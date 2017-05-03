Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Yobeat’s Top 10 Colleges for Snowboarding

03 May, 2017 , 90 Comments

shredcollege You should remove your tassle before snowboarding, college boy. Tommy Gesme is a bad example. photo: Danny Kearn

So the Ski Channel put out a list of the top ten schools for skiing and snowboarding and we were going to just reblog it and call it good, because it is one of our most frequently asked questions. But alas, their choices are pretty damn terrible. So, to insure that none of you (who we’re sure also frequent the skichannel.com for some reason) go to Oregon State (3 hours from the mountain) vs Portland State (1 hour and 15 minutes from the mountain) or any other their other bad calls, here’s our list. Warning: academics is not high on our list of requirements, but you’ll get a grade A education in snowboarding. Click on each to see our reasoning or just go through the numbers to read them all (we figure it you’re going to college you can read, but if not, they each have a video too.)

1. University of Utah
2. Plymouth State College
3. University of Nevada- Reno
4. University of Vermont
5. Montana State University
6. Western Washington University
7. UC Boulder
8. Portland State University
9. Middlebury College
10. UMN- Duluth

If you know, you know.
Comments (90)

  1. Jim Lahey said: said on August 27, 2013 at 5:48 am

    You can be retarded and get into plumouth all you need is to not fail the SAT

     
    Reply
  2. gravedi99er said: said on August 27, 2013 at 5:56 am

    i failed the SATs and got in

     
    Reply
  3. karnkarn said: said on August 27, 2013 at 6:09 am

    Could of given this article a little bit more effort.

     
    Reply
  4. upstatemike. said: said on August 27, 2013 at 6:11 am

    very accurate statement about bolton. i only go there at night and while i’m half in the bag…and it is always awesome.

    ps…go to community college and save yourself the 20 years of debt!

     
    Reply
  5. Icy said: said on August 27, 2013 at 6:25 am

    I’ve been waiting a long time for the Snow Bowl to be mentioned on Yobeat, if you’re ever in the area on a powder day there’s no better place to go

     
    Reply
  6. Cole Gibson said: said on August 27, 2013 at 6:25 am

    Not to mention UVM has sick hills to longboard down and mad kids to sell wax to. Just an all around perfect place.

     
    Reply
  7. 2drunk2funkshun said: said on August 27, 2013 at 6:28 am

    damn upstatemike is the fucking man

     
    Reply
  8. Mike said: said on August 27, 2013 at 6:40 am

    Castleton definitely could have held its own place on this list. We have a campus park, about 10 features, flat bars, boxes, hand rails, a wall ride, wooden drop-in, corrugated. The park is lit at night, and we’ve held movie premier’s/after party’s the past 3 seasons with the likes of Darkside, Redbull, Killington, Voleurz, Never Summer. We are 30 min from Killington. 45-50 min to Okemo.

    I won’t blab on, but show us some love Brooke! Plus it would piss off the town folk of Castleton who hate our college, and give ’em one more reason to call us derelicts. They have an ordinance about skating in that town! (gave us the excuse to get a skate park built on campus, but the angry old people still suck)

     
    Reply
  9. Dan said: said on August 27, 2013 at 6:48 am

    Its Montana State University in Bozeman not UoM

     
    Reply
  10. ball bag sam said: said on August 27, 2013 at 6:50 am

    St mikes has a pretty big pre season rail jam, and like an obscene amount of money to spend on the club that is free to enter. Yobeat sent us free shit once, so yea it was pretty chill.

     
    Reply
  11. LARRY HOOVER said: said on August 27, 2013 at 7:07 am

    No NMU?

     
    Reply
  12. Donovan said: said on August 27, 2013 at 7:17 am

    NMU blows!

     
    Reply
  13. Justin's bong said: said on August 27, 2013 at 7:25 am

    I would like it be shown in the record that Justin went to UVM… Am I the only one amazed by this

     
    Reply
  14. Bruce said: said on August 27, 2013 at 7:28 am

    Canada?
    UBC, SFU, UBC-Kelowna, Calgary
    All better than lots of those listed

     
    Reply
  15. where is said: said on August 27, 2013 at 7:54 am

    #WVUsnowboarding ?

