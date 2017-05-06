YoBeat Most Awesome Chef: Party Time Nate vs Jerm

- Home
On the back deck of the Ark, two culinary titans met vie for Yobeat stardom (as well as $10). Party Time Nate, who’s been twice defeated by Peter Line (Watch: the Seattle Hot Dog Cook off | The Portland Coffee Challenge) was hungry (no pun intended) for the win. Meanwhile, Yobeat cook off-newcomer, Jeremiah “Jerm” Paquette was recently released from jail and eager to make sure his Internet celebrity status was not damaged by a little time in the clink, or a loss. Using four secret ingredients, Nate and Jerm set out to make one amazing entree each and see who would be the next Yobeat Most Awesome Chef.
Host: Brooke Geery
Judges: Mary Walsh and Enzo Plati
Filming: Jared Souney
Edited by: Brooke Geery
admin one of the founders of the internet.
Brooke how many coupons did you use to buy the mystery ingredients?
Funny you should ask! http://brookegeery.com/couponing/?p=265
was literally watching master chef when i saw this
I always thought Jerm was black.
Well, he did just get out of jail, so it’s an understandable mistake
i guess jerm forgot how to present food when he was in jail
really yobeat? worst idea/concept. get back to snowboarding
“…” can go fuck himself, they do this every year. Peter Line even hosted one at his house.
wack…. that one dood was so drunk off one beer he was spillin everywhere, keep it in you’re mouth man.
So….is this a pilot getting pitched to Fuel TV or some crap? I’d do well.
Seriously? This is a snowboarding website, I’ll go on the fucking food network when I wanna watch food being made.
how long did you watch guys watch this before you realized it wasnt a snowboarding edit? and then how long did it take you to decide to watch the next seven minutes and complain?
Seriously Buckshot… maybe wait till winter before you start bitching about the lack of snowboard edits. In the meantime, go sit on a turkey baster
brooke is hot
love it
I’m all about… food inside of food.
Jerm is a cool dude
I forgot we did that…
Jerm shoulda won for using bacon.
Yes a coupon blog fuck yeah Brooke!