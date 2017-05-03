Nate Bozung’s Last Hump Day

(Editors Note: Eric Fernandez wrote this interview. Expect to see much more of Eric in weeks to come.)

I met Nate about two years ago living in Salt Lake City. It’s easy to understand how someone might get a wrong first impression considering the face tattoos, but he’s really a totally charismatic dude. He’s always quick to a joke, or has some really funny story to tell. Now, two years later by complete chance, we are neighbors in Brooklyn. And things haven’t changed–besides the stories being a little crazier and the jokes being a little funnier. For the sake of avoiding a long-winded, boring introduction, ladies and ‘gents, the Nate Bozung Hump Day interview is as follows, with all you’ll never need or want to know. Enjoy.

-“I can’t wait to hear some of these questions. It’s just like, you know what… I don’t give a fuck about snowboarding anymore so, whatever. I wish I could get a little more drunk.” -Nate Bozung

Start with your name, age, and place of residence…

Hold on let me re-light my cigarette. It’s windy god damnit. Mmm, well obviously my name is Nate Bozung, I’m 28 years old. Actually fuck, I’m 29. I just had a birthday. I live in Brooklyn, New York.

I heard you spent your entire Neff royalty check on a year’s rent in Brooklyn. Is that true? Are you hyped on your spot?

It wasn’t even a royalty check, it was just out of my Neff payments. So I just paid it all up front because that’s the only way I could get into an apartment, cause my credit is bad. Neff came through and wired in a lot of money, so now I live here. It was sweet.

So are you hyped on your spot?

Yeah I’m really hyped. I just wish sometimes that I lived in the city, because on drunken nights it’s tough getting back to Brooklyn. Like the other night I took an E pill at like 6 in the morning, and I thought I had a metrocard, so I turned down a ride back. And then realized I didn’t actually have a metrocard, so I walked back. It’s only a mile but it was the longest mile ever ‘cause I was on E. By myself. (Laughs)

Is the walk back over the bridge your daily dose of exercise?

(Laughs) Yeah the walk back over the bridge is it, unless you count bar-to-bar. But yeah. And I also never see the sun anymore.

So, I see that you’ve compiled quite the tattoo collection. What sparked your desire for home tats?

It was just more of the situation I was in out in Greece. We had a tattoo gun and I just really, really, really didn’t care. And I still don’t. So we were there and I was drunk, and I wanted to learn how to do it so I just did it. I still have a lot more work to do, but they cost a lot of money so, I really wish I had that tattoo gun here.

You know you can make those right?

Yeah. I did a stick and poke one day with a needle. I don’t know… I need to do something with my life one day, so maybe I could be a tattoo artist, except I’m not the best artist so actually, maybe scratch that one. I’ll just be a party promotor. (Laughs).

Which was the first tattoo you got on your face? Did you just wake up one morning and say “Ok, I want a face tat,” or was it more on a whim?

Well no actually my first face tattoo was in Laguna Beach. I got this little asterisk on my temple. Just a little guy. So I got that one, and then pretty much, I was like whatever ‘cause I didn’t have a girlfriend anymore so I was like “I can do whatever I want” so I just went crazy. And now I’m pretty much single for life ‘cause of it. (Laughs).

How many more face tats are you gonna get?

I’m gonna get one more. I just haven’t gotten around to getting it. It’s just little lips. You know like the lipstick kiss lips. I’m gonna get it right here on my temple, but no more on my cheek or anything like that.

You should get a yobeat tattoo on your face.

Tell them to fuckin’ pay me and I will. I’m getting a Facebook tattoo soon, probably not on my face though.

Who is Paulina Pink? She’s all over your facebook. Who is she? Does she exist?

Oh yeah…. Yeeeahhhhh. Good question. Yes she definitely exists. I’ve actually been trying to get a hold of her today. But I couldn’t get on facebook. I talk to her on the phone all the time, so many hours talking to that girl on the phone. She lives in Columbia, and I’ve never met her.

You’ve never met her?

Never met her, but yeah I got her name tattoo’d on my neck (Laughs). If I ever meet the girl I’m gonna marry her. Paulina Pink, she’s the shit.

What’s going on with Bozwreck? Are you guys going to make boards this year?

Ha! Well now that I just kicked Matty out from the house two days ago, I don’t know what’s gonna happen with it. The thing is, all these people owe us money and it’s like, well what the fuck. I really don’t think we’re making boards anymore.

Do you have a good following on the east coast? I saw a dude at my work wearing Bozwreck shirt the other day, it seems pretty popular.

People are hyped on it. People being hyped on something and making money off something is two different things, even though we’re not really trying to make money off of it. But it’s like, it takes money to do shit. And I’m sick of taking it out of my own pocket. We thought about just making boards just for the team and that’s it and not even selling them, and that’s what we were last leaning on, but as of now I have no idea. I really don’t care. (Laughs)

From what I understand, you’ve taken a liking to the NYC nightlife. Is this truly the most fun place to party on earth?