     
    Reply
  16. pete richalds said: said on August 27, 2013 at 8:00 am

    western state

     
    Reply
  17. Daswassup said: said on August 27, 2013 at 8:07 am

    Brozeman Mantana

     
    Reply
  18. Debaser said: said on August 27, 2013 at 8:31 am

    WVU and Pitt kill it too. Lehigh isn’t too far off from Big Boulder either.

     
    Reply
  19. O-koon said: said on August 27, 2013 at 8:50 am

    App state is a minute drive from App Ski Mtn, honorable mention… and it’s not in the middle of bumfucknowhere like West Virginia.

     
    Reply
  20. lol said: said on August 27, 2013 at 8:54 am

    Good thing Western State isn’t on the list. Trust me, Californians, it sucks. Don’t come here…

     
    Reply
  21. Asdfghjkl said: said on August 27, 2013 at 8:55 am

    Colorado Mountain College
    The steamboat springs campus has a snowboard business program, and there’s also a campus in Breck.

     
    Reply
  22. YoBoi said: said on August 27, 2013 at 8:59 am

    Cortland state in NY a true diamond in the ruff…

     
    Reply
  23. NWShred said: said on August 27, 2013 at 9:02 am

    I think the list is referring to Oregon State’s Bend campus (30 minutes from Bachelor).

     
    Reply
  24. team Harvard said: said on August 27, 2013 at 9:07 am

    Sierra Nevada !!! team harvard went there… COCARD… COCARD.

     
    Reply
  25. Schleg! likes Montana said: said on August 27, 2013 at 9:13 am

    It’s Montana State University, not University of Montana-Bozeman.

     
    Reply
  26. Bill said: said on August 27, 2013 at 9:14 am

    What about Westminster? Westminster has a snowboard team and you get a free resort pass. Just as close as the U of U is to the mountains, and there is a shuttle that all of the riders can take up to the mountain.

     
    Reply
  27. Keystone Pounder said: said on August 27, 2013 at 9:17 am

    You forgot to mention the Flame nightclub in Duluth. That’s where Stephen finds the biggest trannys

     
    Reply
  28. Keystone Pounder said: said on August 27, 2013 at 9:20 am

    Stephen told me the biggest tranny’s are behind the Flame in Duluth

     
    Reply
  29. FIB said: said on August 27, 2013 at 9:34 am

    You wont put NMU on the list… you’re too soft

     
    Reply
  30. MAGICAL GO-GO said: said on August 27, 2013 at 9:43 am

    PSC SNOWBOARD CLUB was the reason I went to Plymouth.

     
    Reply
  31. Middlebury Snow Bowl said: said on August 27, 2013 at 10:10 am

    No lines…ever

     
    Reply
  32. blood said: said on August 27, 2013 at 10:12 am

    Honestly. Duluth is the place to be. 3 ski hills within 20 minutes of campus. One being Mont Du lac with the fastest tow rope in the Midwest. And the most spots a city could possibly have. Plus on an average winter you’re gonna see snow at least once a week in the later months and snowstorms in April. Plus the women are spoice. If you’re trying to go to a school where you will most definitely board every day and probably film a pretty hammer part, UMD should be #1 or #2 on the list.

     
    Reply
  33. live action said: said on August 27, 2013 at 10:24 am

    the university of washington at seattle should be at the top of any list

     
    Reply
  34. Dosmafia said: said on August 27, 2013 at 10:30 am

    For Grad school, I go to Vermont Law School. never been out east, just moved to VT for law school from Tahoe and its pretty sweet. Killington and Sugarbush are real close and have super fun parks!! 25 min to killy, 45min to the bush. shreducation!

     
    Reply
  35. Will said: said on August 27, 2013 at 10:45 am

    Just to refresh, Oregon State is in Corvallis, University of Oregon is in Eugene. There is also Western Oregon University, and Warner Pacific College, which is the closest I believe. But either way go somewhere else. The lift systems are already to crowded here! Thanks!

