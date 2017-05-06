Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Timmy Diamond’s First Review

06 May, 2017 , 16 Comments

We’ve still been unable to locate Diamond Donny, however, we did track down his nephew, Timmy, in Summit County. Strangely, Timmy is one of the most generic snowboarders alive, and does not seem to take after his uncle at all. In any case, we asked him to tell us a little bit more about his snowboard gear and do a few serious tests as well.

Bonfire Blur Jacket

Available in Classic and Long Fit, the best-selling Blur jacket is Fully Taped with 2-Layer Ripstop construction. Built with our exclusive Comfort Collar and Infinity Cuff extensions for customizing your internal environment. Quick connect Goggle Bag and Internal/External Chest Pocket with a one-of-a-kind ArtDump print. Also features a fused DVH (Dryview Hood) and Cuff Gloves.

Buy It

Foursquare Socket Pant

2L MicroShieldâ„¢ Pinstripe Dobby Weave
15,000mm/10,000g
40gm Insulation
Dual Shank Fly Closure
Micro-Fleece Lined Seat & Knees
210T Taffeta Lining System
Fully Taped Seams

Buy It

Every word in this post-even those based on real people-are entirely fictional. The quotes might be bullshit too.
Comments (16)

  1. buttscratcher said: said on December 19, 2011 at 10:47 am

    fuck yobeat.

     
    Reply
  2. hmm said: said on December 19, 2011 at 10:49 am

    hahah

     
    Reply
  3. jerm said: said on December 19, 2011 at 11:57 am

    Timmy sounds like the type of person who jerks off with their own tears after they get home from a day being made fun of all day at school.

     
    Reply
  4. kvlt said: said on December 19, 2011 at 12:57 pm

    learn to english jerm

     
    Reply
  5. tre'shon' said: said on December 19, 2011 at 1:55 pm

    It had it’s moments.

     
    Reply
  6. dad said: said on December 19, 2011 at 1:55 pm

    good one, jerm.

     
    Reply
  7. poop dung poops said: said on December 19, 2011 at 2:03 pm

    hahahah fucking timmy

     
    Reply
  8. monger said: said on December 19, 2011 at 2:14 pm

    this is a fucking gem.

     
    Reply
  9. YA DAWG SONN said: said on December 19, 2011 at 2:25 pm

    I cried

     
    Reply
  10. YAH BITCH said: said on December 19, 2011 at 6:04 pm

    MORE TIMMY DIAMOND!

     
    Reply
  11. Sam said: said on December 19, 2011 at 8:59 pm

    Tampons in the background.

     
    Reply
  12. chadmo said: said on December 22, 2011 at 8:53 pm

    diamond donny or gfto

     
    Reply
  16. VV said: said on June 10, 2012 at 9:14 pm

    get this kid some water!

     
    Reply

