Snowboarding Without Irony

06 May, 2017 , 62 Comments

Being “cool” in the 21st century is a tricky thing. As “core” snowboarders, we grapple with it daily. Just read the comment sections on this site and you’ll see, snowboarding is a competitive fashion show masked as a “sport” and parading as a fun activity. But why? Why are we so concerned about the size of each other’s pants or the straightness of a boardslide?

In a recent article in the New York Times Princeton French professor Christy Wampole hits the nail on the head of what is actually the much bigger plight of an entire generation. Millennials, born in the 80s and 90s. are are growing up and coming to terms with the fact that they are becoming real life adults. Their coping mechanism: 100% irony. After reading every word of this nearly 2000 word article (too long for the next generation of kids raised on Myspace wall posts and facebook) I had an epiphany. Snowboarding’s growing pains are just like the crisis of ironic living, but rather than hating the “Hipsters,” those in snowboarding put their misplaced disgust on the “Joeys,” blaming them for crowding the hill and “ruining our sport,” a great irony in and of itself.

Wampole explains:

Throughout history, irony has served useful purposes, like providing a rhetorical outlet for unspoken societal tensions. But our contemporary ironic mode is somehow deeper; it has leaked from the realm of rhetoric into life itself. This ironic ethos can lead to a vacuity and vapidity of the individual and collective psyche…

In smaller words, Irony can be a plague, and it can drag you down with it. And there’s nothing more ironic than being a “cool” snowboarder.

Think about the “Joey” or “Chad” or “kook.” Go ride on a weekend and they are on every intermediate trail and mountain base lodge. They completely disregard fashion, new equipment, or what’s cool. They rock GoPros on every mount imaginable, jeans and starter jackets, giant mittens with T-shirts, and are out there for one reason: to have a damn good time. They ride for a few hours, parade in at noon for lunch like lemmings, take another run or two then retire to the bar. There’s a good chance they fall getting off the lift.

But those poorly outfitted, low-skilled weekend warriors are boarding irony-free. They are doing it 100% because it is a fun way to spend a day. Meanwhile, the most ironic of all boarders, the cool kids, are too busy worry about their pants being over their highbacks, they don’t wanna admit that they might just be kindred spirits. Or worse, someday that Joey might ride enough to become one of them.

So ask yourself, when did this happen for you? If you consider yourself a “core” snowboarder, think about what that means. You follow trends, you know what tricks are cool and which are super lame, and you probably have left a hate comment on the Internet. But you’ve also fallen getting off the lift (more recently than you like to admit), gotten a little too excited about ‘gramming your friends while they board, and dropped your glove mid-trail or off the lift. Are you really that much better than the “Joey?” Really?

Wampole explains it like this:

“Obviously, hipsters (male or female) produce a distinct irritation in me, one that until recently I could not explain. They provoke me, I realized, because they are, despite the distance from which I observe them, an amplified version of me.”

If you replace the word hipster with Joey, it becomes much more clear. We’re all just Joey’s, out there, having a good time. Two wise men once said, “If it’s not fun, why do it,” so as snowboarding’s ultimate ironic hipsters we say: At the end of the day, we were all Joey’s once, and realistically we all still are, so get out there, board and remember, no matter how tight or loose our pants get we’ll still never be as cool as skateboarding. Get over yourself and just have fun.

Read the inspiration for this rant here.

If you know, you know.
Comments (62)

  1. Chuck Schick said: said on November 27, 2012 at 12:09 pm

    Yep.

     
    Reply
  2. connor said: said on November 27, 2012 at 12:13 pm

    i liked this. way to step back and get this perspective, good work Brooke

     
    Reply
  3. MidwestistheBest said: said on November 27, 2012 at 12:23 pm

    What the Fuck just happened? A somewhat meaningful post on YoBeat… it must be a slow day.

     
    Reply
  4. 989 said: said on November 27, 2012 at 12:34 pm

    My name is Joseph D. Leppien, aka Joey, and I approve this message.

     
    Reply
  5. Sebbyshred said: said on November 27, 2012 at 12:37 pm

    Time to hop back on the burton board, lace up the DC boots and fish out my XL pants.

     
    Reply
  6. spencer said: said on November 27, 2012 at 12:37 pm

    amen to that

     
    Reply
  7. boyd said: said on November 27, 2012 at 12:38 pm

    i liked your version, brooke. but christy wampole, the author of the original article needs to realize that irony isn’t defining our generation, and it doesn’t even define a hipster, as she implies. that lady sucks.

