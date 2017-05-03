Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Terrible Tuesday: Jed’s Rail Garden Gap Session RAW

03 May, 2017 , , 32 Comments

One day about a year and a half ago Justin Meyer called me up to see if I could help him out. His camera was getting fixed and Jed was in town and looking to get a move down the Rail Gardens gap. I brought my camera down and another that I borrowed from the studio I was working at. Justin shot the A fisheye angle and I shot the B/C long angle. This is what went down.

Comments (32)

  1. i'm a bitch but said: said on November 6, 2012 at 6:23 am

    and jon kooley and another filmer were there? write more yo!

     
    Reply
  2. mitt romney said: said on November 6, 2012 at 6:23 am

    jed fucking slays
    that kid is straight fire

     
    Reply
  3. i'm a bitch said: said on November 6, 2012 at 6:24 am

    jon kooley was there shooting fisheye from to far away

     
    Reply
  4. Rick said: said on November 6, 2012 at 6:39 am

    Jed is a fuckin G

     
    Reply
  5. JP Walker said: said on November 6, 2012 at 7:39 am

    every single trick was a hammer.

     
    Reply
  6. Dopeninja said: said on November 6, 2012 at 8:43 am

    WHAT THE FUCK

     
    Reply
  7. Steele said: said on November 6, 2012 at 8:54 am

    holy Shit jed…. calm down…

     
    Reply
  8. kittenpuncher said: said on November 6, 2012 at 9:13 am

    There is nothing this kid can’t do.

     
    Reply
  9. bruce said: said on November 6, 2012 at 9:41 am

    holy fuck he is so good

     
    Reply
  10. Mark Farner of Grand Funk Railroad said: said on November 6, 2012 at 10:12 am

    when this is all over, Jed Anderson and me are gonna get an apartment together

     
    Reply
  11. slutty girl said: said on November 6, 2012 at 10:14 am

    i havent meet one guy that could slay me half as hard as jed slayed that rail

     
    Reply
  12. pauliepablo said: said on November 6, 2012 at 10:50 am

    Jon Kooley was there shooting sequences not video

     
    Reply
  13. Boner Jamz said: said on November 6, 2012 at 11:18 am

    i think i just done pooped my self

     
    Reply
  14. flying tomato said: said on November 6, 2012 at 12:40 pm

    but if no one was there to hand out x game medals, did it really happen?

     
    Reply
  15. the don said: said on November 6, 2012 at 1:57 pm

    ungh son

     
    Reply
  16. John said: said on November 6, 2012 at 2:07 pm

    jed’s lame along with skinny stances and facemasks.

     
    Reply
  17. fired said: said on November 6, 2012 at 3:02 pm

    hey john- you’re fired bro. get your shit together and get the fuck out

     
    Reply
  18. boardjumpz said: said on November 6, 2012 at 5:58 pm

    So jed can do back 270s…. FIRE

     
    Reply
  19. John said: said on November 6, 2012 at 6:10 pm

    he should have stuck with riding pipe and doing slopestyle. that’s real snowboarding.

     
    Reply
  20. Colin said: said on November 6, 2012 at 8:26 pm

    jed landed the back 270 to fakie five times

     
    Reply
  21. Colin said: said on November 6, 2012 at 8:27 pm

    @john don’t talk shit on face masks and pipe isn’t fun at all so it’s gay

     
    Reply
  22. John said: said on November 6, 2012 at 8:57 pm

    everyone knows shaun white is the best thing to happen to snowboarding. he’s a fucking prophet.

     
    Reply
  23. DTT said: said on November 7, 2012 at 12:18 am

    Eww. Let’s not talk about Shaun White in a comment feed about Jed Anderson please. Shaun white is not even close to being in the same category of epic.

     
    Reply
  24. mdot said: said on November 8, 2012 at 6:48 am

    Pat this was nothing less than godly

     
    Reply
  25. lurkin said: said on November 8, 2012 at 8:36 am

    John I appreciate your sense of humour, apparently nobody else sees it though

     
    Reply
  26. John said: said on November 8, 2012 at 1:21 pm

    @lurkin thank you! jesus there’s no fucking way you can hate on jed anderson. HE’S the prophet!!!

     
    Reply
  27. burrrr said: said on November 8, 2012 at 5:03 pm

    surprised that rail didnt brake doe

     
    Reply
  28. @john said: said on November 9, 2012 at 1:23 pm

    I see what you did there…

     
    Reply
  29. Cock poop said: said on November 24, 2012 at 12:44 am

    darn

     
    Reply

