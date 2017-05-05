Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Cone Zone: Red Gerard

05 May, 2017 , 14 Comments

Is Red Gerard the fabled one of which the great profit Kevin Peckham spoke? Will searches for the truth, over a Volcano Cone, of course.

Comments (14)

  1. thatguy said: said on August 5, 2014 at 12:46 pm

    i’m backing the Cone Zone. Keep these canadian fellows on the site through the winter

     
  2. me said: said on August 5, 2014 at 4:15 pm

    this kid is cooler than i am

     
  3. Yes. said: said on August 5, 2014 at 7:09 pm

    Brooke just needs to step down and give the site to Stan and these Canadian brethren’s. Im tired of reading about her midlife crisis.

     
  4. Yes. said: said on August 5, 2014 at 7:45 pm

    Oh and Red Gerard is a fucking bad ass little kid. If my sperm ever produces an offspring it better be like this little fucker.

     
  5. KC KYLE said: said on August 5, 2014 at 9:03 pm

    Everytime I watch these I want ice cream

     
  6. Shaun White said: said on August 5, 2014 at 9:07 pm

    Yes! Cone zone rips! Will for president.

     
  7. SNOW? said: said on August 5, 2014 at 11:40 pm

    Will? More like 80’s rap artist SNOW! A liky boom boom down. Glasses, Canadian, the resemblance is uncanny .

     
  8. Doris said: said on August 6, 2014 at 1:08 am

    OH!!! Cone Zone,.. i love it,.

     
  9. JP Walker said: said on August 6, 2014 at 6:21 am

    The cone on the right, in the intro, looks like a turd.

     
  10. shumonkey said: said on August 6, 2014 at 12:30 pm

    Seems like a cool kid with a good attitude. Rock on!

     
  11. hahahahahhahaha said: said on August 8, 2014 at 7:23 am

    actually good content. wow.

     
  12. r kelly said: said on August 12, 2014 at 2:39 pm

    blondies a pedo

     
