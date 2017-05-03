Matt Kass’s Hump Day

- Home
- Yobeat Online Shop
- Videos
- News
- History
- Features
- Podcasts
- Win
- About
In Seaside he’s know as Crab Jesus. If you don’t know Matt Kass, you’re about to.
Matt Kass was a pro snowboarder before anyone had heard of Danny Kass, but you’re more likely to know him as the co-founder and long-time president of Grenade LLC. Matt helped start the brand and grow it into a multi-million dollar business, which employed most of his friends. My career at Grenade started shortly after I bought a house and was freaking out about how to pay for it. Matt offered me a job at Grenade, and I spent the next year of my life doing whatever needed to be done, and generally being part of something pretty cool. A lot has changed since then, and Matt Kass more or less disappeared from the public eye. Ousted from the brand he started, and considered dangerous by some and a joke by others, Matt moved to the Oregon Coast, where he lives with his fiance and son and works as a professional fisherman. But after a few years out of the limelight, Matt hit me up, ready to tell his side of the story.
Brooke: Do you think you’re crazy?
Matt: No, but I have had severe emotional damage done in my life as a child that causes me to act out.I sometimes lose control in given situations with anger. I have anger problems. Do you think I’m crazy?
Brooke: I know you’re crazy.
Matt: hahahha, thanks.
Brooke: What’s your biggest regret from your days running Grenade?
Matt: Starting it. Starting Grenade. I would never do it again. It was my Frankenstein. I sit around every day and miss my friends that I lost through it. Do you know why I’m breaking my silence?
Brooke: No. Do tell.
Matt: It’s kinda cheesy. I sit around and everyone has their story about this or that. I was there, I know what happened. Some things that happened I still don’t understand. Like I ask myself, “What the fuck happened? What could I have done differently?” Then I was reading Yobeat and Colin’s interview and it all came together for me. It wasn’t about me. It was about a group of guys and a time and place…like a movement…like a band! And when they break up it’s never the same!
Brooke: All right, let’s break it down to the undisputed facts real quick. Why did you move the company from Mammoth?
Matt: I kept the Mammoth operation, Danny and JC liquidated it, along with a lot of my friends. I kept my friends around so I wouldn’t quit. I never liked my brother, I just liked Levins and Cole, so once they let all my friends go, there was no point for me to be at Grenade.
Brooke: Where did JC come from? How did he get involved?
Matt Kass: He was hired to help with our networking as a consultant. When Danny asked me to resign, I did. I was the manager of Grenade LLC until resignation or death. Of course he stiffed me on the 75k. But what’s 75k among bros….right? Danny hired JC and made him the CEO and took over from VP to President.
Brooke: Right, but you’re skipping a lot. I mean, I worked there for a year and Danny apparently didn’t even know I did. So how did it go from you hiring Joseph to Danny ousting you?
Matt Kass: Danny paid me to resign per the operating AGREEMENT. He stiffed me on the 75k that I was to be paid as resignation. Danny took over as president and hired Joseph to replace me. So I was screwed in plain English. Next.
What about all the rumors of you flipping out when you left?
When I resigned, yes I broke my brother’s laptop over my knee. Yes, I spray-painted my resignation on the side of the building because it was my building and my spray paint. And yes I took a gun out of there and then they lied about it and I lost my second amendment right to bear arms for two years.
Brooke: What have you been doing since then?
Matt Kass: I was the international and domestic sales manager at Betty Rides until I got fired. I went back to Grenade after being fired from Betty. Grenade moved when my girlfriend gave birth and I got a unexplained extended vacation. When I went in to the new office JC said I stole money again (which is a lie) so I got upset (aka I fucking screamed at that lying turkey), quit and walked out. While I was waiting for the elevator JC tried to beat me up even though I was holding a 3-month-old baby. Since then, I have decided my brother is nothing more than a pony and that if he will let JC push me around while I’m holding my son, aka his nephew, that he is no friend, brother, or family to me. I really did not like working at either Betty Rides or Grenade, in ALL honesty.
How did you end up living in the former “Office” location on Burnside? How long were you there?
Matt Kass: When Nicole and Danny lied on a restraining order, I was given 20 minutes to pick up personal stuff. She sold the rest of my belongings. After that, I was living in a warehouse in Washington, then I got evicted, because I did not have money, because I was never actually paid to resign. My family disowned me, and yes, I was forced to live in a skateshop for over 6 months and sleep on the concrete floor in an asbestos-filled building. I did enjoy it though. Cole made it a point to help me through the hardest time in my life because although he is a failure at life, he is a TRUE friend no the less. How is that?
Brooke: That’s insane. Was Cole living there too?
Matt Kass: Yes, then when I saved up enough money to get a place, he lived in my van outside my house for 6 months. Curt Johnson also lived in the shop when he got kicked out of Flood’s house. I also let homeless people sleep in there when it was cold.
Brooke: Here’s a big one I have. Why didn’t you sell Grenade when the opportunity arose? Quiksilver wanted to buy it, right?
Matt Kass: Yes, actually we were almost sold to Oakley. Danny was always trying to sell Grenade to his sponsors. He always wanted to sell out. I was the hold out. I always rode for small independent companies like Joyride and Mission 6. Danny rides for Oakley and Nike. I would NEVER ride for Nike or Quiksilver, or Gnu (because it’s still Quiksilver.) I’m trying to make a comeback.
