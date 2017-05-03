The Women Who Run Snowboarding

by Eli Andrews

The evolution of snowboarding is constantly one upping itself. Never been done tricks in your browsers history only to be forgotten the next full part drops. Yet in the shadows of snowboarding the fairer sex is often forgotten. The P.S. series, Mischief, Peep Show and the Too Hard crews are working to push female snowboarding to the masses. With the addition of the X games and the Olympics the ladies are gaining some momentum and media coverage that has a few making even more money than some of their male counterparts.

It seems that for most of the early 2000s women’s snowboarding remained stagnant with little to no progression. Ladies like Barrett Christy and Circe Wallace had already set the bar with tricks like 360s and backflips. Around 2005 the progression of park building and snowmobiles became lighter and easier to handle for ladies. Almost overnight the girls started upping the ante with 5s, 7s and double back flips. Now it’s 2014 and tricks like cab doubles, back 10 dub corks and a plethora of tech rail maneuvers have made womens riding relevant more than ever. So being the hard hitting investigative journalism that YOBEAT is known for we tracked down some of the women who run snowboarding and asked them:

“What do you think it takes to infiltrate an industry predominantly run by men?”

The Riders

Marie France Roy Hana Beaman

Leanne Pelosi

Behind the Scenes