Skiing and Snowboarding — Worlds Apartheid

03 May, 2017 149 Comments

30s Thursdays

By Preston G. Strout

ab_fuxi-1638

Because I run a summer snowboard camp that chooses to remain 100% Snowboarding in this age of action sports homogony, a few people out there have accused me of being a snow bigot.Â  In light of these heinous allegations, I’d like to set the record straight.

Just because you prefer a leisurely carve down the mountain, without being whipped past by a ski racer shot out of a spandex cannon doesn’t make you a ski-race-ist.Â  And even if you think freeskiing’s a bit queer*, that doesn’t make you a sno-mophobe.
*(defined – adj. queer:Â  odd or unconventional, as in behavior)

Sure, I realize that without skiing, snowboarding probably would not even exist.Â  Skiing literally blazed the trails for snowboarding’s eventual birth and I give respect where respect is due. I also realize that it literally DOES NOT MATTER what you do… If it doesn’t harm other people — and you enjoy doing it: then by all means, do what makes you happy.

Now… before I go from being accused a snow-bigot to a ski-lover, allow me to strike a middle ground by poking fun at the goofiest sub culture of skiing: Free-skiing.

Here are 10 reasons I find freeskiing wacky:

1.) The fact that freeskiiers copy nearly every single thing that we (snowboarders) do. Ahem… 2 years later.
2.) Is it really necessary for the equipment to fly off when they fall?Â  I’ve fallen thousands of times on my snowboard and never once have I wished thatÂ  my snowboard flew off.
3.) Doing tricks while holding poles… Ya know, if I wanted to see someone spinning around holding onto poles: I’d go to a strip club.
4.) Skiers on rails look like rollerbladers with size 47 feet.
5.) Tanner Hall.Â  Is that guy serious?
6.) Those grabs.Â  It’d seriously look less awkward if they were all grabbing each other.
7.) Hitting jumps switch… it just looks ass backwards.
8.) Those giant sweatshirts.Â  It’s like they have midget envy.
9.) Let’s face it, no matter which way you’re spinning — it looks a bit “unnatural.”
10.) Those skis may be faster down the mountain… but my god it takes them forever to walk down the lodge stairs in those boots.

My 30-year-old advice:

It’s my general feeling that we stand to learn the most, from those who stand differently than we do.Â  As such, perhaps the sport of snowboarding could learn a bit from our pole-wielding brethren.Â  It’s easy (and cowardly) to make fun of something that you don’t understand.Â  With this in mind, today I plan to ski how the other half lives.Â  Plus, a wise man once told me that you should “never talk crap about someone until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes.Â  Because then you’re a mile a way, and you have their shoes.”

ab_fuxi-1636

And so, behold: the new me.Â  As you read this, I’m most likely swooshing down Mt. Hood’s Palmer Glacier, sweat flying, gates abashing and poles a-planting.

I plan to learn from our sister sport, with an open mind and a pointy helmet.

I plan to report back fully next week on my experience into this alpine world. Hopefully better equipped to share my elderly advice.

over the hill. In a good way.
  1. CptShenanigans said: said on August 13, 2009 at 11:02 am

    awesome. just, awesome. can’t wait to hear how this one goes

     
  2. Snowboard goggles said: said on August 14, 2009 at 5:40 am

    I love those goggles what are they?

     
  3. Rian said: said on August 14, 2009 at 12:37 pm

    Amazing. I giggled the whole way through this.

     
  4. Satan's Horticulturist said: said on August 14, 2009 at 1:46 pm

    Some of those freeski chics are pretty hot (in comparison to the tall-T/basketball jersey wearing lot lizards on snowboards), and I’m never one to complain about a nice poll-whip down a long flat cat road. May I propose a policy of coexistance vs total homogany, though they do look like rollerbladers on race skates when they the rails.

     
  5. Satan's Horticulturist said: said on August 14, 2009 at 1:47 pm

    …..*hit* those rails

     
  6. carl mcgnarl said: said on August 14, 2009 at 3:26 pm

    but maybe you should try freeskiing instead of gate bashing and ride some…er…rails?

