Yomerica: The Movie

03 May, 2017 , 52 Comments

This is it. Yomerica. It’s about you, me, the pros, the bros, and anyone else who likes to ride a snowboard. All of the footage came in because we asked people for it, and the result is kinda awesome.

Thanks to Nowamean, Ugly Kidz and Co, Hill City Squad and After Hours in particular– stay tuned for the BTS interviews of them in the near future. Thanks to everyone else who sent us footage, this movie only exists because of you.

If you want a lot more thanks, make it to the end of the movie. If you want us to like you, post it on Facebook. If you don’t care if we like you but enjoyed the movie, share it on twitter. If you’re in the movie, share that shit because you love yourself.

Yomerica — the greatest country in the world!

 

 

Comments (52)

  1. burnzkid said: said on August 26, 2013 at 8:14 am

    Waddup Cackalacky.

     
    Reply
  2. Sal Masekela said: said on August 26, 2013 at 8:36 am

    I think I saw the illusive nollie cab backside 360 hardway, can we take a look at that in MegaMo?

     
    Reply
  3. remos said: said on August 26, 2013 at 8:38 am

    not enough yawgoons

     
    Reply
  4. Nice Work said: said on August 26, 2013 at 8:51 am

    Hunter Gulan

     
    Reply
  5. nathan said: said on August 26, 2013 at 9:14 am

    That was way better than I thought it was going to be! Thanks Yobeat!

     
    Reply
  6. Debaser said: said on August 26, 2013 at 9:15 am

    did you guys know jed is in the new bronze video

     
    Reply
  7. Timwindells'ballsack said: said on August 26, 2013 at 9:24 am

    Afterhours movie is gonna be sick

     
    Reply
  8. Sophisticated 6th grader said: said on August 26, 2013 at 9:28 am

    More flippin bird!!!!!

     
    Reply
  9. mhssc camper said: said on August 26, 2013 at 9:30 am

    Does anyone know where Jeff holces home mountain is? Just wondering so I can avoid seeing him this winter

     
    Reply
  10. Why said: said on August 26, 2013 at 9:31 am

    <10 pow shots?

     
    Reply
  11. Lovelandlocal said: said on August 26, 2013 at 9:35 am

    We must be in the era of the hipster cause nothing is more ironic than white kids from the burbs riding to a song about being “raised in the projects”. Oh gee, I hope Justin reads this comment dramatically….

     
    Reply
  12. OldCrustyDewd said: said on August 26, 2013 at 9:41 am

    Contrary to what this video would lead you to believe, there are people out there who actually still ride powder and mountains. Jib vidyas are fucking boring.

     
    Reply
  13. PiLmo said: said on August 26, 2013 at 9:45 am

    Congrats! You made a video that is completely identical to 97% off all vids out there right now!

     
    Reply
  14. Flippin' Bird Productions said: said on August 26, 2013 at 9:58 am

    thanks hunter for not including one shot of us riding, we sent like 40 clips god damn!!

     
    Reply
  15. Subway kid said: said on August 26, 2013 at 9:58 am

    Thank god Brian skroupski and his orange hoodie weren’t in this. I would have left the states.

     
    Reply
  17. boneyballsack said: said on August 26, 2013 at 10:37 am

    I was really looking forward to seeing all of the “non-snowboarding” clips you guys requested but I guess you decided to leave them out

     
    Reply
  18. Pot rulez said: said on August 26, 2013 at 10:46 am

    What happened to Mystery District?

     
    Reply
  19. Debaser said: said on August 26, 2013 at 10:56 am

    will there be a b side

     
    Reply
  20. wut said: said on August 26, 2013 at 11:26 am

    switch ups??

     
    Reply
  21. keystoned said: said on August 26, 2013 at 12:00 pm

    Steve Lauder comin through with that fire. Also yung ben with some hams

     
    Reply
  22. hoodsavage said: said on August 26, 2013 at 12:08 pm

    not enough handrails

     
    Reply
  23. Shaun White said: said on August 26, 2013 at 12:08 pm

    Where was my superpipe section i sent in? I wore my zebraprint and landed the sickest bootgrabs as well! Fuck You Yobeat.

     
    Reply
  24. Lil 'Bud'dha said: said on August 26, 2013 at 12:12 pm

    @flipping bird, put all your clips together and put it on here as a season recap or some shit.

    But good fucking work yobeat, I didnt even see any zeaches in that, just need some more backcountry/park shit next time.

     
    Reply
  25. kook said: said on August 26, 2013 at 12:55 pm

    not enough handrails….also hard to believe your average yobeat reader is as good as any of these dudes, and also, what about the bitches…zero bitches or titties in this video and for that sole reason it blows….and no, i don’t mean bitches snowboarding, no one wants to see that…obviously

     
    Reply
  26. fugyomomma said: said on August 26, 2013 at 1:44 pm

    i liked shaun whites part at 2:55

     
    Reply
  27. Yuck Fobeat said: said on August 26, 2013 at 2:56 pm

    @12: You must’ve stopped watching before the 12 minute mark. Because there’s definitely some rad, albeit short-living, freeriding in there which accurately captures how those of us blessed with gnarly terrain and abundant snowfall spend the winter months.

