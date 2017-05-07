Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Lipton Reviews: The Shaun White Gum

07 May, 2017 , , 40 Comments

While on a beer run, we noticed the a familiar ginger staring up at us from the candy section in the check out line. Though hesitant to spend actual money on something endorsed by Shaun White, we couldn’t help our selves and picked up a pack to check it out so you may or may not have to! So, will Stride’s Whitemind gum make you snowboard better, faster and in closer proximity to babes? Lipton’s got you covered…

And next up, Shaun White’s entire razor scooter line!

Every word in this post-even those based on real people-are entirely fictional. The quotes might be bullshit too.
Comments (40)

  1. matty said: said on November 21, 2011 at 7:25 am

    Mine says:

    “It’s on! Man Versus Ram. One a competitive animal with freakish strength that loves to be scratched. The other has horns. Together in a fierce competition to see who is the best spokesman…or spokesanimal!”

    wtf does that even mean

     
    Reply
  2. murdermitten said: said on November 21, 2011 at 8:17 am

    I laughed

     
    Reply
  3. tit pie said: said on November 21, 2011 at 8:27 am

    Good call on the red rocket. Should be cinnamon

     
    Reply
  4. dad said: said on November 21, 2011 at 9:00 am

    why doesn’t that faggot ride for big red?

     
    Reply
  5. Kara Ca Pow said: said on November 21, 2011 at 9:23 am

    Not good for bubbles.. good to know.

     
    Reply
  6. Sam said: said on November 21, 2011 at 10:10 am

    So Lipton, how does it feel to have Shaun White in your mouth?

     
    Reply
  7. Mark said: said on November 21, 2011 at 10:21 am

    Please do the review of the scooter line. PLEASE!

     
    Reply
  8. seamtits foster said: said on November 21, 2011 at 10:43 am

    does it taste like his balls

     
    Reply
  9. BigPoppa said: said on November 21, 2011 at 10:44 am

    Not a shaun fan either but your wearing a burton beanie bro.

     
    Reply
  10. Stressrelief said: said on November 21, 2011 at 12:03 pm

    Mr. lipton. Who the fuck are you? Your more annoying than Shawn White. You work for a D grade website who puts shitty content on their sight daily. Any you write half the stories. Snowboarding since 97? Thats a little more than ten years. Everyone on this website should know they are the kooks of the snowboard industry. Just sayin, where is the credibility to be making fun of people? Get some history first. I still come to the sight every once in a while because its kinda entertaining. Hell yeah Shawn White deserves his own gum and thank you for making fun of it Barney.

     
    Reply
  11. ble said: said on November 21, 2011 at 12:10 pm

    woah, stressrelief. really? shaun deserves his own gum? how so? and yobeat is just like murica.. if you dont like it you can GET OUT. oh and its making fun of snowboarding since 97, brookes been riding way longer brah.

     
    Reply
  12. FormerStudent said: said on November 21, 2011 at 12:23 pm

    Haha, stressrelief is a dumby. Credibility probably comes from you visiting the site. Duh.

     
    Reply
  13. Jack Mo said: said on November 21, 2011 at 12:45 pm

    Nick Lipton would def be nice to shaun white in real life

     
    Reply
  14. Dan said: said on November 21, 2011 at 1:26 pm

    Stressrelief needs some spelling relief.

    It’s Site not Sight. dumbfuck

     
    Reply
  15. Stressrelief said: said on November 21, 2011 at 2:33 pm

    Um two gold medals and your last name White. If that doesnt say chewing gum, I dont know what does. This is a great SIGHT for rollerbladers.

     
    Reply
  16. Stressrelief said: said on November 21, 2011 at 2:34 pm

    I didn’t say I didnt like yobeat? So i think i’ll stay.

     
    Reply
  17. Stressrelief said: said on November 21, 2011 at 2:36 pm

    Ok brah, Im sure Brooke has been snowboarding for longer, but the things that are posted on this SIGHT make it seem like she’s an insecure Howley.

     
    Reply
  18. Stressrelief said: said on November 21, 2011 at 2:38 pm

    I havent even watched the video, looks like a waste of time.

