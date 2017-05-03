Yobeat’s Top 10 Colleges for Snowboarding

You should remove your tassle before snowboarding, college boy. Tommy Gesme is a bad example. photo: Danny Kearn

So the Ski Channel put out a list of the top ten schools for skiing and snowboarding and we were going to just reblog it and call it good, because it is one of our most frequently asked questions. But alas, their choices are pretty damn terrible. So, to insure that none of you (who we’re sure also frequent the skichannel.com for some reason) go to Oregon State (3 hours from the mountain) vs Portland State (1 hour and 15 minutes from the mountain) or any other their other bad calls, here’s our list. Warning: academics is not high on our list of requirements, but you’ll get a grade A education in snowboarding. Click on each to see our reasoning or just go through the numbers to read them all (we figure it you’re going to college you can read, but if not, they each have a video too.)

1. University of Utah

2. Plymouth State College

3. University of Nevada- Reno

4. University of Vermont

5. Montana State University

6. Western Washington University

7. UC Boulder

8. Portland State University

9. Middlebury College

10. UMN- Duluth