     
    Reply
  8. Chode said: said on November 27, 2012 at 12:38 pm

    Being “Chode” in the 21st century is a trick thing.

     
    Reply
  9. dick poncho said: said on November 27, 2012 at 12:42 pm

    joey nation aka jnepnation

     
    Reply
  10. WOW said: said on November 27, 2012 at 12:58 pm

    Now just get rid of Stan or make him wear a bag over his head and we are good.

     
    Reply
  11. Timwindells'ballsack said: said on November 27, 2012 at 1:25 pm

    My main jacket is a starter jacket.

     
    Reply
  12. Future said: said on November 27, 2012 at 1:27 pm

    TRUE

     
    Reply
  13. Parker said: said on November 27, 2012 at 1:30 pm

    Do people still put their pants over their highbacks?

     
    Reply
  14. He$h said: said on November 27, 2012 at 1:31 pm

    #Joeycarnera #babykangaroo

     
    Reply
  15. Max said: said on November 27, 2012 at 1:39 pm

    whats a starter jacket?

     
    Reply
  16. Mitt Romney said: said on November 27, 2012 at 1:39 pm

    47% of Joey’s aren’t kangaroo’s

     
    Reply
  17. Charels Darwin said: said on November 27, 2012 at 1:40 pm

    So this is why Brooke still has a job, she can spit out a good article every so often.

     
    Reply
  18. IC-Hooligan said: said on November 27, 2012 at 1:54 pm

    Holy shit that was not what i expected to read. This article actually reminded me why i started snowboarding

     
    Reply
  19. simon said: said on November 27, 2012 at 2:13 pm

    hmm. really liked your article but i agree with boyd, we’re not only defined by irony. and that quote at the end grrrrrrrrrr. maybe do it, because it’s fucking IMPORTANT?! because, in the end, THAT is what our generation is sorely lacking: a purpose.

     
    Reply
  20. core joey said: said on November 27, 2012 at 2:15 pm

    fuck that ; )

     
    Reply
  21. M c G o o said: said on November 27, 2012 at 2:26 pm

    10/10

     
    Reply
  22. T-Diggy said: said on November 27, 2012 at 2:40 pm

    fuck what you think

     
    Reply
  23. mont said: said on November 27, 2012 at 2:51 pm

    …i put my pants over my highbacks cause my bindings fit better that way.

    that bit on weekend warriors was real shit though.

     
    Reply
  24. Cobra_Dawg said: said on November 27, 2012 at 3:01 pm

    Great article

     
    Reply
  25. = said: said on November 27, 2012 at 3:05 pm

    I understand you’re talking about clothing style but that and actual style are what define snowboarding. I don’t wanna watch some kooky dude flail his arms around in a all over lazer print jacket and snowpants. I’d like to watch a smooth style in whatever is trendy I guess. Anyway, most of the snowboarders today are style obsessed because it’s more enjoyable to watch. Yeah, we’re just trying to emulate skateboarders but I think snowboarding without style isn’t snowboarding at all.

     
    Reply
  26. irony said: said on November 27, 2012 at 3:22 pm

    great article but I find it ironic that yobeat posted it.

    When I started riding I definitely was a joey. I looked up to the kids that had style and I wanted to be like them so that one day I could be the kid that people look up to. Thats why I started following the trends. Looking back I wish that I had just said fuck it and kept doing what I was doing…instead of watching t9 videos and trying to be magoon.

     
    Reply
  27. ksw said: said on November 27, 2012 at 3:56 pm

    thank you for the substance — New Sincerity is kinda lame but we need to hold on to something I guess

     
    Reply
  28. Joey Waldinger said: said on November 27, 2012 at 3:56 pm

    im offended

     
    Reply
  29. midwest super duper core kid said: said on November 27, 2012 at 4:41 pm

    Joey’s are not ruining snowboarding……Jnep nation is ruining snowboarding

     
    Reply
  30. griffin said: said on November 27, 2012 at 4:57 pm

    oh jnepnation

     
    Reply
  31. anothercanadian said: said on November 27, 2012 at 5:08 pm

    i hate everything about snowboarding. except when I’m snowboarding

     
    Reply
  32. wilks said: said on November 27, 2012 at 5:32 pm

    Wait, it’s NOT cool to put your pants over your high backs?

     
    Reply
  33. for real said: said on November 27, 2012 at 6:03 pm

    makes whole lot more sense to put your pants over your highbacks

     
    Reply
  34. for real said: said on November 27, 2012 at 6:04 pm

    makes whole lot more sense to put your pants over your highbacks.