Will Matt recapture his pro glory of 2001? More importantly, does anyone still have that hella big Bjorn Leines poster?
Brooke: I want to know all about your comeback, but it seems like it would have made sense to take the cash and start something else, ya know?
Matt Kass: Do you know any bands looking to sponsor a crappy halfpipe rider? I have been working on another company since 2007. The new brand I’m working on is Called ENMY.
Brooke: Ok, I’ll bite. Tell me about ENMY
Matt Kass: It’s a outdoor lifestyle brand. I’m also helping out the guys at Sasquatch Skateboards. I was just hired a couple days ago, I’m really stoked. The kids involved are really talented. I’m in the process of forming a Distribution Company and our first 2 brands are “ENMY” and “Sasquatch Skateboards.” I also started my own fishing business as well as being a dad. I’m busy.
Brooke: I’m confused. I thought you said started Grenade was the worst decision you ever made. Why would you start a new brand?
Matt Kass: I really feel like the industry is getting dry and needs a kick in the ass and I’m just the asshole to do it. I’m starting over without partners and because I feel like it is time to make a comeback. I want to bring my band to trade shows so we can play our awful music. I hired a coach to train me and everything. For real!
Brooke: Wait, what are you talking about? Now you’re in a band with a coach? I thought you were making a snowboarding comeback. Are you drunk?
Matt Kass: No, I just got one of my wisdom teeth pulled. I have a coach so I can make a comeback. I have a band called “The Bent Screws” and when next SIA comes you will see the band and the brand. Hopefully I can start shredding soon, fishing season opens 2/1 though, so I’m going out on the water then.
Brooke: So let me get this straight. You’re going to “train” for like 3 days and then launch a new snowboard career, and by next SIA you will have started a Poler ripoff and distribution company?
Matt Kass: I have been training since October of last year. I skate at least 3 hours a day and I’m in the best shape of my life, I’m not fat like the Dingo. I’ll tell people who think I’m not gonna make a comeback, hey, I did one kassrole, why can’t I do two? When I’m doing 540s below the lip I’ll laugh too. I’ve told Gretchen (Bleiler) she won the X games with my run that I used to do. Sometimes my nollie backside 5 would go above the lip, and sometimes it wouldn’t.
That reminds me of the number one snowboard joke of all time: you know where the best place to pick up snowboard chicks?
Me: Yeah, below the lip.
Matt: Hey, How am I ripping off Poler? You haven’t seen one of my designs.
Me: You said outdoor lifestyle… which is what Poler is doing, but you’re right, I haven’t seen it.
Matt Kass: It’s more of a utilitarian style, fishing gear. I know about Poler, I like those guys, I even modeled for them for free. We’re making fishing gear and outdoor lifestyle type stuff. If a kid wants to wear it snowboarding, that’s his business. And I’m trying to start a distro company, but when I say that I’m trying to do it, I’m not trying to jump out over night like Vanilla Ice. The name of the company is called Ammo distribution– ENMY, Survival and Garden State grip tape. It’s been a pet project of mine for a long time. When I started Grenade I wanted to turn it into a skateboard company. When Danny started he wanted to turn it into a TV show. That’s the truth. When we ultimately fought it was because I didn’t want to be on his TV show and wanted nothing to do with it. Dingo and Danny wanted to do it, they made they pilot and it looked like shit. I didn’t even want to release the project. Danny’s the one who wanted to be on TV.
Brooke: So, when Grenade ousted you, how many boats did you have in the warehouse?
Matt Kass: 2 or 3. I took one with me
Brooke: Did you buy them with Grenade money?
Matt Kass: Nope with my paycheck. My brother spends Grenade money on weed, all the time. I have proof.
Brooke: What proof?
Matt Kass: Receipts.
Brooke: Who gets a receipts for weed?
Matt Kass: I do. Danny took 80k from Grenade to start that awful TV show.
Brooke: Don’t you think that TV show was marketing?
Matt Kass: No, it’s embarrassing Danny stole money from Grenade and blamed me. JC stole money from Danny and convinced him I took it, I put 600k into Grenade and real estate and all I got back was 175k and I feel like they stole 10 yrs of my life. They never gave me a letter of recommendation even though they said they would.
Brooke: Well, at least you’re not bitter. What have you been up to the last few years… how did you get back on your feet?
Matt Kass: Well do you want the truth? It was a hard climb. I was waiting for the 75k from my resignation agreement and it never came. I was counting on the money, so it really screwed me up. I started living in the shop because I had nowhere to go and Joseph told my friends at Grenade that they would be fired if they talked to me.
We got in trouble at the shop for selling graffiti supplies, got a 5k ticket, had to stop selling paint with was a giant piece of our sales. It was a dead horse. I closed the shop, got a house 6 blocks up the street and started working at Betty Rides. Which, sucked too.
Matt, Elliot and one hell of a flounder.
Brooke: Tell me more about ENMY. What specifically are you gonna make?
Matt Kass: You will see. ENMY is “bottom secret.” There are a couple designs on facebook, but they are old. The new stuff is being made right now. I never really stopped designing T-shirts. I just stopped showing people. It was therapy for me. I’ve done T-shirts for small guys and menus for a pizza place. I just do shit on my computer to get by cause I got a kid and diapers ain’t cheap. I’m no Pinski, I’m not gonna cut off my dick and put it in my ear and then call myself an artist — I lost him when he went bo-mo. That’s Bohemian Modern.