     
  7. adam said: said on August 14, 2009 at 3:46 pm

    too funny! he he

     
  8. adam said: said on August 14, 2009 at 3:48 pm

    way too funny! he he

     
  9. ura noob said: said on August 14, 2009 at 4:53 pm

    yeah, i remember my first blog too…just because you like to have poles in your face all day…

     
  10. i hate you said: said on August 14, 2009 at 4:58 pm

    most snowboarders are cool with freeskiing but you just seem to be a douchebag

     
  11. fuck boards said: said on August 14, 2009 at 5:02 pm

    4.) Skiers on rails look like rollerbladers with size 47 feet
    have you seen rollerblading lately just saying shits off the chain

    and fuck you and you one plank what about how you just fucking sit on the hill bitching

    im too tired to bash boarding right now i usually respect boarders but fuck you thats all i want to say

     
  12. Ski Patroller said: said on August 14, 2009 at 5:04 pm

    The reason why ski bindings are designed to release is due to knee injuries. When you are strapped onto one plank (a snowboard) the knees can’t twist in awkward directions on impact. With skis the planks act as a lever to put stress on the knee during a crash. This is why the ski has to be released. Pretty much every knee injury I respond to occurred because a binding didn’t properly release. You sure are either a sad troll or mentally challenged.

     
  13. Some Dude said: said on August 14, 2009 at 5:04 pm

    You are very ignorant. I snowboard and ride with the coolest skiers and riders ever. You sound like a gaper. Your camp probably sucks if you run it. It’s no longer the 80’s you douche grow up.

     
  14. you're a fucking idiot said: said on August 14, 2009 at 5:07 pm

    Too bad freeskiing has passed snowboarding in progression. Were comin up with new shit everyday and what are you guys doing? Sitting in random areas probably trying to get a wank off.

    this blog makes me laugh. Get a life.

    Nice suit by the way.

     
  15. stfu said: said on August 14, 2009 at 5:08 pm

    your a faggot. look at the pictures you put in your blog. honestly. SHUT THE FUCK UP BITCH!

     
  16. nice dildo said: said on August 14, 2009 at 5:08 pm

    is that a dildo on your table?

     
  17. Guy From Newschoolers.com said: said on August 14, 2009 at 5:13 pm

    You’re a nobody compared to Tanner.

     
  18. O_RRY said: said on August 14, 2009 at 5:17 pm

    Really? Your camp must be shittier than the shits I take after I drank some exlax. You really don’t understand how ski bindings work? When we fall hard enough, we can end up with a torn ACL, but our bindings prevent it, it is very similar to when you start sucking you camp members dicks too hard that they need to pull out before you rip it off. Welcome to 2009 dickwad, 80s were 20 years ago.

     
  19. fuck boards said: said on August 14, 2009 at 5:27 pm

    admin you fucking retard i was saying that comparing rollerblading to skiing rails is totally different http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQWbVI39xCE < rolling edit from 2008
    see the grinds are more tech and harder

    just saying grinds in skiing are soo different that rollerblading

    just shut the fuck up you gaper fucking snow boarder go sit on the side of the mountain hating on people

     
  20. Chads_Gap_From_Alta said: said on August 14, 2009 at 5:33 pm

    Snowboarding is dead dood.

    I know your scared because its 70/30 skiing to snowboarding now in most parks but you don’t have to be such a poon jab.

    And next time you are snowboarding how about you actually spin the full trick instead of landing 90 off and sliding around on everything.

     
  21. hate said: said on August 14, 2009 at 5:43 pm

    Its funny how snowboarders hate so much because they realize how skiing has room to progress and that its growing super fast. Snowboarders look like fucking nubs when they spin, suck at rails, and steal everything from skateboarding.

    Its weird how you say skiers bite of off snowboarders when your whole sport is based off of skiing and skateboarding, where skiing is straight original.

     
  22. newshoolers said: said on August 14, 2009 at 5:47 pm

    1) Snowboarder originally copied their tricks from skateboarders so your point about skiers coping is irrelevant.
    2) we (skiers) have two different objects to stand on so knee injuries are common.
    3) Poles bring style something you in your skin tight suit have clearly never heard of.
    4) how do skis look any less steezier than snowboarding on rails
    5) He adds variety into the sport instead of one guy winning all of the time.
    6) How does a 5 nose grab look shit when you compare it to some guy on a snowboard squatting in mid air as if he is about to take a sh*t.
    7)?
    8)It makes everything look smother and is really comfortable.
    9)how does corking a 10 then afterbanging look “wacky”
    10) the people who take ages to walk down stairs are not freeskiers. We would slide down them. If you are complaining about waiting then surely having to strap in every run is far worse.