     
    Reply
  35. emma earl said: said on November 27, 2012 at 6:22 pm

    no one will take you seriously this year if you have your pants over your highbacks

     
    Reply
  36. patrick said: said on November 27, 2012 at 6:55 pm

    i tuck my pants under my highbacks so that you can see my union logo

     
    Reply
  37. Z@@ said: said on November 27, 2012 at 7:18 pm

    Jnevergotlaidnation

     
    Reply
  38. Maine Snow? said: said on November 27, 2012 at 7:35 pm

    best thing iv seen on this site

     
    Reply
  39. wumbo said: said on November 27, 2012 at 7:53 pm

    Fuck better put my highbacks back on if it’s cool to put my pants over them.

     
    Reply
  40. Tampongirlfromtoohard said: said on November 27, 2012 at 8:01 pm

    Blake sorry boo you know I’m swangin pons by da strang

     
    Reply
  41. Wow said: said on November 27, 2012 at 9:19 pm

    This makes me want to quit getting on snowboard sites and stop watching snowboard videos

     
    Reply
  42. Wow said: said on November 27, 2012 at 9:21 pm

    Buh, buh, but i dont know if i can do it

     
    Reply
  43. .yo said: said on November 28, 2012 at 8:35 am

    did someone at yobeat just take a few 200-level college classes?

     
    Reply
  44. a said: said on November 28, 2012 at 11:50 am

    Dangerous territory, Brooke.

     
    Reply
  45. MattyT said: said on November 28, 2012 at 12:18 pm

    I just want to be like Apple

     
    Reply
  46. trendy midwestkid said: said on November 28, 2012 at 1:03 pm

    can i bum a cig?

     
    Reply
  47. kennyd said: said on November 28, 2012 at 1:09 pm

    wait so i dont have to follow trends anymore?

     
    Reply
  48. green said: said on November 28, 2012 at 1:29 pm

    New trend is to look like shit and not care at all

     
    Reply
  49. skilmer said: said on November 28, 2012 at 3:42 pm

    My day wouldn’t be complete without someone sending it way too deep. Joeys keep it fuckin realll.

     
    Reply
  50. chris said: said on November 28, 2012 at 4:56 pm

    we are all joeys, if someone asks you “are you good” what does that really mean? compared to the weekend warrior we can say we are good but compared to the mountain hero, what are we? sll of us are joeys compared to someone and will always be

     
    Reply
  51. crawdaddy said: said on November 28, 2012 at 8:57 pm

    applause

     
    Reply
  52. HashTag said: said on November 29, 2012 at 8:43 am

    “no matter how tight or loose our pants get weâ€™ll still never be as cool as skateboarding” #truestwordseverspoke

     
    Reply
  53. guy said: said on November 29, 2012 at 9:31 am

    looking good is feeling good.

     
    Reply
  54. He$h said: said on November 29, 2012 at 10:45 am

    i tuck my pants into my boots

     
    Reply
  55. Fashion said: said on November 29, 2012 at 11:54 am

    What if I like dressing trendy, with my whatever articles of clothing.
    Great article but this just brings more fire into the topic of whats “fashionable” in the world of snowboarding.
    Brooke could have approached this with a different perspective rather than smashing on “joeys” or the incorrect usage of “Hipsters,” she could have just said you know? Fuck it, just go have fun cause the guys standing with the go-pro antennae and the guy with this years Airblaster pants obviously don’t give a flying fuck. They’re just glad they have some snow to shred on.

     
    Reply
  56. Third Man said: said on November 29, 2012 at 12:02 pm

    Fuck pulling my pants over my highbacks, they wont even make it past my boots this season. True Joey style.

     
    Reply
  57. Blake said: said on November 29, 2012 at 5:20 pm

    Reminds me of torstein’s quote in his new movie “I’ve just set out to have fun…. and so far I’m doing pretty good!”

     
    Reply
  58. Debaser said: said on November 29, 2012 at 7:08 pm

    dont use highbacks
    problem solved

     
    Reply
  59. Grag said: said on November 29, 2012 at 8:18 pm

    i think we all can agree that the only real “core” snowboarder is wyatt stasinos

     
    Reply
  60. BOB said: said on November 30, 2012 at 7:49 am

    A Joey? a Chad? a Kook? What in the wide world of sports are you talking about?

    PS. Pants are supposed to go over the highback.

     
    Reply
  61. Peter Don said: said on December 10, 2012 at 4:37 pm

    if everyone just shut the fuck up about snowboarding it would be so much better haha. but this article is word, hits it right on the head.

    has anyone seen my son stan?

     
    Reply