     
    Reply
  36. Dick said: said on August 27, 2013 at 10:52 am

    Western State Colorado University, 30 mins from crested butte and 40 from monarch…

     
    Reply
  37. Scott said: said on August 27, 2013 at 11:03 am

    UofM may not be on here but snowbowls the shit on a pow day, Bozeman does trump however

     
    Reply
  38. bailey said: said on August 27, 2013 at 11:07 am

    give the gravedi99er a humpday Kevin Court is the future

     
    Reply
  39. curtin said: said on August 27, 2013 at 11:10 am

    WOw….. Northern Michigan University should be in the top 5 at leasttt

    sketchy

     
    Reply
  40. Mogul Mouse said: said on August 27, 2013 at 11:16 am

    How could you forget Smuggs?

     
    Reply
  41. Assblaster said: said on August 27, 2013 at 11:52 am

    Colorado mountain college in steamboat! I’m in the dorms and we
    are 10 minutes away from the resort

     
    Reply
  42. Chet said: said on August 27, 2013 at 12:13 pm

    Psu is 2 hours for big boulder and 7 springs and has a small hill 10mins from campus

     
    Reply
  43. DimeKittyNips said: said on August 27, 2013 at 12:18 pm

    Western State Colorado University is wayyy more sophisticated than most of this other junk… YoBeat didn’t do their research. Surprise, surprise…

     
    Reply
  44. Massie said: said on August 27, 2013 at 12:23 pm

    How about Western State Colorado University. Dumb name good school. Crested butte, Telluride, Wolf Creek, Monarch, Silverton and thousands of acres of backcountry at your doorstep. Plus its almost community college cheap. Or it was when I was there.

     
    Reply
  45. slamherst said: said on August 27, 2013 at 12:25 pm

    for the east coast umass amherst is always forgotten. pretty good school ,hour from mt snow and its a huge party school

     
    Reply
  46. G said: said on August 27, 2013 at 12:35 pm

    Westminster College is blocks from the University of Utah and has a snowboard team…?

     
    Reply
  47. I-70 blows said: said on August 27, 2013 at 12:40 pm

    CU Boulder? Yeah fucking right its almost two hours to the resorts

     
    Reply
  48. ya queers said: said on August 27, 2013 at 12:44 pm

    here’s what really matters:

    http://www.collegexpress.com/lists/list/co-ed-colleges-with-the-highest-percentage-of-women-students/370/

     
    Reply
  49. Batwing said: said on August 27, 2013 at 12:51 pm

    Cal State San Bernardino if you want to ride Bear.

     
    Reply
  50. Shreducated. said: said on August 27, 2013 at 12:56 pm

    Blowing it having Sierra Nevada College as an alternative to UNR and not at/on the top of the list.

    Here’s some actual courses you can take for credit: Summer Internship at SGT in Bariloche Argentina, that’s 2 weeks of backcountry booter shredding in July. During regular school year in Tahoe: Freeriding 111 (not kidding), backcountry skills 229. Snow Science is a also a real course.

    They have the only 4 year degree in Ski business in the country, 8 consecutive USCSA championship snowboard team. The business Program is run by the former 17 year president of Kirkwood.

    On good snow days you can literally shred to school from the local resort, hitting wood rails that have been heavily filmed from Neoproto to Standard and everything in between. Or drive 5 minutes up the highway and hike famous lines off the side of the road like Rippey Rock and build jumps on the ridge. No other school comes close.

    Only ride park in Tahoe Brooke? You’re putting the high in higher education. Ever been to Squaw/Alpine/Sugarbowl/Kirkwood/Sierra on a pow day? On top of that some of the best parks in the country are also less than 30 mins away, Northstar, Boreal for night riding, Heavenly is 40 mins out.

    When the 80 gets shut down due to snow control and UNR gets cut off from the mountains SNC kids are hotlapping 1 of 15 Lake tahoe resorts. Granted there’s some great rails down in Reno, but when there’s that much fresh snow you should be getting slashy. In the words of the great Ferris Bueller; it is so choice. If you have the means, I highly recommend it.

    on Second thought Tahoe is blown out enough as it is. Stay on the Ice coast and get a wicked pissah edjacation at Plymouth. Goggle tans and spring break san fran-bimbos are the worst don’t believe the hype.