    I have no hate towards boarders and ski with many.
    For your camps do you make everyone dress like they belong in the 80’s.

     
  23. gape said: said on August 14, 2009 at 5:49 pm

    you’re a fucking tool get your head out of your ass

     
  24. cripkilla said: said on August 14, 2009 at 5:50 pm

    dont be dissin skiing, we invented snowsporst

     
  25. H-Bar said: said on August 14, 2009 at 5:58 pm

    I was under the impression that the missing link was not found, yet, i discovered it today.

     
  26. NS said: said on August 14, 2009 at 5:59 pm

    FUCK YOU

     
  27. goombastomp said: said on August 14, 2009 at 6:07 pm

    the only thing lamer and more outdated than ski racing is snowboard racing. you’re not even part of the respectable board sport you’re looming over freeskiing. you’re a joke.

     
  28. goombastomp said: said on August 14, 2009 at 6:09 pm

    oh and have you ever actually seen t hall shred?

     
  29. TOTALLY AGREE! MORE EVIDENCE said: said on August 14, 2009 at 7:32 pm

    I totally agree with the blogger. This site has even more reasons why snowboarding is 10X better then skiing: http://tiny.cc/whysnowboardingisbetterthenskiing

     
  30. fuckuman said: said on August 14, 2009 at 8:58 pm

    hahaha, i was gonna read the rest till i saw you step at tanner. that guy is everything you wish you could be, i dont understand, you call him goofy, then post yourself posing in a dh suit on the internet?

     
  31. Tom Wallisch said: said on August 14, 2009 at 9:28 pm

    Hi there,

    I recently just won $20,000 in a contest. Oh shit, and I’m a freeskier!

    Yeah, fuck you.

    Tom

     
  32. Nick said: said on August 14, 2009 at 9:32 pm

    You fucking gate basher, usually im chill with snowboarders but you just seem like the biggest douche ever

     
  33. chadsgap1234 said: said on August 14, 2009 at 9:34 pm

    theres is no reason for any hate between the sports, they feed off of each other but for some reason it always seems as if it is snowboarders starting arguements all the time. Grow up, respect all the sports on the mountian.

    And how can you say anythign about skiing and not even see the need for binding release. If you didn’y have pictures I would have guessed you were a 12 year old kid horribly influenced.

     
  34. chris said: said on August 14, 2009 at 9:44 pm

    his camp is high cascade snowboard camp… maybe you’ve heard of it. it doesn’t exactly “suck” but the fact that he’s being ignant does.

     
  35. cory said: said on August 14, 2009 at 9:50 pm

    cracks me up how any skiers look at this site…. thought this was a snowboard website

     
  36. im cory and im a homo said: said on August 14, 2009 at 9:55 pm

    cracks me up how much of a homo you are…i guess this site is only for pickle-lickers

     
  37. Preston said: said on August 14, 2009 at 10:08 pm

    Preston Stroud here. Disregard that. I suck cocks.

     
  38. blake said: said on August 14, 2009 at 10:09 pm

    dear skiers,

    I am so glad that one of you found this article and posted it on newschoolers so that every skier in the world could come and post really bad internet hate. You have officially made my weekend. I hope you all enjoy skiing’s place in the world as the next FMX

     
  39. Ryan said: said on August 14, 2009 at 10:42 pm

    Hi Tom Wallisch,

    No one cares.

    Love,
    -Ryan

     
  40. poop said: said on August 14, 2009 at 10:49 pm

    high costpaid

     
  41. Danny Kass said: said on August 14, 2009 at 10:57 pm

    is the reason snowboarding is gay

     
  42. blake said: said on August 14, 2009 at 11:21 pm

    Dear Skiers,

    Thank you so much for making my weekend. I really enjoyed reading all of the ridiculous things you had to say (i.e. rollerblading is cool, snowboarding is dead, etc.) It made my weekend. I’m just so stoked that someone found this page, and linked to it on newschoolers so all of you could come and post the best comment board hate transworld has never seen.

    pleaseeeee don’t stop

     
  43. That's What said: said on August 14, 2009 at 11:35 pm

    she said

     
  44. You are ignorant said: said on August 14, 2009 at 11:37 pm

    its simple.

    that simple.

    more?

    nope.

    that simple.