Brooke: How are you funding the brand?
Matt Kass: By myself, I don’t want partners. What I’m trying to get across to all these little brands is, don’t fucking be me. Money does bad things to good people. You want my business advice? Here’s three lessons I’ve learned.
1. Don’t take a partner when you need a loan.
2. Be careful who you get into bed with.
3. Lying can get you into problems and through problems, but only the truth will get you out. You can’t lie a fact. Be careful what you say or do, this is the info age and everything is recorded or on video somewhere.
I explained to my father yesterday, sometimes lying is a part of business. Have I ever told people lies? Yeah, I used to all the time. When I didn’t know the answer to something, I would just say two weeks — it’s from the movie the Money Pit — the contractor would always say “two weeks.” Instead of saying I don’t know I would always say two weeks, because it was embarrassing to say I don’t know.
Brooke: Let’s wrap this up. What else?
Matt Kass: Grenade could have been a lot more and should have been. When I think back of what I started, I think of it as something that that was great. When you used to buy a Grenade T you used to support people like you and Dave and Jesse and Tom and me; it used to be a family people. Now when you buy a Grenade T at Pacsun you’re enabling Joseph to abuse snowboarding and snowboarders and you keep my brother drunk and on drugs. I know we all didn’t do it right. I was never the best boss, and one of the worst things I ever did you caught the brunt of. If you ever asked for a recommendation from me you were a great employee in an environment a lot of people would have failed. I’ve had everyone’s back, every day in that company.
Yahtzee!
Brooke Geery If you know, you know.
Email this author | All posts by Brooke Geery
Good hump day.
146 POSTS for this … must be allot of unemployed snowboarders right now ….THANKS OBAMA
sucks that danny kass is a greedy whore… grenade was awesome back in the day their videos were soooo sick! i had a feeling shit was going downhill when they started that stupid fucking tv show though… fuck danny kass. matt should sue for his 75k
Wow… Makes me want to go fishing.
fuck who?
fuck em all
This is a sad story all around, I feel bad for everyone involved. I always wondered how Grenade went from almost getting to the top.. to totally vanishing.
I hope the Helgasons read this article. It is funny how history repeats itself. Younger brother has a huge breakout season, very talented and seemingly likeable (older brother is very talented as well but overshadowed). The brothers start a company together. Brothers have a funny antics guy sidekick…. the rest is up to them. I really hope they heed Matt’s warning
i remember when it was crazy if you had a grenade sticker, and if you did you were the shit because it was in support of good dudes. Now every riced out Cavalier driven by a fat gamer nerd has one on the back window. Good luck with ENMY! At least now you know what to not do.
damn. all respect for danny kass, straight down the shitter. what a greedy fuck.
fuck fat ass dan kass.
proving once again, real men fish.
dont know how you would lose a HELLA BIG bj poster. their loss
WOW—interesting read. Keep these coming YoBeat!! remember peeps…2 sides to every story…I want to hear Danny’s version now. Bring it YoBeat.
Matt has crabs
such a sick interview. They could have had something huge, the snowboard world could have turned out different if grenade survived.
Enmy is gnna be ill! Some people start a business to sell it others to run it for something more valuable then profit..I want a book about grenade..a lot can be learned from this..is snowboarding another corporate system that only caters to money or could we create companies that do things to make snowboarding more accessible nd portray the right reasons to snowboard
Bummer.
Danny Kass is a retard, he can barely put a sentence together for a interview, let alone run a company!
Not to discount any other Humpdays, but this one is so good. Probably the best since Bozung’s, maybe better. Nice work.
This was the best thing I’ve read involving snowboarding in my life. I think anyone who grew up in NJ watching the Grenade videos at 15 and 16 always wondered what happened. Grenade was a huge part of driving this state’s image, and it’s riders were all looked up to. When it fell apart (or “took off” depending on how you look at it), so did snowboarding in New Jersey. It’s never been the same since Matt’s creative direction left. Thanks for your side, dude.
well when u sell $60 gloves.. that straight fall apart in a week. ur clearly gonna go outta business. fuck danny kass that greedy little fuck.
Matt is full of crap and beyond delusional. He’s the one who ran Grenade into the ground. Danny stepped in to keep it from going out of business. JC is a douche, but without Dan and him taking over, there would be NO Grenade today.
Whether or not you like Grenade now, at least they have a team and support those riders financially. That’s something that also never happened under Matt’s watch. What about all the team riders that Matt promised shares to?
I’ve dealt with both Kass’ on both personal and professional levels. I would work with Danny again. Matt, no fucking way.
You want the REAL STORY interview, Yobeat should interview Nicole Jackson.
There’s two sides to every story. Brooke, put your investigative g-string on again and get Dan and JC’s side.
Do it.
Do it now.
Love journalism like this. Thanks for antagonizing. “Well, at least youâ€™re not bitter.” Ha ha ha.
Damn, never knew that went down. Good luck with ENMY!
Yes Grenade has done some fucked up shit, but this guy is is fuckin’ loony toon. I’m taking everything said by him with a grain of salt.
word, more articles about this Brooke. Lets hear from this Nicole Jackson too! Who fucked up grenade more?!
Ahh the early days of Grenade, One of my favorite Brands to sell and thrash and then shit hit the fan. Got to be Honest was waiting for Matt to pop his head out of the Sea!!!! And stoked for some new waves from ENMY!
