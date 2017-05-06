Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Comment Con 2014

06 May, 2017 , , 51 Comments

It’s no secret that comments make Yobeat what it is, but sometimes a commenter comes along so heinous (or hilarious) that we have to do something about it. So, Comment Con was born. This year Jerm, Snatch, KC Kyle, Jerm’s Mom and Toby’s Sticker pack made the trip from all over the country to put their pride and shittalking on the line in a friendly game of snow at High Cascade. Unfortunately, Jerm’s Mom forgot to wear sunglasses the day before and burned his eyes out, taking him and Toby’s Sticker Pack out of the game. And since they, being Canadian, were the only ones with any actual skills, we grabbed Nick Noneman to break some fools and it was on.

Special thanks to Timberline, High Cascade, Poler and Airblaster for making Comment Con 2014 possible. Until next year…

Edit and filming: Seamus Foster

Relive the memories of comment con 1 here!

one of the founders of the internet.
Comments (51)

  1. hot chick big boobs said: said on July 8, 2014 at 7:24 am

    ahaha jerm sucks hard and has a gay ass hair cut. kc kyle looks like a fag. i see where all the hate comes from

     
    Reply
  2. ryan said: said on July 8, 2014 at 7:40 am

    who the fuck wears a royals jersey

     
    Reply
  3. xxx said: said on July 8, 2014 at 8:01 am

    welp i guess it all makes perfect sense.

     
    Reply
  4. lurkin said: said on July 8, 2014 at 8:03 am

    how come the worst boarders and commenters were the only ones to make it out

     
    Reply
  5. who the fuck is nick? said: said on July 8, 2014 at 8:07 am

    really tho

     
    Reply
  6. spicy chicken said: said on July 8, 2014 at 8:16 am

    it all makes sence now. KC Kyle is a fag, all he can do is talk crap and 50-50….. if i were him i would not have come and exposed myself to the world.

     
    Reply
  7. hmm said: said on July 8, 2014 at 8:18 am

    do this: http://www.muckmouth.com/back-in-the-spotlight-6

     
    Reply
  8. Billy Walsh said: said on July 8, 2014 at 8:29 am

    These kids suck and yobeat is an embarrassment

     
    Reply
  9. Jerm said: said on July 8, 2014 at 8:48 am

    I hope you’re happy now.

     
    Reply
  10. JP Walker said: said on July 8, 2014 at 9:04 am

    It’s good to know that the worst snowboarders call yobeat their internet home.

     
    Reply
  11. brookes sandy vag said: said on July 8, 2014 at 9:11 am

    stop trying to be cool and making shitty videos this was absolutely horrid and makes me want to gauge a baby seal eyes out please never AGAIN

     
    Reply
  12. snatch said: said on July 8, 2014 at 9:16 am

    i would have won…if it were’t for that meddling kid!

     
    Reply
  13. Hugh Jasshole said: said on July 8, 2014 at 9:45 am

    Poor jerm

     
    Reply
  14. Diggles said: said on July 8, 2014 at 9:49 am

    Jerm blows, rides like a skier on a snowboard. Must be all that gay Saga gear!

     
    Reply
  15. the wizard said: said on July 8, 2014 at 10:14 am

    i bet jerm sucked tim windells ball sac for that 40oz

     
    Reply
  16. Cracraftc said: said on July 8, 2014 at 10:27 am

    Not surprising that Jerm is out first. Can’t even front lip…

     
    Reply
  17. That Kid at Windells said: said on July 8, 2014 at 10:29 am

    Thanks for the shirt Brook

     
    Reply
  18. KC KYLE said: said on July 8, 2014 at 11:02 am

    Jerms mom is actually good at snowboarding by the way. Back board pretzel out on the troll rail all day. Lacking a bit of common sense but who isn’t

     
    Reply
  19. Ugh jerm again said: said on July 8, 2014 at 11:03 am

    Why does anyone even like this Jerm guy? Looks like a 40 year old with a 13 year olds hair cut and rides like an 8 year old who just switched from skis.
    Id rather watch Louie Vito fuck Shaun White in the ass then to ever hear about this dude again.
    The fact that KC Kyle seems cool next to Jerm should show you all that we should start ignoring him and hopefully he will move back into his moms basement and cry himself to sleep because he has probably been snowboarding for over a decade but can’t even make a 360 nose look cool.

