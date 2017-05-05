Cone Zone: Red Gerard

Is Red Gerard the fabled one of which the great profit Kevin Peckham spoke? Will searches for the truth, over a Volcano Cone, of course.
Will Fraser and Dale Bailey
Will Fraser and Dale Bailey
i’m backing the Cone Zone. Keep these canadian fellows on the site through the winter
this kid is cooler than i am
Brooke just needs to step down and give the site to Stan and these Canadian brethren’s. Im tired of reading about her midlife crisis.
Stan doesn’t want Yobeat.
Oh and Red Gerard is a fucking bad ass little kid. If my sperm ever produces an offspring it better be like this little fucker.
Everytime I watch these I want ice cream
Yes! Cone zone rips! Will for president.
Will? More like 80’s rap artist SNOW! A liky boom boom down. Glasses, Canadian, the resemblance is uncanny .
God bless you for making that connection. <3
OH!!! Cone Zone,.. i love it,.
The cone on the right, in the intro, looks like a turd.
Seems like a cool kid with a good attitude. Rock on!
actually good content. wow.
blondies a pedo