Matt,
It sucks that you got a raw deal, but you should be proud of what you built with grenade regardless of what it has been watered down to. The industry needs more wild cards like you and less d-bags from the corpo world. Please shake things up.
Make peace with your brother, you guys are family and life is too short to waste. Don’t expect to move forward until you both forgive and forget. Your son is more important than any business beef and he will want an uncle Danny in his life someday. And little brothers always need big brothers.
Happy fishing
wowzers.
and i thought my morning was SUCKING.
OK, Chuck, getting paid is what everything is all about? How about fuckheads like you learn to ride for fun and stop thinking about money? I got stories too. I know all the players pretty well, but I won’t go on here taking any sidesâ€¦â€¦I can just say Matt and Danny are both cool in their own ways. You want Nicole to talk shit about Matt? You want Danny to talk shit about Matt? When JC yells at Casillo to answer more phones and that he’s fucking worthlessâ€¦..ought to tell you something about how the company turned to shit. Matt admits right here that he made mistakes and lied to people, but the fucker is honest about it now. Fuck you, Chuck.
he doesn’t even mention Slater… whom also got fucked over
interesting interview. funny he’s wearing nikes in one of those photos.
Oh yeah and any of you fuckers saying Matt is loony and delusionalâ€¦.I thought so too, one day in Portland. But then I found out everything he was ranting about (which included me) was TRUE. I thought he was fucking crazy at the time, but that fucker is a genius. He and Nicole built Grenade. Such a sad story hereâ€¦â€¦I love all those guys even if I haven’t seen them in a while. Ride for fun, never make money a priority and you will have realistic opinions about snowboarding. Money fucks it all up.
IaMc001, the whole interview is based on money and false promises. Snowboarding isn’t “fun” when you can’t even afford gas money.
that’s funny. that killed danny’s rep big time. i feel like my respect for grenade just died
danny kass is pretty awesome. Brooke really went hard on a bitch in this interview. that was pretty awesome as well.
best hump day of all time
Worked for grenade. Made me sign contract. Never paid me. They fucked over every rider on the team. Even the tattoos are getting covered up. Grenade is not the same and Danny is a has been anyway.
Fuck Danny he’s a bitch, WHAT ABOUT Slater, and Lane. He owes both of those dudes big time. He should stop paying that fat homo Dingo and kick some checks to the people who actually helped make it happen!!
i really hate the dingo. truly hate him.
holy shit.
coldest least durable gloves in the game..
@Chuck …. False. Snowboarding is, and always will be fun. If you don’t have money for gas, then get your ass out of that business chair and start walking
Wow he really threw his brother under the bus or vice versa, I’m curious to see what the other side of the story is.
big dicks in ya ass is bad for ya health.
fuck danny… fuck matt. grenade is hollow as shit. matt fucked people, danny fucked people, neither of them have any of their original friends/ team riders backing them or by their side at all. matt lied and never paid so many people…. it’s insane.
danny and joseph are really brutal. the gloves suck, the outerwear is better at a dollar store, they have moto dudes, mma dudes….shit is wack.
danny is done. the dingo never was.
i think matt is a real cocksucker…. but he is great at marketing. he can make something out of nothing. i do like that. if he can get his shit together… he can prob make a semi successful brand.
Yo for real. One spring loaded… That I won some fucking asshole with a stencil sprayed my back with a grenade while I wasn’t paying attention. Needles to say my fucking jacket was ruined
Need a partner for ENMY!? I’ll invest!
You guys are all as bad as the house wives reading gossip mags in the grocery store. “oooohhhh i can wait to hear what he has to say about this..” What i gather from all this is that everybody wanted money and danny was better at getting it. Doesnt make him right or wrong. sounds like everybody fucked up a bunch.
Not surprised at all. Dirt bag company run by assholes eats itself alive. Im just happy those fucking idiots arent in mammoth anymore
Its a shame that Danny Kass has diabetes.
Holy shit, this better just be beginning as there are a lot of follow on interviews to be had. Hell, the Grenade Tales could become a regular feature for at least…a month.
“Well, at least youâ€™re not bitter.” – Funniest shit I’ve read in awhile. Bra-fucking-vo
Grenade = another lame sticker in the back window of a Pinto/Escort/Neon/88 Toyota 4×4
Joining historic brands – Lifes a Beach/No Fear/Bad Boy Club
Awesome stickers – Calvin and Hobbes Pissing/anything Nascar
And white trash Icons – Dingo/Charlie Sheen/Jereme Rogers
fuck danny kass all those pipe jocks that were coached there whole life to make money arent snowboarding, idk what they are but they arent snowboarding. its about time someone exposed this bullshit. grenade is shit, overpriced and sold at places like pac sun. FUCK PEOPLE LIKE THAT THERE RUINING SNOWBOARDING
@Johan:
PLEASE NEVER MENTION BROOKE GEERY PUTTING ON A G-STRING AGAIN. I AM TRYING TO EAT PASTA AND JUST VOMITED ANGEL HAIR THROUGH MY NOSE AFTER IMAGINING THAT. COOL THANKS.
Ok its obvious that everyone posting on this is at WORK
You must step away from the water cooler and soapbox and continue your day.
What do you think Matt is doing right now.
