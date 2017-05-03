- Home
by Eli Andrews
The evolution of snowboarding is constantly one upping itself. Never been done tricks in your browsers history only to be forgotten the next full part drops. Yet in the shadows of snowboarding the fairer sex is often forgotten. The P.S. series, Mischief, Peep Show and the Too Hard crews are working to push female snowboarding to the masses. With the addition of the X games and the Olympics the ladies are gaining some momentum and media coverage that has a few making even more money than some of their male counterparts.
It seems that for most of the early 2000s women’s snowboarding remained stagnant with little to no progression. Ladies like Barrett Christy and Circe Wallace had already set the bar with tricks like 360s and backflips. Around 2005 the progression of park building and snowmobiles became lighter and easier to handle for ladies. Almost overnight the girls started upping the ante with 5s, 7s and double back flips. Now it’s 2014 and tricks like cab doubles, back 10 dub corks and a plethora of tech rail maneuvers have made womens riding relevant more than ever. So being the hard hitting investigative journalism that YOBEAT is known for we tracked down some of the women who run snowboarding and asked them:
“What do you think it takes to infiltrate an industry predominantly run by men?”
The Riders
|Marie France Roy
|Hana Beaman
|Leanne Pelosi
Behind the Scenes
|Barrett Christy
|Circe Wallace
|Mary Walsh
brooke u forgot yourself. and annie. and Melissa Larson.
I say DESEREE MALONCON , has given a fucking ton of hart ,soul .and talent to SNOWBOARDING ……
what about TOD RICHARDS , TERJE ad he was , well . he could be a write in
robin van gyn is gnarly too
I would make a romance explosion on her vangyn!
Wait what about Anne-Marie Daschyn?? I thought she was an integral part of snowboarding’s present and future being the President of Marketing for Burton?
Whats that? She just cares about hanging out with Justin Beiber and going to Coachella? Oh…nevermind, carry on…
Lame.
janna meyen is one of my favorite snowboarders.
id let tara dakides sit on my face. she should sit on this list too
So Hondo is technically not considered a female? Well, I guess this changes things….
Did you get it in?
Woah, if you click the pictures there’s more words……
There was me thinking you’d just put some photos up.
Mary rand.
Came here to post this! Fuck yeah big-air-mare. Yawgoons represent!
What about Lauren Longfield
or nah
who?
Mary Walsh? Really? She’s super nice, good worker, but there’s a bunch of other women who’ve been in the industry much longer and have contributed much more than her! Maybe in ten years!
Shame that you left Desiree, the best female snowboarder off this list.
Question: “What do you think it takes to infiltrate an industry predominantly run by men?”
Answers: Balls. Big hairy balls.
You forgot Gabi Viteri and Jamie Anderson.
Gabi Viteri still exists?
This isn’t a ‘best of’ list, people… It’s an article expressing the opinion of several important females in snowboarding. Quit naming people who you think should have been included.
Don’t tell me what to do.
This list is surely lacking some important names but, at least all these girls shred harder than Hondo’s lame ass
#Hondoislamr
#homdoislamrthanapairofsnowblades
Snowblades are way cooler than snowboarding
y u so mad b?
I would much rather see an interview with Tombo or Cooper Thomas. Come on Yobeat step your game up.
First off Janna Meyen was the best female rider I ever saw…in her prime she rode better than 90% of your avg. Yobeat readership……no bullshit. Hell…..she still may!
As for the Circe aka Circle K quote…….about lost its identity….definitely. But who gives a fuck…it’s a wide tent and if you ride you got a place in it. Here’s to a fucking fantastic season hombres….let is snow….please.
Jeezuz! The editing in this article is abominable! How about a little grammar check?! It never hurts to reread through an article before publishing it. I would really like to read the entirety of text, but the poor structure is currently making it impossible.
Grammar checking quotes is more like Hondo’s job. Quit complaining about a free article.
y u speak my name b?!?!?! what did I do?!?!?!
I got my eye on you Hondo. you can only eat so many apples before you start shitting apple sauce????
Kook
Y’ALL SHOULD LEAVE HONDO ALONE. I DON’T EVEN KNOW THE DUDE AND I FELT THE NEED TO SPEAK UP AGAINST THE LAMENESS HERE.
Hondo Solo
the bar was set in early 2000 with backflips and 360’s?? i know zero about girl snowboarding but i remember tara dakides doing back rodeo’s in technical difficulties in ’99. and I remember fucking the space between my couch cushions watching her do it.
Mary Walsh?
The best way to make it as a female in snowboarding is to make web videos that bite Bronze 56k and then vehemently deny that influence all over the internet via poorly written comments.
404: Not Found
Lies. Don’t even need to read this article woman don’t do shit for snowboarding.
RiFF!
hana beaman’s links to leanne pelosi’s
yobeat…
Mary Walsh hit the nail on the head: you need to not care you’re a chick.
So many haters
What about Lindsey Jacobellis? She made women’s snowboarding huuuuge…
all sluts… slam pigs