterate ass fag. Go back to the Bay.
This is SO funny to me
Thank you TRHtown. Im trying to bring the entertainment.
that faggot dosent ride for big red because stride offered him more money and his dicks to small to see the funny side pf his fire crotch riding for big red
i fucking hate shaun white, but i really fucking hate how nobody can spell his name right. you would think with all the coverage people would get it down….
It’s actually a great and useful piece of information. I’m glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.