Oh thats right he’s unemployed like you will be if you keep weighing in on this BS.
If this keeps up the snowboard industry could have a major recession.
Yours Truly
The Boss
Fuck off Boss. I am the BOSS of me, motherfucker.
words in the name Matt Kass: ASS, SKAT, SKAM, MASK, attak
words in the name Grenade: anger, DANGER, enraged, ender, greed , gnar, drag, aged
jack – ass
jac-kass
maybe i should remove the grenade sticker on my car, its been there since 07
Ass, Kass, or Grass nobody rides for free..
Quote of the year:
“Brooke, put your investigative g-string”
this is why I love yobeat
Is this JC fellow Joe Carter?
Danny’s a mediocre sellout, The Dingo’s annoying and this Matt loser is a big ‘ol lying pussy. Oh, he tried to fight me in an elevator, Danny spent all the money on weed wahwahwah. To tell you the truth, Grenade always reeked of poseur punk rockers and this interview just justifies it.
mammothloc sounds like a real pussy. prolly got beat up alot in those days. the real mammothlocs was a huge family and still is (for the most part)
Both of the Kass brothers are scumbags. Always have been.
.
Such a shame, regardless of whatever actually went down. Langlois hit it on the buttons in his hump day. I feel like snowboarding would be way better off if the kids coming up today knew who Clancy, Flood, Knack, and Schiff were.
both kass brothers are shitheads in my opinion… grenade was destined to fail eventually. they had a good run though. good marketing and shitty quality product = $$$. should have been smart with that money while the getting was good. still would like to here danny’s side tho.
Oh and one last thing, “Dont Jersey Vermont”
yobeat is like the popular 7th grader. always starting drama, and has a shit ton of acne
Pat Milbery sucks.
I used to skate with Matt almost everyday. I used to chill at Danny’s all the time. I really have nothing bad to say about either of them. I worked at Grenade, and they were both fair employers. Nicole was and still is awesome. I went away for a few years… When I came back, Danny had a show, Dingo had 50lbs extra, and Matt was divorced. In my absence, the company went to shit, people got fucked, and a lot of shit was being talked. Maybe it’s all my fault…
When shit gets bad, it gets bad. And ugly. Snowboarding, at home, at work, at the mall. It makes no difference where you’re at, or what you’re doing. And for those who want to talk shit, well, talk is cheap. I was always better at punching people in the mouth than listening to their lips flap. I’d still consider Matt and Danny among my friends.
yes, asiantony, it’s all your fault. if only you would’ve stayed…
thank you asiantony. we are all so much better off knowing that you still consider them your friends. maybe you can help heal the wounds of their brotherhood since you are so incredibly awesome and have famous snowboard friends who’s houses you hang out at and stuff.
ENMY is the worst name. good luck
This is what I took away from the interview: don’t be from new jersey
watch nate bozung get knocked the fuck out. http://youtu.be/mOHRp4aGbH4
Well upstatemike, talk is cheap… it’s too bad I can’t see your lips flapping.
relax ya jock.
Wow, and nice pot stirring Brooke. Cant wait for a follow-up response from Danny and or the other dudes.
Slap’s one in a million was so whack this week, what was up with that arts and crafts challenge?
it’s true, don’t be from jersey.
i just cracked a beer.
i saw yo mamas twat flappin. smelled like shrimp chow mein.
Im with Asian Tony… we were there when it was good…not gonna take sides or talk shit, just gonna get sentimental for a minute. beyond business, we just miss being the family that it was. much love to Lane Knaack, Kyle Clancy, Sketchy D, Jesse House, Shane Flood, keenan rice, Poop-E-Finger, Chris Johnston, Dave Schiff, Jared Slater, Weinberger and I drinking 40’s making stickers, 2Jaws, Wanchow, Voichie, Gabe Taylor, Steven Brown, Matt Downey, Bobby George, jeff Shore, Capko, RV and all the Family that it was… that it was… I wasnt around in the conceptual stage, just the growth and good times and Sunday Meats… ive had a bit of a talking to with Dan and Luke and they know how we all feel, and just wish we could all be who we were when it was back when we had the warehouse behind mailboxes in Mammoth… if you all only truly knew how good it was before it went to Portland. sure we got a lil stoned and didnt pack all the boxes correctly, but it was something real still then… and pure. much love to Matt and Dan. dont wanna get involved with your issues with each other, but you guys made us feel like family. and we all miss that… bottom line…
that was a really good read…
Great interview Matt. Good to hear the real story! Hope your doing well.
you’re face will never allow smokin to grow, ever. it will always be a shit company because of you. no one respects you or your opinion. stop typing on the computer.
after reading this i remembered about jacks garage. this is up there with bozung’s
it’s good that we are not working with Grenade any more… They were core brand and now they are Wall Mart shit!
Fuck off #87. Fucking clowns in here spouting about shit they have no idea about. Asain Tony is a fucking badass and none of you little pussies would ever want to spout off to him in person. He is no jock and doesn’t look all that gnarlyâ€¦..just don’t test the fucker, he’ll make you pay. Bunch of fucking clowns in the snowboard industry. Everyone wants t see the dirt, just like the goddamn VIEW or some shit, but you pretend you’re core because you are from some fucking suburban area and think you’re a fucking rapper or some shit. The comments are just a reflection of how fucked up people are when it comes to perception and reality. Shut the fuck up and go snowboarding, somewhere, anywhere, just shut up and ride and you will see the industry bullshit has nothing to do with snowboarding. That’s why Grenade is fucked up now. People think the industry IS snowboarding. Dumbfucks.
and thus,I shall never buy grenade!