     
  45. Tim D. said: said on August 15, 2009 at 12:22 am

    Seriously? your a fucking faggot to say im not gonna hate on skiiers because my sport would never be where it is without skiing but its gay anyways. Preston fuck you!!! you look like a fucking flamer in your faggot ass suit. take your eyes off of the dudes bush whose dick you are currently sucking and realize what skiing has really done.

    people like you fucking piss me off.

     
  46. colea said: said on August 15, 2009 at 12:26 am

    ok… first.. i had respect for any freeskier.. and still mostly do.. haha but blake is right.. its the new FMX. you might wanna start wearing tap out and metal mullisha shit now..

    and my onlyyy reason ive thought skiers were a bit.. well… gayyyyy… is because they stil use the word STEEZY.. sorry but that word is about as gay as a skier with 4 layers of tall tees

     
  47. colea said: said on August 15, 2009 at 12:30 am

    ohh and i think we all understand whyyyy your bindings release… its just stoopid. when we fall we dont take 30 fucking minutes to gather our shit up and start riding again.. i think thats the point he was goin for.

     
  48. mel said: said on August 15, 2009 at 12:53 am

    i think it…
    you type it…

     
  49. HuckaPotamus said: said on August 15, 2009 at 12:57 am

    Wow. I didnâ€™t even think we were on snowboardersâ€™ radar. Thanks for the honor Preston. In gratitude I would like to return the favor and present you with a compendium of why I find snowboarding wacky.

    Top Ten Reasons Why I Find Snowboarding Wacky

    1. Snowboarders copy nearly every damn thing skateboarders do. Sorry gents, even though youâ€™re sideways, youâ€™re strapped in and they donâ€™t care what you do.
    2. One-footed tricks look goofy. Stop it, you look like a kiteboarder.
    3. Treewells. How do you guys keep dying in those things?
    4. Tai-Pan. Roast Beef. Seatbelt. This is grabbing, not Twister
    5. The Dingo? Is that guy serious and howâ€™d you let him be the TV face of snowboarding.
    6. Excessive trick naming. Del Mar versus Indy? Come on guys, itâ€™s tiny shift of your body, not an entirely new grab.
    7. Split Boards? Really? You sawed your board in half? Buy a pair of skis already.
    8. Tight pants, long hair and headbands. Itâ€™s like you have Joan Jett envy.
    9. For a sport that is obsessed with itâ€™s â€˜coreâ€™ image, your sure found the geekiest, straightest-edge ginger kid to be your poster child.
    10. Although you guys might walk down lodge stairs fast, itâ€™s sure fun to blow by ya as you non-mongo your way across that flat cat track.

     
  50. CptShenanigans said: said on August 15, 2009 at 8:46 am

    i think the internet stole everyone’s sense of humor

     
  51. amy said: said on August 15, 2009 at 8:46 am

    hahahaha.
    skiers’ angry comments have made this even better.

     
  52. Scott said: said on August 15, 2009 at 10:26 am

    What’s the difference between skiiers and vaginas, the way you attach the douche bag. Tanner Hall is just a high paid kook. Skiing and roller blading are so fabulously gay.

     
  53. OFFICIAL said: said on August 15, 2009 at 4:19 pm

    FREESTYLE SKIING IS GAYER THEN ROLLERBLADING, SORRY, ITS A FACT. ALTHOUGH LEISURE 1970’s SKIING WAS COOL. THIS GUY IS JUST STATING THE OBVIOUS IN A COMICAL FASHION. FREESTYLE SKIERS=ROLLERBLADE WANNABES HAHAHAHAHA.

     
  54. SKIER said: said on August 15, 2009 at 4:25 pm

    I know Skiing will always be fun, but it sure isnt as cool as snowboarding. We just look like big crickets with our floppy skis, and the poles do look really dumb on rails. I will admit this much. Also look at ski fashion. Endless layers of progressively longer shirts, starting with a white t on the bottom that touches our shins, then goes to the next neon layer that touches our knees, then on to a neutral color that touches our crotch then on to the next layer that is the outer layer that stops at the beltline. This last layer is where we love to advertise how gay we are with a picture of some disney character with money and a gun.(Which is a really gay trend we stole from Lucas Magoon)

     
  55. skiing is gangster said: said on August 15, 2009 at 4:28 pm

    HAVENT YOU SNOWBOARDERS SEEN HOW WE RIDE SWITCH? ASS FIRST!! THE ONLY TRUE WAY TO BE GAY. AND HAVE YOU SEEN HOW STYLISH OUR COMBO SWITCHUPS LOOK? I ONCE DID 10 TRICKS ROLLERBLADE STYLE ON 1 RAIL, ALL WHILE SPINNING AND TWIRLING MY BATONS..OOPS I MEAN POLES.