     
    Reply
  19. tedore said: said on November 21, 2011 at 2:40 pm

    Nick has more street cred than you think. Prob one of the most real people out there. I back Nick! in fact a lot of big name snowboarders also back Nick, so keep talking shit Nick. I love it. the above dude just doesn’t get the humor..

     
    Reply
  20. Stressrelief said: said on November 21, 2011 at 2:43 pm

    Yeah maybe a little more than 1997. He’s not humorous to me he’s annoying, just like the flying tomato.

     
    Reply
  21. Former Student said: said on November 21, 2011 at 2:56 pm

    Shawn isn’t annoying, he’s just everything you’ve ever dreamed of being, and since you’re incapable of achieving even 1/50 of what he has, it’s annoying.

     
    Reply
  22. Stressrelief said: said on November 21, 2011 at 3:13 pm

    what are you talking about? Im awesome at Snowboarding and Skiing.

     
    Reply
  23. karnkarn said: said on November 21, 2011 at 4:09 pm

    do you have ptsd?

     
    Reply
  24. Hash Slinging Slasher said: said on November 21, 2011 at 4:35 pm

    stressrelief is relieving stress

     
    Reply
  25. Ryan Irvin said: said on November 21, 2011 at 4:52 pm

    stressrelief as half the comments on this, because he is really insecure about him self and needs to express how wack he is on a “Joke of a website”, THE FUNNY THINK IS YOU PROBABLY SKI

     
    Reply
  26. mainer said: said on November 21, 2011 at 5:07 pm

    Wait I thought that gum was supposed to taste like carrots?

     
    Reply
  27. pablo escabar said: said on November 21, 2011 at 5:16 pm

    Shaun White should be the Target here, not Lipton. He looks like a cheap wanna-be rock star and gives snowboarders a horrible rep to the public. Plus he sniffs his own farts

     
    Reply
  28. hipstagramomaticstream said: said on November 21, 2011 at 6:20 pm

    Shaun White Meth… it’s trendy

     
    Reply
  29. Stressrelief said: said on November 21, 2011 at 6:58 pm

    I really don’t know what im talking about. I just like heating things up on the internet when im board at work. I think i should quit mixing meth and fizz.

     
    Reply
  30. thizz nation said: said on November 21, 2011 at 7:28 pm

    its thizz not fizz you illiterate ass fag

     
    Reply
  31. DRINKBEERCREW666 said: said on November 21, 2011 at 8:54 pm

    RESPECT AND THIZZ IN PEACE MAC DRE

     
    Reply
  32. OGTRIPLEOG said: said on November 21, 2011 at 10:06 pm

    THIZZ IZ WAT IT IZ

     
    Reply
  33. candygrind said: said on November 21, 2011 at 10:39 pm

    omg i love shawnwhite!!!

     
    Reply
  34. ACE said: said on November 22, 2011 at 9:35 am

    Wow stressrelief is a tool! And of course Brooke is a haole, she’s white and not from Hawaii you idiot, and she’s probably better on a board than you.

     
    Reply
  35. Stressrelief said: said on November 22, 2011 at 4:28 pm

    Fizz for X you illiterate ass fag. Go back to the Bay.

     
    Reply
  36. TRHtown said: said on November 22, 2011 at 7:05 pm

    This is SO funny to me

     
    Reply
  37. Stressrelief said: said on November 22, 2011 at 9:07 pm

    Thank you TRHtown. Im trying to bring the entertainment.

     
    Reply
  38. Brian Walther said: said on November 23, 2011 at 10:00 am

    that faggot dosent ride for big red because stride offered him more money and his dicks to small to see the funny side pf his fire crotch riding for big red

     
    Reply
  39. dave said: said on November 23, 2011 at 11:09 pm

    i fucking hate shaun white, but i really fucking hate how nobody can spell his name right. you would think with all the coverage people would get it down….

     
    Reply
  40. 4g internet said: said on March 7, 2012 at 11:43 am

    It’s actually a great and useful piece of information. I’m glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.

     
    Reply