     
    Reply
  20. Dickpringle said: said on July 8, 2014 at 11:38 am

    Two things, this is proof that backflips aren’t too difficult.

    And second I don’t get this Jerm character….is that really him or did you just find some skier from windells to strap on a snowboard (lol strap on). Just wondering bc he looked very uncomfortable and had on Saga

     
    Reply
  21. Dickpringle said: said on July 8, 2014 at 11:39 am

    Also KC Kyle looks like every 14 year old snowboarder

     
    Reply
  22. wait said: said on July 8, 2014 at 11:45 am

    anyone else just picturing Brooke with lemongrab’s face?

     
    Reply
  23. Antwone Tha Realest said: said on July 8, 2014 at 11:47 am

    lmao dat nigga nick, head lopsided as fuqq

     
    Reply
  24. Whats SAGA? said: said on July 8, 2014 at 11:52 am

    JERM blows dick, fucking skiers.

     
    Reply
  25. Skilmeragain said: said on July 8, 2014 at 12:48 pm

    Hatin anonymously on the haters… And the vicious cycle continues

     
    Reply
  26. Jacques said: said on July 8, 2014 at 1:11 pm

    What! You broke the sign!
    After this they should be priceless!

     
    Reply
  27. railridersandropetows said: said on July 8, 2014 at 1:28 pm

    haha I don’t think ill ever take hate from these guys seriously again like everything was wrong with it. any skier could have strapped on and done better and looked steezier

     
    Reply
  28. Dickpringle said: said on July 8, 2014 at 1:42 pm

    I’d still rather watch them snowboard than watch Brooke snowboard.

     
    Reply
  29. GOOSE said: said on July 8, 2014 at 1:52 pm

    for real less get upstatemike out there

     
    Reply
  30. Saga rep said: said on July 8, 2014 at 2:54 pm

    Jerm, sweet saga gear bro. Wanna go skiing?

     
    Reply
  31. JoeyD said: said on July 8, 2014 at 3:45 pm

    Goth_Gabe_420 with the win, no surprise

     
    Reply
  32. TROOF said: said on July 8, 2014 at 5:59 pm

    BIG AIR MONEY GOATS TO FAKER.

     
    Reply
  33. . said: said on July 9, 2014 at 1:11 pm

    Comment Con = who can hit a rail the best.

    Lets see a chinese downhill, ollie contest, best spray of a ski racer, or something like that

     
    Reply
  34. Fart king said: said on July 9, 2014 at 5:56 pm

    I’ll fart louder and harder than anyone of you snowboarding monkeys I like snowboarding bc it’s steezy looking asses and Jerm wears his grandmas old bras and KC Kyle listens to Tracy chapman.

    Two planks

     
    Reply
  35. TROOF said: said on July 9, 2014 at 6:18 pm

    THE JIBONKERSCOPE IS ON THE FRITZ AGAIN BACK AT THE MAIN HEADQUARTERS.

     
    Reply
  36. jake luksac's pbr said: said on July 9, 2014 at 6:23 pm

    kyle kc is a cow punching herion addict who eats all the dark meat at thanksgiving.

     
    Reply
  37. TROOF said: said on July 9, 2014 at 6:27 pm

    GOTTA CHECK THE STALEFISHING ELECTRORADNETIC SYNERGIZER TO MAKE SURE THE WAX TRANSITIONING COMPETITION FIELD IS STACKED NEXT WINTER WHEN THE ALL NEW
    “YOLYMPICS: THE RESONATOR GAMES” WILL TAKE HOLD.

     
    Reply
  38. TROOF said: said on July 9, 2014 at 8:41 pm

    ….BUT ALAS THE THOUGHT SEEMS TO DIGRESS.

     
    Reply
  39. upstatemike. said: said on July 10, 2014 at 7:32 am

    all of you suck.

     
    Reply
  40. basshole said: said on July 10, 2014 at 7:56 am

    can we talk about the fact that Jerm’s Mom couldn’t compete because he was too fucking stupid to wear eye protection on a glacier in the middle of summer?

     
    Reply
  41. dick said: said on July 11, 2014 at 10:09 am

    kc kyle just made into the worlds biggest bitch!!

    i’m comin next year. with waltard

     
    Reply

