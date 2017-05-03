Terrible Tuesday: Jed’s Rail Garden Gap Session RAW

One day about a year and a half ago Justin Meyer called me up to see if I could help him out. His camera was getting fixed and Jed was in town and looking to get a move down the Rail Gardens gap. I brought my camera down and another that I borrowed from the studio I was working at. Justin shot the A fisheye angle and I shot the B/C long angle. This is what went down.