     
  56. woops said: said on August 15, 2009 at 4:30 pm

    somebody earlier on actually said rollerblading was cool…

     
  57. AtGnat8 said: said on August 15, 2009 at 9:54 pm

    this made my night. thanks to all of the haters, on both sides, for making this post reach such an astronomical level of awesomeness.
    and congratulations to that guy that won $20k, if he actually did.

    niggertitties.

     
  58. helen keller said: said on August 15, 2009 at 10:33 pm

    hey you know what’s fucking cool guyz? not giving a fuck. and you know who doesn’t a fuck about who is ‘cooler’ (whatever that means)? I don’t. So shut the fuck up. Bitchass trickass cunts.

     
  59. robbie said: said on August 15, 2009 at 11:58 pm

    When I saw this had 59 comments on it, I went and made popcorn. I did. Thank you kids for the entertainment.
    For the record, I think skiing is fucking cool. I don’t care for the freestyle type, but freeriding ia badass.. And chicks who ride normal, non-snowboard type twin tip, skis are hot.

     
  60. yo yo yo said: said on August 16, 2009 at 12:40 am

    the comments are almost as good as the post!!!

     
  61. get blades you chumps! said: said on August 16, 2009 at 2:37 am

    most you marks dont realize that the obstacles u hit in the park and the tricks u do are literally things only rollerbladers would hit on street… i.e. taps and bonks, spins to grinds, switch up variations, and huge drops… your strapped in tight and have queer lil buckles just like blades…. Theres literally no difference between the feel of doing a nose press and doing that same one foot trick on blades. SO In other words you haters are pansys just like rollerbladers so get the fuck out of here trying to compare yourself to real skateboarders… those fools think snowboarders are just as gay than bladers….. and for the record I SNOWBOARD. people are ignorant trying to follow the trend of hating other sports cuz big brother thrash master told u so. You cant deny the fact bikers, bladers, surfers, even random scooter kids can lay it down.

     
  62. java said: said on August 16, 2009 at 1:50 pm

    Great article Preston. I read it and really enjoyed it.

    Java

    -I just read the comments, and they were significantly better than your article.

     
  63. chrisgulick said: said on August 16, 2009 at 5:27 pm

    didnt have time to read all of these so i might be saying something that has already been said, but these “newschoolers” are just proving all of our points. they are an “agro” group of kids who do pull ups and circle jerks in training to learn there new 8 part switch up combo on the down rail. not to say they are all like this. and that there are not snowboarders like this too. id say 30 percent of snowboarders are like this while only 30 percent of skiers are not like this. but when it come down to it we’re all vain motherfuckers tryin to push our shit on the internet. fuck everything.

    http://sweatyboozehounds.blogspot.com/ check it out if you want some fresh shit to hate on.

     
  64. NS.com said: said on August 17, 2009 at 3:01 am

    It’s pretty funny that a bunch of 16 year old kids can come on here acting like they represent a website they have nothing to do with aside from signing up for a free membership for, or a sport they have nothing to do with besides buying a set of twin tips. Ignore the spam, the only thing these kids represent is their parents’ bank accounts. Ask anyone actually on staff at NS.com and they’d say this was actually pretty damn funny.

     
  65. Ghost said: said on August 17, 2009 at 4:30 am

    oh shit. I’m a skier and I’m dying here. Top 10 reasons was hilarious. Bravo

     
  66. Ski East said: said on August 17, 2009 at 9:22 am

    hahaha what an awesome list! So true too, but how was your day as a racer

     
  67. Mr. Huck said: said on August 17, 2009 at 10:29 am

    Preston, it seems kind of strange that you would be bashing freeriding while showing yourself in a racing Suit. Maybe your skiing adventure that you had planned was going to be mostly gate skiing, but it makes you look confused. IDK, maybe you mistook a GS Suit for a G Suit. Franz Fuchsberger, the owner of Fuxi Racing and maker of your suit, is a good friend of mine. I’m stoked that you are helping promote his product. I’m all for a good rant and some of your comments were pretty funny. The wardrobe selection was kind of puzzling.

