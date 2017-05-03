Terrible Tuesday: Jed’s Rail Garden Gap Session RAW

- Home
One day about a year and a half ago Justin Meyer called me up to see if I could help him out. His camera was getting fixed and Jed was in town and looking to get a move down the Rail Gardens gap. I brought my camera down and another that I borrowed from the studio I was working at. Justin shot the A fisheye angle and I shot the B/C long angle. This is what went down.
Pat Fenelon is pretty.... awesome.
Email this author | All posts by Pat Fenelon
and jon kooley and another filmer were there? write more yo!
JED IS just about 1000x better than any other rail dude out there …
jed fucking slays
that kid is straight fire
jon kooley was there shooting fisheye from to far away
JED IS a bad ass boss
Jed is a fuckin G
every single trick was a hammer.
WHAT THE FUCK
holy Shit jed…. calm down…
There is nothing this kid can’t do.
holy fuck he is so good
when this is all over, Jed Anderson and me are gonna get an apartment together
i havent meet one guy that could slay me half as hard as jed slayed that rail
Jon Kooley was there shooting sequences not video
i think i just done pooped my self
but if no one was there to hand out x game medals, did it really happen?
ungh son
JED ……..best rail rider in the history of SNOWBOARDING …not even close …SON
jed’s lame along with skinny stances and facemasks.
hey john- you’re fired bro. get your shit together and get the fuck out
So jed can do back 270s…. FIRE
he should have stuck with riding pipe and doing slopestyle. that’s real snowboarding.
jed landed the back 270 to fakie five times
@john don’t talk shit on face masks and pipe isn’t fun at all so it’s gay
everyone knows shaun white is the best thing to happen to snowboarding. he’s a fucking prophet.
Eww. Let’s not talk about Shaun White in a comment feed about Jed Anderson please. Shaun white is not even close to being in the same category of epic.
Pat this was nothing less than godly
John I appreciate your sense of humour, apparently nobody else sees it though
@lurkin thank you! jesus there’s no fucking way you can hate on jed anderson. HE’S the prophet!!!
surprised that rail didnt brake doe
I see what you did there…
darn