     
    Reply
  51. Big e said: said on August 27, 2013 at 1:06 pm

    @shreducated must have a college degree holy shit a lot of effort went into that comment

     
    Reply
  52. Shreducated. said: said on August 27, 2013 at 1:19 pm

    Actually two, from SNC! haha

     
    Reply
  53. Shintem said: said on August 27, 2013 at 1:50 pm

    Brooke, it’s Plymouth state university* changed a few years back.

     
    Reply
  54. fired said: said on August 27, 2013 at 2:39 pm

    Brooke you’re gonna “reblog and call it good”?!? From the ski channel?!?! You’re a bigger ass-clown than I thought! UNR number one for sure. Hookers, gambling, 24 hour drinking, and they just passed a law recognizing medical weed cards from every weed state. Closest university to Tahoe. Game over. Go fuck yourself.

     
    Reply
  55. Stan's Diploma said: said on August 27, 2013 at 2:41 pm

    You shouldn’t have used me for rolling papers stan

     
    Reply
  56. DUHHH said: said on August 27, 2013 at 4:06 pm

    what about Dartmouth….

     
    Reply
  57. seymourkid said: said on August 27, 2013 at 4:31 pm

    UBC… seymour… duh

     
    Reply
  58. Nope said: said on August 27, 2013 at 4:37 pm

    Skool Sux

     
    Reply
  59. Ktx said: said on August 27, 2013 at 4:51 pm

    Why does everyone think keep the change is based out of plymouth. Its false

     
    Reply
  60. @ktx said: said on August 27, 2013 at 4:56 pm

    Because that’s where it all started ^

     
    Reply
  61. I do work on I-70 said: said on August 27, 2013 at 5:06 pm

    You can catch trappin on I-70 hard then a mug. AWD+Boosted bruhhhh…Foreal though shout out to the homies in Boulder

     
    Reply
  62. weedeveryday said: said on August 27, 2013 at 5:40 pm

    wat r these c0llages you are all speakin aboot?, 40 best collages maek no cents

     
    Reply
  63. lameeee said: said on August 27, 2013 at 5:43 pm

    well how about the kids stuck in the midwest! at NMU we only have to drive 5 min. to shred (granted we have no ropes) Mt. bohemia is 3 hours away , which has some of the most insanely fun backcountry and powder in the midwest. Theres also mt.ripley which only 2 hours away. not to mention the insane amount of urban rails. we get over 300 inches of snow a year, so im not complaining either way. only 4 hours from Duluth as well!

     
    Reply
  64. koots said: said on August 27, 2013 at 5:46 pm

    Ski Resort Operations & Management Program at Selkirk College in Nelson BC, Canada – best of both worlds, work and shredding. Travel and learn at the same time, while shredding epic Whitewater’s powder, you can’t beat it. Highly recommend it!

     
    Reply
  65. jaytizz 666 hail said: said on August 27, 2013 at 6:02 pm

    Im 14 and i got into plymouth.
    Just saying i have downs…

     
    Reply
  66. + 6 6 6 + said: said on August 27, 2013 at 6:03 pm

    Blow me faggot^

     
    Reply
  67. In All Seriousness said: said on August 27, 2013 at 6:21 pm

    There’s some liberal arts school like 6 minutes outta portland, and like an hour or whatever away from hood that you can take snowboarding/skiing as a “PE” credit or whatever the fuck that school shit means, another choice would be parkour, so two ups…

     
    Reply
  68. CAPPITANO said: said on August 27, 2013 at 6:36 pm

    East Stroudsburg University all day, great party school and really accessible to a lot of mountains like Big Boulder and Camelback in the area. Definitely the top school for anyone stuck in the mid-atlantic to get a lot of days riding in and a low tuition

     
    Reply
  69. Michelle said: said on August 27, 2013 at 6:50 pm

    University of Utah was the school I went to for the snowboarding, but it turned out they also offered a decent education. Super easy to get into, though. They also offer decent scholarship for out of state students with good grades.

