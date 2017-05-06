Comment Con 2014

It’s no secret that comments make Yobeat what it is, but sometimes a commenter comes along so heinous (or hilarious) that we have to do something about it. So, Comment Con was born. This year Jerm, Snatch, KC Kyle, Jerm’s Mom and Toby’s Sticker pack made the trip from all over the country to put their pride and shittalking on the line in a friendly game of snow at High Cascade. Unfortunately, Jerm’s Mom forgot to wear sunglasses the day before and burned his eyes out, taking him and Toby’s Sticker Pack out of the game. And since they, being Canadian, were the only ones with any actual skills, we grabbed Nick Noneman to break some fools and it was on.

Special thanks to Timberline, High Cascade, Poler and Airblaster for making Comment Con 2014 possible. Until next year…

Edit and filming: Seamus Foster