     
    Reply
  28. dick poncho said: said on August 26, 2013 at 3:38 pm

    I have so much shit talkin’ to do about this video, WHERE TO START….where to start….

     
    Reply
  29. Rob Zombie said: said on August 26, 2013 at 3:50 pm

    Post Flippin Bird’s clips

     
    Reply
  30. DSMbryo said: said on August 26, 2013 at 6:35 pm

    Yeah Dom!

     
    Reply
  31. Justin's bong said: said on August 26, 2013 at 6:52 pm

    Am I the only one who still like watching park footgear ?

     
    Reply
  32. Loosh said: said on August 26, 2013 at 7:22 pm

    Where was my part?

     
    Reply
  33. CONCERNED... said: said on August 26, 2013 at 8:21 pm

    Where are the god damn jump shots? oh wait i forgot…. hipsters don’t have enough balls for 90ft SW BS Rodeos…. nice stock rail tricks that every kid who checks this website can do. YoBeat is a hate on stuff website right?

     
    Reply
  34. smokemethbechyll said: said on August 27, 2013 at 9:13 am

    yobeaters be like ERR MER GEWRD YAWGOONS

     
    Reply
  35. Chandler said: said on August 27, 2013 at 1:03 pm

    I only watched for flippin bird. where was it you commies. I have a quota for flippin bird and your pathetic clip of the black kid was NOT ENOUGH. Sometimes I feel like I’m the only one who cares.

     
    Reply
  36. cmon said: said on August 27, 2013 at 4:32 pm

    why you mad Devito??

     
    Reply
  37. hunter gulan said: said on August 27, 2013 at 6:45 pm

    i have crabs

     
    Reply
  38. S.I.N said: said on August 27, 2013 at 6:55 pm

    …The montage section was the only good part.

    Everything else is like every other snowboard movie out now.

     
    Reply
  39. wow said: said on August 27, 2013 at 7:44 pm

    was this the 1817 movie?

     
    Reply
  40. Dr.B said: said on August 27, 2013 at 8:17 pm

    hellyeah hunter! that was awesome

     
    Reply
  41. Albert said: said on August 27, 2013 at 11:59 pm

    Correct me if I’m wrong, but aren’t the UKC and Hill City Squad parts just their edits from Arnette Crew Clash? You know, the ones that got re-posted a week ago in the “How to Make Your Crew Stand Out” post.

     
    Reply
  42. therealrickross said: said on August 28, 2013 at 4:02 pm

    Half that music made me shoot myself, but the riding kept me alive…

     
    Reply
  43. steezy dude said: said on August 29, 2013 at 11:09 am

    PUT SOME FUCKING NAMES OF THE RIDERS IN THE VIDEO

    way too good of footage to be edited this horribly. yobeat blows it once again

     
    Reply
  44. TROOF said: said on August 29, 2013 at 11:30 am

    A CLEAN, MINIMALISTIC EDIT IS ACTUALLY AN ENJOYABLE THING TO WITNESS UNTO ITSELF. PROPS. THIS YOMERICA JAM COULD BE A PRELUDE TO THE CREATION OF A BROADER SCOPE SHORT FILM SERIES PROJECT. IT’S OBVIOUSLY A BRAND BUILDER FOR YOBEAT TO GROW WITH.

     
    Reply
  45. Jerm said: said on August 29, 2013 at 10:41 pm

    I find it absolutely hilarious that anyone has anything negative to say about this video. If you’re hating on it you are delusional, have never been to Yobeat or just dumb. There are about a dozen powder edits submitted and posted a year. Most of which are pretty boring. Anyone with a decent powder shot is going to waste their time trying to get it into a “real video”. The same goes for everyone crying about jump shots. Have you paid attention to this site in the last three years? It’s only become more popular and the amount of park/jump footage has stayed the same. Get your heads out of your asses, if you want the direction of snowboarding changed then do something besides making a half assed cry baby comment.

     
    Reply
  46. sean said: said on August 30, 2013 at 10:42 am

    Jerm, quit being such a pussy. The footage in this video was sick. But seriously yobeat, where are the party shots I was looking to see some stupid shit in here

     
    Reply
    • admin said: said on August 30, 2013 at 11:12 am

      The B-sides are happening. Stay tuned.

       
      Reply
  47. FilmerD said: said on September 1, 2013 at 8:12 pm

    Good shit

     
    Reply
  48. yed said: said on September 3, 2013 at 7:08 pm

    this is so rad, a ton of kids getting after it and shredding, all doing what we love. its sick to see! really inspiring!

     
    Reply

