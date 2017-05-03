The Ten Most Hated Snowboarders of All Time

Oscar Wilde once said, “There is only one thing in life worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about.” The riders on this list certainly don’t have to worry about that, because through bad attitudes, bad decisions, or a propensity to fuck shit up, they’ve all gained notoriety and even infamy over the years. Before you feel too bad for them though, remember the old adage, if they’re hating, you’re doing something right. So in no particular order, here are the ten most-hated riders of all time.

Lindsey Jacobellis

Why do people hate the fastest girl in snowboarding? Maybe it is because the X Games loves her so much, or because she didn’t bring home the gold at the Olympics, but either way, it really does seem like everyone enjoys a laugh at poor Lindsey’s expense. Case in point: her music video that wouldn’t go away even after it got pulled off line.



Photo: Dano Pendygrasse

Jimi Scott

If you’re too young to remember this 90 pipe jock, let’s just say you always knew Jimi Scott was dropping into the pipe when the deafening chant of “rollerskates” began. But his propensity for eight wheels is actually not what landed him on this list. Rather, it was the fact that no matter what contest it was, or his score, you could be pretty much sure Jimi would march up to the judges stand with some complaint. And no one likes a cry baby!





Russell Winfield

Watch your sisters, daughter, and even mother, cause when Russ is in town, none of them are safe, especially during the peak of his career when he had a budget and minimal responsibilities. Let’s just say, many people have regretted decisions made by him and even by themselves when they party with him, and that alone lands him near the top of this list.

Chaz Guldemond

As a genuinely nice guy, Chaz definitely gets a bad rap, but it doesn’t change the fact he got dropped by his sponsor and started riding a snowboard with an energy drink logo on it. We’re not passing judgement on this, but there’s no denying that image and seeming necessity to spin around a lot has kept him out of the cool kids club for years.

Dave England (Summit County only)

For the record, we’ve always enjoyed Dave England and his funny snowboard musings, but we have it on authority that during the 90s in Summit County, Dave was the guy you did not want showing up at your house at 2 am, or ever, for that matter. That’s probably why he ended up on a show called Jackass.

The One Life Crew

Being a girl in snowboarding has its tribulations. It is, after all, a male dominated sport. But for the all-girl crew masterminded by Chanelle Sladics it’s not really their femininity that’s the problem. It’s more that they tend to spend more time talking than snowboarding and high maintenance doesn’t even begin to sum it up.

Josh Sherman

A wise man once said “I don’t put people on the team based on ability,” and he may have been talking about Josh Sherman. Whether you dislike him for his boyish good looks or that fact he’s getting paid, or because you’ve ever been on a trip with him, Sherm was an obvious choice for this list.

Nate Bozung

In the late 90s, Nate Bozung had a promising career. Not only was he really good, but he had also been taken under the wing of the “right people.” Then one day, Nate apparently discovered drugs and most people agree he “threw it all away.” These days, Nate lives in Brooklyn, parties, and doesn’t give a fuck if you like him or not, which makes many people like him more. But there will always be that resentment from everyone who wish they could have made it, but didn’t get the chance.



As much as we hate to post this video, it is the #1 reason Jeremy is on this list.

Jeremy Jones

One word: Shuvits. Wait, maybe that’s supposed to be two words. Either way, you know what we mean.

Shaun White

Uh, duh. Lucky for him though, the fact that he’s easily the most-mocked snowboard of all time, is cushioned by his huge bank account and the adoration of preteens everywhere.