Uh-oh, we got an internet tough guy over here!
It’s funny how every article gets reduced to people battling each other in the comments. Maybe if we stopped fighting each other and just rode and had fun dumb industry shit like this wouldn’t happen. People forget to have fun and just try to get uber defensive of themselves and their “B0YZ”. go read visconti’s article.
Money ruins Families! Sad but true.
Did some more searching on the company and found this interesting article. Pretty sure I will never buy any of their sponges ever again!!
http://messerveyphoto.wordpress.com/2010/07/22/me-vs-corporate-america/
First of all peace to asian tony and jesse house for not only bein real but also0 really being there. I was there too, to watch the rise and fall of grenade. I lived in mammoth and worked at shogun and Sand dollar as a sushi chef. I also banged a really loud cum guzzling qween right next to asian tony’s place for about six months, I mean no disrespect, I’m never starstruck when it comes to snowboarders cuz any monkey can ride something with bindings. I’ll never forget the first time Danny and nicole came to sand dollar tho. They sat away from the bar in a private corner and I kept the sushi bar open about an hour after closing just to hook them up. After they left without tipping, Something shawn white and his parents were known for, I found him at Lakanuki and poured out my beer on his head in front of all his homies. He didn’t do shit but expect that his homies were gonna have his back. Turns out Shiff and Casillo and the boys were regulars at my sushi bar and allways sat at the bar and always tipped good, even tho they were much poorer financially then The human douche bag that calls himself Danny Kass. So thats just one working class take on the whole deal. To quote asian tony at a party I once had with Thor’s band valdor and shiff’s opus retard riot shreddeing our living room, “who wants to get their ass kicked by a fag”. In his defense he was dressed as the kop from the village peeple. Matt was always chill as a mother fucker and danny has always been the kid that doesn’t share the air around him. He’ll get his sum day. Mammy will always be some of my fav memories but there was no shortage of backsabbers it’s just an extra special bich when it’s your little brother . I wish you all the best matty, keep ya head up. Let me know if you wanna do any collabo with a “green” mail order catalog I’m putrting together called $UCK The un- co-operatrive Ko-op. Peace
P.S. to all the idiots that just like talking stupid shit on the internet drag yourself into a barfight someday and see what kinda man you really are, eat shit and die in any order ya want
Lets get this straight Grenade was Much more then a company that Shit was a Fucking Movement!!!! It was a time when rules didn’t matter it was where snowboarders never had to Grow up… Shit Now that I think about it he was like a modern day Peter Fucking Pan!!!
He made sure all his Homeys had Jobs,roofs Over there heads and food in there stomach.. So for all the Haters out there you probably never really new Matt… I will always be proud to say I helped Build this Shit in my Zone and will always be
appreciative of the chance Matt Gave me!
OG Grenade Crew that built this Shit as Followed…
Matt kass
Danny Kass
Nicole Jax
Jeff Anderson
Brian Cook
Aaron Vujcic
Jared Slater
Kurt Morgan
Dave Schiff
Jeff Shore
Asian Tony
John Holly
Bane
Binky
Regis
Riley
Zach leach
Kyle Clancy
Mike Nevel…
Myself “Capko”
You forgot dennis in that roster. Dingo sucks some good dick from what I hear.
I don’t wanna forget some people in no particular order
Rahm Klampert
Jason Bayne
Thor ryen
Jeffy
John holly(before he flipped his whip in June)
Nicole Jackson
Colin Langlois
Joe eddy
Brian Regis
Mark riley
Eddie wall
Asian “Mexican” Tony
Consuelo Estevez
Charlie Morace
Chris Hatt
John Colgan
Fucking list can go for days. It’s just so many people were so close to each other over something we all loved and were stoked to see grow. To be honest, was part of the best times of my life. Miss that sometimes
“Itâ€™s funny how every article gets reduced to people battling each other in the comments.”
– $$$
@ Dan Jaffe-Suggs
“…always tipped good”
Tip well, tip well.
Sounds like a Dan Mac & Bond Outerwear story.
It would have been infinitely cooler if grenade had just fizzled out and went under. Then it would have been remembered something legendary – something to help define that era of snowboarding. It was cool because it was core – it was about an image; an idea.
But now……well, just read the comments. They might as well sponsor shaun white and make extreme scootering gloves.
Jared Slater… can you stop posting on these stupid walls and come visit us already?? drive a convertible mustang rental if you have to.
Joe Eddy and Lane Knack killed it. Grenade died when they started making outerwear. Fishing is zen.
I really miss the shops: The Office in Mammoth and the immortal Propaganda shop in June. I loved how the Propaganda shop in June was always closed during peak riding hours, most of the inventory was still in boxes on the ground, and you could skate a mini and drink a beer even if you were too broke to buy anything. Also, the 2006 Grenade Games in Mammoth was the best shit ever. Grenade obviously has had quite the impact on the snowboarding world made evident by the passion of these comments and the fact that so many people still care to get the full story. Drink a beer.
*Sorry, I meant the ’06 Grenade Games in June, not Mammoth.
makefriendsordie
I wonder if all this drama started over Dingos weight problem!? Danny put on some pounds too?! Could this be the reason that it all fell apart!?
