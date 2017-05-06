Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

YoBeat Most Awesome Chef: Party Time Nate vs Jerm

06 May, 2017 , , 20 Comments

On the back deck of the Ark, two culinary titans met vie for Yobeat stardom (as well as $10). Party Time Nate, who’s been twice defeated by Peter Line (Watch: the Seattle Hot Dog Cook off | The Portland Coffee Challenge) was hungry (no pun intended) for the win. Meanwhile, Yobeat cook off-newcomer, Jeremiah “Jerm” Paquette was recently released from jail and eager to make sure his Internet celebrity status was not damaged by a little time in the clink, or a loss. Using four secret ingredients, Nate and Jerm set out to make one amazing entree each and see who would be the next Yobeat Most Awesome Chef.

Host: Brooke Geery
Judges: Mary Walsh and Enzo Plati
Filming: Jared Souney
Edited by: Brooke Geery

Comments (20)

  1. The Catfish said: said on August 4, 2011 at 1:58 pm

    Brooke how many coupons did you use to buy the mystery ingredients?

     
    Reply
  2. ble said: said on August 4, 2011 at 2:20 pm

    was literally watching master chef when i saw this

     
    Reply
  3. c'mon said: said on August 4, 2011 at 2:51 pm

    I always thought Jerm was black.

     
    Reply
  4. Jimbo said: said on August 4, 2011 at 3:18 pm

    Well, he did just get out of jail, so it’s an understandable mistake

     
    Reply
  5. turd Ferguson said: said on August 4, 2011 at 5:31 pm

    i guess jerm forgot how to present food when he was in jail

     
    Reply
  6. .... said: said on August 4, 2011 at 5:55 pm

    really yobeat? worst idea/concept. get back to snowboarding

     
    Reply
  7. Former Student said: said on August 4, 2011 at 6:43 pm

    “…” can go fuck himself, they do this every year. Peter Line even hosted one at his house.

     
    Reply
  8. Timwindells'ballsack said: said on August 4, 2011 at 8:36 pm

    wack…. that one dood was so drunk off one beer he was spillin everywhere, keep it in you’re mouth man.

     
    Reply
  9. Sam said: said on August 4, 2011 at 8:52 pm

    So….is this a pilot getting pitched to Fuel TV or some crap? I’d do well.

     
    Reply
  10. buckshot said: said on August 4, 2011 at 9:04 pm

    Seriously? This is a snowboarding website, I’ll go on the fucking food network when I wanna watch food being made.

     
    Reply
  11. shitballs said: said on August 4, 2011 at 11:14 pm

    how long did you watch guys watch this before you realized it wasnt a snowboarding edit? and then how long did it take you to decide to watch the next seven minutes and complain?

     
    Reply
  12. Jimbo said: said on August 5, 2011 at 7:14 am

    Seriously Buckshot… maybe wait till winter before you start bitching about the lack of snowboard edits. In the meantime, go sit on a turkey baster

     
    Reply
  13. joey said: said on August 5, 2011 at 7:30 am

    brooke is hot

     
    Reply
  14. drB said: said on August 5, 2011 at 9:07 am

    love it

     
    Reply
  15. hot toddy said: said on August 5, 2011 at 3:04 pm

    I’m all about… food inside of food.

     
    Reply
  16. Cat Woman said: said on August 5, 2011 at 5:34 pm

    Jerm is a cool dude

     
    Reply
  17. Enzo said: said on August 5, 2011 at 6:47 pm

    I forgot we did that…

     
    Reply
  18. tron said: said on August 7, 2011 at 3:09 pm

    Jerm shoulda won for using bacon.

     
    Reply
  19. karnkarn said: said on August 7, 2011 at 5:49 pm

    Yes a coupon blog fuck yeah Brooke!

     
    Reply

