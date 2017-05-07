Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Dream Date with Darrah

07 May, 2017 , 9 Comments

Marcus Rand, Mark Goodall and Kai Ujejski vie for a dream date with Darrah Reid Mclean. Will any of them win her heart? Only their snowboard skills will decide.

Edit: Keaton Rodgers

Comments (9)

  1. ZAX #GT3 said: said on July 14, 2015 at 7:50 am

    is the weed gone??? lolololol

     
    Reply
  2. GetWyld said: said on July 14, 2015 at 7:57 am

    snowboarders are awkward people

     
    Reply
  3. bob saget said: said on July 14, 2015 at 8:53 am

    this shit was actually really funny. 100 yobeat

     
    Reply
  4. Robert Canales said: said on July 14, 2015 at 9:09 am

    “My arm was rubbing against her tittie” lololol

     
    Reply
  5. cocaine said: said on July 14, 2015 at 10:10 am

    yobeat got so fucking gay ever since last call

     
    Reply
  6. Jwhite said: said on July 14, 2015 at 12:11 pm

    Marcus made this damn video

     
    Reply
  7. PomPom said: said on July 14, 2015 at 3:02 pm

    That’s how I picked a husband. Seriously. Got 10 years out of the deal. Some fine ass and a boned out Indy in the 90s and I was sold.

     
    Reply
  8. baba booey said: said on July 15, 2015 at 3:42 pm

    but can she back roll a spliff?

     
    Reply