Let me tell you something kid; Everybody gets one chance to do something great. Most people never take the chance, either because they’re too scared, or they don’t recognize it when it spits on their shoes, Its about time Matt, my clothes are goin’ out of style.
Of course i fucked up, I admitted i made “major” mistakes when i ran Grenade. The “point” is that the company was not just about “me” or the “company” itself…it was like a Band…and when you take away band members aka Me(matt) and all the other scrubs aka “riders that worked at grenade”…it didn’t feel the same. I did this interview to help shed some light on what happened because i get asked almost every day. Snowboarding is About FUN and ask anybody who worked at grenade at was defianately fun at times. I cared about every person that worked @ Grenade. I know some people got shitty deals, i just wanted some of those guys to know i got a raw deal too. I think about skating stormriders when i first moved to mammoth and Met Bobby, Shawn, Brian, and Voich. Those guys went on to be some of grenade all star enmployees and riders. Wan Chow went to high scool with me. Aj O was of of the most talented artists i every met!
Poler is sold in Zumiez now…..BOOO!!!!!!!!!!
investigative g string hahaha
We had some good times, that was for sure. Everything doesn’t work out the way we want it. That’s life.
Matt,
Let me know when you want to get the Band back together I will Hold So Cal together for you!
I MISS EVERYBODY. Those were the times of our lives. Just shredding and family. One glove
Chris on February 23rd, 2012 at 12:00 pm:
Sounds like a Dan Mac & Bond Outerwear story.
How so?
Totally like DMac and Bond.
Cause Grenade was started by a couple of Forum ex pats who had a solid network on both ends and some equity in their lives along with a few investors, used that to start a brand during the short lived eco trend and had their dreams squashed by the worlds worst financial crises since the depression and were forced to hang up their hats and find work with larger companies that could pay them enough to sustain their families and survive.
The parallels are uncanny…
A sad tale – not for business so much but for family and the ‘family’ – Yobeat this is not making fun of snowboarding it’s just raw family business!!
120ith!
They had the best stencles in the biz back in 1999
The parties at The Mansion in Mammoth back in 2000 were the best times, from what I remember. The crew was all time and the vibes were insane. Grenade was the coolest shit ever at that time. the snowboard business just has its own way of sucking the radness out of soulful brands.
typical industry clowns name dropping like anyone gives a shit
Look at all these comments, as if anyone really gives a fuck, Danny Kass is a drug fucked tool, that fat fuck Dingo is a goddamn oxygen thief, and JC is a typical con artist! Asiantony thinks he is some sort of messiah and understand this, money makes people fucked, family means nothing when there is cash and drugs involved, they both warp dudes minds! So grenade is probably an appropriate name, pull the pin and watch it explode, lets hope that they kill that fucking tv show with it!
@thehighwizard
DMac fucked over his friends, suppliers and customers. DKass only fucked his brother.
Dey Tuk his Jerb!!!
get dannys side!
Go get Nicole Jackson’s story. She’ll give you a clear insight to what really went down.
I know he reads this. And it never had anything to do with him or danny. It was the rest of the team that made the brand cool. Made the brand money. The team that never got paid.
fuck those jersey shore whores.
The firs time i met danny was 8 years ago. We went to hit 4 oclock rail in breckenridge. We would hit this a few times a week. Its a really long down rail and you can see the clip from smell the glove. We went there and they said we couldnt hit it. Since they were filming. They were dicks…we even offered to smoke them out…they “had their own”. And ignored us until we just left. Truly the start of the decline of snowboarding. Its not cool….never has been. The only thing snowboarding is…….is fun
Matt I’m with Capko.. I left the business once JC cut us all form the sales team, but I am fully down to jump back in and dust off my sales pitch.. Besides the bar and nightclub business is soul less, thank god I have good business partners and staff..
I have seriously given up on any hope of snowboarding meaning anything even remotely close to what it used to for me.. I could really give half a shit about it now.. Some one really needs to breath some core values back into it and call out the motherfuckers turning it into mainstream Target shit.
Core is poor, but soul is priceless.
Matt is a Genius, he instinctively knew what was cool and what direction the company needed to go in. What other companies have started from nothing and had such a huge success. Look at apple, if you have read anything about steve jobs, he was a dick. He ‘stole ideas’ and made them his own because his final idea of perfecting other people’s crap was the most important. Steve didn’t invent the mp3 player or the smart phone but he raised the bar and changed the game. And that was all after he was sacked and then came back. I’ve got high hopes for matt in the future. His instinctual direction of where to take snowboarding is way more important than his sanity.
