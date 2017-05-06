YoBeat Most Awesome Chef: Party Time Nate vs Jerm

On the back deck of the Ark, two culinary titans met vie for Yobeat stardom (as well as $10). Party Time Nate, who’s been twice defeated by Peter Line (Watch: the Seattle Hot Dog Cook off | The Portland Coffee Challenge) was hungry (no pun intended) for the win. Meanwhile, Yobeat cook off-newcomer, Jeremiah “Jerm” Paquette was recently released from jail and eager to make sure his Internet celebrity status was not damaged by a little time in the clink, or a loss. Using four secret ingredients, Nate and Jerm set out to make one amazing entree each and see who would be the next Yobeat Most Awesome Chef.

Host: Brooke Geery

Judges: Mary Walsh and Enzo Plati

Filming: Jared Souney

Edited by: Brooke Geery