Yeah, it’s definitely probably the funnest place to party in the world. But there’s definitely also other places to party that are really fun.Â The reason I really like it is ‘cause it’s so condensed and there’s so many fucking hot girls here.Â It’s completely mind boggling that everywhere you go there’s a hot chick, and your neck starts hurting. Ratio of girls to dudes though, yeah it’s the best place to party on earth.

And what’s the longest amount of time you’ve made nonstop party without sleeping since being here?

I try and usually sleep but I think… Yeah probably three days. I know people who’ve gone way longer, but I can never really pull it longer than that. I dunno it just depends. Yeah it was probably three days I think. I don’t remember the situation but I know I was wasted. (Laughs)

Was that recent?

Well last weekend, I was raging. I think I was out for like, two days straight. And I was raging and getting really fucked up. And I ended up at the pool party at the Thompson Hotel, and I couldn’t even open my eyes dude, I was just so twisted. But yeah, it’s a fun city. People think I’ve just lost my mind here, but if they saw the shit that I’ve been doing and getting into, they’d just be so jealous. (Laughs).

What was your drink/drug of choice during that particular time? Or was it whatever really comes your way?

I can’t remember. (Laughs). I really can’t remember. (More Laughs). Obviously I was drinking what was right in front of me, or whatever I could get a hold of. And of course, some of the high-powered street stuff. One weekend I was on some acid for like two days, E every now and then, coke every now and then. It’s just, whatever. Those god damn models just keep stickin’ stuff in front of me. It’s not my fault. (More Laughs)

Are the drugs readily accessible in NYC better, worse, or the same than in other places you’ve partied, like Greece for example?

Oh god they’re the best! God yeah, the best for sure. Greece didn’t have any drugs, Greece was just drinking and that’s why I lost my mind so bad there. Cause I don’t know, anyone who parties can kind of vouch but you do a little coke and it brings you back to reality a little bit, as crazy as that sounds. So, I don’t know. I don’t really do any coke lately ‘cause I don’t have any money. But the other day I talked my drug dealer into giving me an E pill ‘cause I was at some rave I’d never been to, I didn’t know where I was and I was like “C’mon man, I owe you… I’ll owe you 20 bucks man, c’mon.”

You’ve got to have one end-all, just fucking awesome story from your time in NYC. If there’s one totally crazy, fucked up, funny, wild scenario to tell about, now is your chance.

Well… they’d actually need to write a book about it. (Laughs). It’s like, every night. It’s something new every night. Every night is crazy. You get wasted and then you’re going from bar to bar to bar, and then clubs, and tables, and bottles, and just whatever. Every night is the best. And there are so many fucking hot girls. For a second there I would just wake up and be like wow… I cannot wait to go out again tonight. It just keeps getting better and better and better.

That’s cool.

Yeah, it was cool ‘cause I got here and I met these kids Jay and Majors and Lo’… and I’ve just been running around their scene ‘cause they’re the promoters for all the clubs, so you get into crazy clubs you’d never get into normally. They pretty much run New York.

So would you wanna be a promoter?

No, I don’t wanna be a promoter, but I did promote my first night the other night with CJ. But it was more like, don’t even pay me, just give me a bottle and a table, and I’ll bring some friends, and some hot babes… and let’s get wasted!

Have you ever thought about sobering up and making a fucking killer “comeback” part?

Nope. (Laughs). Why would I want to do something like that?

I guess that question is a little off topic.

Yeah… go kill myself, just to get in trouble by somebody when I’m not even doing anything wrong. Fuck the snowboard industry… well actually I wouldn’t say fuck the snowboard industry like that, but fuck trying to do it professionally anymore. I’ll fuck around with it and stuff, but I’m 29. I’m not trying to be 35 and still trying to get my best video part of the year like a lot of other people are. I’m on some new shit. I own a snowboard company now, I don’t need to ride for anybody. I took a step up in the game, the way I look at it. A lot of people are hating on it… but Ha Ha Ha.

So do you think you’re gonna stay in NYC for awhile? What’s your next move?

Yeah I’m gonna stay here, renew my lease.

Same spot?

Yeah, same spot. Next year should be dope ‘cause my tax shit will be all done with, and I’ll actually be able to travel a little bit. I didn’t get to travel at all this year. So I’ll go to some events, and whatever.

You going to film at all?

Ehh, I dunno. It just depends on the situation. I wanted to film for Keegan’s video a little bit. But I think about actually strapping into a snowboard and getting that nervous/scared feeling and I’m like Mmm nah, I’m over that feeling. I’d rather go skate thru traffic and almost get hit by a taxi.

Yeah, cause if you get hit by a taxi at least you get a grip of cash out of it.

Yeah, exactly. I mean no matter what you do people will always talk shit, so I just don’t really care about that side of snowboarding anymore. It’s just kinda bullshit.

So I think that’s a wrap man, any good last words or shout outs to people you wanna give?

I’ll give a shout out to all my friends in New York, the world, all my family, and to Neff. And that’s pretty much it. Everyone who’s helped me along the way, it’s been fun. And tell (Nick) Lipton that I decided this is the last interview I’m ever doing, and the only reason I did it was because it’s Yobeat. So there.