     
    Reply
  70. erikk3 said: said on August 27, 2013 at 8:02 pm

    should really have UBC, UBCO, and UofC on here!

     
    Reply
  71. Soo Many Choices!! said: said on August 27, 2013 at 11:07 pm

    Well you Fucked it up this time yobeat!

     
    Reply
  72. ATTENTION YOBEDITORS said: said on August 27, 2013 at 11:38 pm

    With Vail’s recent acquisition of Eldora, I’m really hoping to see some park funding because they apparently don’t even have a park crew at all. The last time I was there was maybe 08 and they had like, c boxes and non urban down rails. I’m trying to get some fools out there to make the first ever watchable edit from Eldora. It might take a year or two tho 😉

     
    Reply
  73. Jerm said: said on August 28, 2013 at 7:02 am

    Way too many trustafarians at UVM. Finding someone else who isn’t a total bag of dicks and snowboards a lot is like finding a needle in a hay stack. Or at least it was when I went.

     
    Reply
  74. Mikey Reen said: said on August 28, 2013 at 7:35 am

    whattttt? no Colorado Mountain College Campus’!

    -Breckenridge
    -Steamboat
    -Vail
    -Aspen

    its not a good school for snowboarding its a snowboarding school, and cheaper than anything on that list. They teach Ski and SNowboard business! Resort management!

    and then transfer up to bozeman after the 2 years is up

     
    Reply
  75. ceeep said: said on August 28, 2013 at 10:15 am

    who the fuck is posting as mikey reen faggot

     
    Reply
  76. HIGH SOCIETY said: said on August 28, 2013 at 2:49 pm

    What about LYNDON STATE COLLEGE! I go to school for ski resort management, and shred 7 out of 7 days, over 100 days in the park. I know every liftie by first name, my teachers skip pow days just as much as the kids, and I know all my homies in the park. We have rails set up permanently at our school, and we our park designer always builds the best shit. Yeah you guys may have bigger schools, you may have a bigger mountain, but you sure don’t have as good as we do.

     
    Reply
  77. @ktq said: said on August 28, 2013 at 5:11 pm

    No…. It wasnt

     
    Reply
  78. Slashbash said: said on August 28, 2013 at 8:10 pm

    @attentionyobeditors Vail didn’t acquire Eldora – do some research it’s the same deal they have with Abasin. They still run the mountain entirely.

     
    Reply
  79. Yawgoovalley said: said on August 29, 2013 at 8:37 am

    You forgot URI walking distance to yawgoo valley…

     
    Reply
  80. Blow said: said on August 29, 2013 at 3:37 pm

    Maybe if you got all 27 single girls in Marquette to email brooke she’d agree to put NMU on the list

     
    Reply
  81. Steve said: said on August 30, 2013 at 10:49 am

    University of British Columbia, Whistler and surrounding mountains… duh?

     
    Reply
  82. Hellaflushed said: said on August 30, 2013 at 11:50 am

    My homie riff raff doesn’t go to school he just buys one.

     
    Reply
  83. Cust King said: said on August 31, 2013 at 6:10 am

    PLYMOUTH STATE: its full of drugs booze and dirty skanks. plus you can ride at the dopest mts in the north east. Went there for 5 years now I have holes in my brain and I have no cartilage left in my nose!!!!

     
    Reply
  84. Tom said: said on September 14, 2013 at 4:51 am

    What about UBC??

     
    Reply
  85. Ben said: said on October 10, 2013 at 9:25 am

    It’s Plymouth State University.
    We have some really intelligent students here, and if you we here you can’t tell me you wouldn’t skip classes every once and a while to hit the slopes.

     
    Reply
  86. CheeseBallutstick said: said on October 29, 2013 at 8:09 pm

    UMN? It’s UMD.

     
    Reply
  87. Razor rick said: said on July 15, 2014 at 10:09 am

    Who cares… Nothin better then ITT tech for the scooter scene. Not to mention the night life, Fuck you devry.

     
    Reply