That old cover shot is my home mt. sick…
Matt holding it down for Mt. Shasta
Danny Kass=Sellout. Fuck Nike. All they want from Snow & Skateboarders is Money. Sweatshop scumbags…
Damn even a chemtrailed sky on the cover back in 2001!
i think the kass brothers should go home to the small ass mountains/hills where they grew so they can remember why they started riding. GO BACK TO BOLTS! get over this shit! so annoying to think the raddest happening in snowboarding is weak due to fuckin bills!?!. i never talked with matt, saw him with an army helmet on once. received a “sorry dude” from dan after he ran into me before the battleship rail on khyber. looking back i can tell the dude was overwhelmed by the mass of people on his dick coming down the trail. squash the smelly tird. i’ve heard that matt was super rough on dan growing up, so fuckin be it. since this is personal and all. you both gotta get the fuck over what has happened and remember why you dudes started ripping in the first place. grenade isn’t dead. never will be in my heart because i looked up to the caliber of riding which was being pumped out by you and your friends. like friends who have passed, some things have had to happen. don’t be shmucks forever. pick the tird up where you dudes left off and get with what is real. From the backside of Hidden Valley (HL) (peace sign from johnny got his gun) later
Anyone remember that time Grenade (mostly JC) fucked over a photographer in 2010? It’s a great read… and it’s not biased, because it’s a bunch of email exchanges.
http://messerveyphoto.wordpress.com/2010/07/22/me-vs-corporate-america/
Matt and Danny are Badass. All you pussies who are scared to do anything and have not had the rise and fall should shut the fuck up. It’s really hard to put yourself out there…. especially in this industry…….. Hats off to you both for at least shaking things up! Much respect.
KJ
not you dingo… zero respect! hahahahahahahahahahhah
Fucking sad article. Although I would like to see the other side of the story, We can all agree Danny Kass is probably the biggest piece of shit, asshole prick in all of snow sports and thats coming from a skier. I really can’t fathom someone fucking over their sibling let alone their family disowning one of their members for such a silly thing.
P.S.
Danny’s unnecessary hate on skiers is fucking hilarious and the only people who take him seriously are his poser 12 year old fans. Dude’s just bitter its freeskiings in the olympics and he missed his chance in 2010 by being a drunken idiot.
Double Planker, get your 12 year old Newschoolers.com ass out of here. No one needs your fucking shit you pink taco faggot.
WHAt The fuck !! Those where some of the funniest times of my life ! Wish you guys the best on realizing that your bro s and you can’t put any$ between blood . What’s up to all the rad people I never see anymore miss you fuckers! Matt and Danny figure it out don’t be haters life’s to short and that’s coming from me the biggest hater
troy! whats UP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Its Matty K! Freshman POsse 4 LIFE!
Look, as a semi insider for awhile. This brand was poised to KILL IT on their own terms. However Matt never should have been running it. He couldn’t get goods produced on time, he never paid his reps in the field on time (the company still owes me large sums for the ton of product I sold for them), and Nicole was the best thing about the company. Matt was always a lying, loose cannon. I was told the bullshit-2 weeks and we’ll pay you. Lying piece of shit. As for Danny he was always cool, but a pothead for sure, but who cares he was an extremely talented snowboarder. So what if he wanted to do TV, go make money! Lastly, JC is just a NYC douche bag who doesn’t get it! Yes in its hey day it was a family of cool kids bucking the system but couldn’t handle the shine!
F
I like Cole and Levins too… that Zelahoski kid is alright too. Those were good portland days. Congrats to Matt for starting the raddest company ever, and knowing when to bail. People of sheer genuineness should be rewarded, the day will come.
The real story my ass, Matt Kass put the company into near bankruptcy. He lied, stole, and cheated anyone he could. There was a million great reason why Nicole left his junky insane ass and hopefully she is in a much better place. Matt rode Danny’s coat tails as long as he could and spent every nickel grenade had at hooters and strip clubs. Matt Kass is a joke and everything he said in this interview is once again completely selfishly motivated by money. If he really cared about anything other then himself he would get a job and try to provide for his son rather then blow what little money he had on over priced hookers and drugs to feed his insanity.
Matt was a friend he was family and I miss the guy. He had so much enthusiasm and I loved going to grenade events in the day.
Danny kass is a scumbag. In 7th grade he mouthed off to the wrong person and got beat up in the hallway of school with everyone watching. He was always a little skater smartass who hung out with the biggest scumbag drug addicts in school and around town. Castillo, Karpinski, Dennis, and Dave Schiff. Dennis aka Scetchy D use to beat the crap out of his mother when he was younger really bad and sold a shit load of drugs. He dropped out of school his freshman year and use to get drunk and drive around town all the time in his beat up SUV. One time Karpinski was driving his car with Castillo and Danny in it and followed the bus I was one. Danny couldn’t have been older than 15 at the time. Well those scumbags followed the bus to a bus stop and waited for this kid to get off the bus and started to bully this kid for no reason. The kid sat on the curb and didn’t want to fight so Karpinski spit on him and kicked him and then they all got back in the car and took off. The funny thing is this kid they messed with was a beast and if he wanted to he could have destroyed all 3 of them at once.
Danny kass is a scumbag. In 7th grade he mouthed off to the wrong person and got beat up in the hallway of school with everyone watching. He was always a little skater smartass who hung out with the biggest scumbag drug addicts in school and around town. Castillo, Karpinski, Dennis, and Dave Schiff. Dennis aka Scetchy D use to beat the crap out of his mother when he was younger really bad and sold drugs. He dropped out of school his freshman year and use to get drunk and then drive around town all the time in his beat up SUV. One time Karpinski was driving his car with Castillo and Danny in it and followed the bus I was on. Danny couldn’t have been older than 15 at the time. Well those scumbags followed the bus to a bus stop and waited for this kid to get off the bus and started to bully this kid for no reason. The kid sat on the curb and didn’t want to fight so Karpinski spit on him and kicked him and then they all got back in the car and took off. The funny thing is this kid they messed with was a beast and if he wanted to he could have destroyed all 3 of them at once.