Marcus Rand, Mark Goodall and Kai Ujejski vie for a dream date with Darrah Reid Mclean. Will any of them win her heart? Only their snowboard skills will decide.
Edit: Keaton Rodgers
admin one of the founders of the internet.
is the weed gone??? lolololol
snowboarders are awkward people
this shit was actually really funny. 100 yobeat
“My arm was rubbing against her tittie” lololol
yobeat got so fucking gay ever since last call
Marcus made this damn video
That’s how I picked a husband. Seriously. Got 10 years out of the deal. Some fine ass and a boned out Indy in the 90s and I was sold.
but can she back roll a spliff?
the world may never know