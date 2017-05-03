Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

The Women Who Run Snowboarding

03 May, 2017 50 Comments

by Eli Andrews

The evolution of snowboarding is constantly one upping itself. Never been done tricks in your browsers history only to be forgotten the next full part drops. Yet in the shadows of snowboarding the fairer sex is often forgotten. The P.S. series, Mischief, Peep Show and the Too Hard crews are working to push female snowboarding to the masses. With the addition of the X games and the Olympics the ladies are gaining some momentum and media coverage that has a few making even more money than some of their male counterparts.

It seems that for most of the early 2000s women’s snowboarding remained stagnant with little to no progression. Ladies like Barrett Christy and Circe Wallace had already set the bar with tricks like 360s and backflips. Around 2005 the progression of park building and snowmobiles became lighter and easier to handle for ladies. Almost overnight the girls started upping the ante with 5s, 7s and double back flips. Now it’s 2014 and tricks like cab doubles, back 10 dub corks and a plethora of tech rail maneuvers have made womens riding relevant more than ever. So being the hard hitting investigative journalism that YOBEAT is known for we tracked down some of the women who run snowboarding and asked them:

“What do you think it takes to infiltrate an industry predominantly run by men?”

The Riders

mfrmainMarie France Roy Hana BeamanHana Beaman
 leannemainLeanne Pelosi

Behind the Scenes

barrettBarrett Christy circeCirce Wallace maryMary Walsh

one of the founders of the internet.
Email this author | All posts by

Similar posts

Comments (50)

  1. HONDO said: said on October 8, 2014 at 10:10 am

    brooke u forgot yourself. and annie. and Melissa Larson.

     
    Reply
  2. bert said: said on October 8, 2014 at 10:14 am

    robin van gyn is gnarly too

     
    Reply
  3. WAIT said: said on October 8, 2014 at 10:50 am

    Wait what about Anne-Marie Daschyn?? I thought she was an integral part of snowboarding’s present and future being the President of Marketing for Burton?

    Whats that? She just cares about hanging out with Justin Beiber and going to Coachella? Oh…nevermind, carry on…

     
    Reply
  4. Poop said: said on October 8, 2014 at 11:38 am

    Lame.

     
    Reply
  5. java said: said on October 8, 2014 at 11:41 am

    janna meyen is one of my favorite snowboarders.

     
    Reply
  6. ladanian said: said on October 8, 2014 at 11:52 am

    id let tara dakides sit on my face. she should sit on this list too

     
    Reply
  7. Cool Guy Nice Internet said: said on October 8, 2014 at 12:03 pm

    So Hondo is technically not considered a female? Well, I guess this changes things….

     
    Reply
  8. Yo yo yo said: said on October 8, 2014 at 12:25 pm

    Did you get it in?

     
    Reply
  9. Bobo said: said on October 8, 2014 at 12:45 pm

    Woah, if you click the pictures there’s more words……
    There was me thinking you’d just put some photos up.

     
    Reply
  10. Razor rick said: said on October 8, 2014 at 1:32 pm

    Mary rand.

     
    Reply
    • IceCoastTillIDie said: said on October 10, 2014 at 10:21 am

      Came here to post this! Fuck yeah big-air-mare. Yawgoons represent!

       
      Reply
  11. jersey girls said: said on October 8, 2014 at 1:36 pm

    What about Lauren Longfield

     
    Reply
  12. SToweked said: said on October 8, 2014 at 1:47 pm

    Mary Walsh? Really? She’s super nice, good worker, but there’s a bunch of other women who’ve been in the industry much longer and have contributed much more than her! Maybe in ten years!

     
    Reply
  13. 2tru said: said on October 8, 2014 at 1:47 pm

    Shame that you left Desiree, the best female snowboarder off this list.

     
    Reply
  14. Shaun Palmer said: said on October 8, 2014 at 2:00 pm

    Question: “What do you think it takes to infiltrate an industry predominantly run by men?”

    Answers: Balls. Big hairy balls.

     
    Reply
  15. Ohhsnap said: said on October 8, 2014 at 3:05 pm

    You forgot Gabi Viteri and Jamie Anderson.

     
    Reply
  16. ghost of stonewall jackson said: said on October 8, 2014 at 3:59 pm

    This isn’t a ‘best of’ list, people… It’s an article expressing the opinion of several important females in snowboarding. Quit naming people who you think should have been included.

     
    Reply
  17. TheAssociate said: said on October 8, 2014 at 6:02 pm

    This list is surely lacking some important names but, at least all these girls shred harder than Hondo’s lame ass

     
    Reply
  18. TheAssociate said: said on October 8, 2014 at 6:04 pm

    #Hondoislamr

     
    Reply
  19. toaster said: said on October 8, 2014 at 6:36 pm

    I would much rather see an interview with Tombo or Cooper Thomas. Come on Yobeat step your game up.

     
    Reply
  20. Shredzo the Clown said: said on October 8, 2014 at 7:20 pm

    First off Janna Meyen was the best female rider I ever saw…in her prime she rode better than 90% of your avg. Yobeat readership……no bullshit. Hell…..she still may!
    As for the Circe aka Circle K quote…….about lost its identity….definitely. But who gives a fuck…it’s a wide tent and if you ride you got a place in it. Here’s to a fucking fantastic season hombres….let is snow….please.

     
    Reply
  21. Hockster said: said on October 8, 2014 at 10:46 pm

    Jeezuz! The editing in this article is abominable! How about a little grammar check?! It never hurts to reread through an article before publishing it. I would really like to read the entirety of text, but the poor structure is currently making it impossible.

     
    Reply
  22. chicken lover said: said on October 9, 2014 at 5:57 am

    the bar was set in early 2000 with backflips and 360’s?? i know zero about girl snowboarding but i remember tara dakides doing back rodeo’s in technical difficulties in ’99. and I remember fucking the space between my couch cushions watching her do it.

     
    Reply
  23. TheRealjp said: said on October 9, 2014 at 7:59 am

    Mary Walsh?

     
    Reply
  24. Everyone Knows said: said on October 9, 2014 at 10:21 am

    The best way to make it as a female in snowboarding is to make web videos that bite Bronze 56k and then vehemently deny that influence all over the internet via poorly written comments.

     
    Reply
  25. Horst said: said on October 9, 2014 at 1:55 pm

    Lies. Don’t even need to read this article woman don’t do shit for snowboarding.

     
    Reply
  26. boyd said: said on October 9, 2014 at 6:57 pm

    hana beaman’s links to leanne pelosi’s

     
    Reply
  27. The ice cream on Bridges' stache said: said on October 10, 2014 at 5:55 am

    Mary Walsh hit the nail on the head: you need to not care you’re a chick.

     
    Reply
  28. Swittke said: said on October 10, 2014 at 9:23 am

    So many haters

     
    Reply
  29. u-rope said: said on October 10, 2014 at 11:12 am

    What about Lindsey Jacobellis? She made women’s snowboarding huuuuge…

     
    Reply
  30. tim tebow said: said on October 11, 2014 at 6:39 am

    all sluts… slam pigs

     
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


TOP