     
  68. Cam said: said on August 17, 2009 at 10:29 am

    HAHA I LOVE HOW SNOWBOARDS ARE JEALOUS NOW THAT SKIING HAS TAKEN OFF! Boarders are hesh faggs…that’s a great style to copy! Keep talking shit about skiing when skiers are owning all you posers.

     
  69. Past Boarder, Future Skier said: said on August 17, 2009 at 10:33 am

    Snow boarding was cool in 1995. Now they just look like a bunch a homo’s in tight pants doing the same grabs. Snowboards- keep sitting above the kickers in the park watching skiers own your weak asses.

     
  70. Presteon, you're a faggot) said: said on August 17, 2009 at 10:40 am

    1.) The fact that freeskiiers copy nearly every single thing that we (snowboarders) do. Ahemâ€¦ 2 years later.

    We don’t copy your hesh style because it makes you look like a group of fags

    2.) Is it really necessary for the equipment to fly off when they fall? Iâ€™ve fallen thousands of times on my snowboard and never once have I wished that my snowboard flew off.

    I like my ACLS

    3.) Doing tricks while holding polesâ€¦ Ya know, if I wanted to see someone spinning around holding onto poles: Iâ€™d go to a strip club.

    Sucking dick on the chairlift like while holing your friends balls is super gay, that trend in growing daily in snowboarding

    4.) Skiers on rails look like rollerbladers with size 47 feet.

    if you 5050 another rail i’m going to find you and shoot you because it’s so goddam easy

    5.) Tanner Hall. Is that guy serious?

    He owns every snowboarder

    6.) Those grabs. Itâ€™d seriously look less awkward if they were all grabbing each other.

    You do the same grabs from 1990, do a double nose grab and home travis rice fucks you up the asshole

    7.) Hitting jumps switchâ€¦ it just looks ass backwards.

    there is no switch in snowboarding, it all looks the same

    8.) Those giant sweatshirts. Itâ€™s like they have midget envy.

    wow that is a shitty joke, maybe you were running out of ideas?? fag…

    9.) Letâ€™s face it, no matter which way youâ€™re spinning â€“ it looks a bit â€œunnatural.â€

    Watching snowboarders try to cross flat ground looks “unnatural”

    10.) Those skis may be faster down the mountainâ€¦ but my god it takes them forever to walk down the lodge stairs in those boots.

    I can walk fine down stairs, I want to punch you so bad.

    FUCK PRESTEN HE’s A SCARED LITTLE BITCH THAT IS AFFRAID THAT SKIING IS BECOMING COOLERS THAN SNOWBOARDING—

     
  71. SNOWBOARDING IS OLD SCHOOL said: said on August 17, 2009 at 10:44 am

    my mom snowboards

     
  72. Nuf Said- said: said on August 17, 2009 at 10:47 am

    http://i193.photobucket.com/albums/z96/specialyblended/hot_snowboarder.jpg

     
  73. trichards said: said on August 17, 2009 at 2:30 pm

    this is amazing. i like tanner hall

     
  74. snurkin said: said on August 17, 2009 at 2:45 pm

    holy shit this is awesome. congrats brooke and co.!

     
  75. i like snow said: said on August 17, 2009 at 2:52 pm

    I haven’t seen this sort of hostility since 1998 when getting denied into a ‘snowboard park’ because I was carrying weapons (ski poles). I thought that the haze of gondola rides on a power day killed these arguments a long time ago. No?

    It just sounds like everyone needs some TLC from the snow gods and whatever else their preference may be. The rather phallic looking blue item on the table in the photo at the top does bring Preston’s orientation into question. HA! But that’s his choice.
    Me, I just shred. Who’s with me?

     
  76. Beezey said: said on August 17, 2009 at 4:53 pm

    actually im a freeskier and i found this kinda funny. however, itd be funnier if it was coming from someone who skied
    soo yeah
    watch a tom wallisch edit then read this and youll agree with me, worthless hate

     
  77. darrek d said: said on August 17, 2009 at 10:15 pm

    looks like someone watched johnny tsunami a little to much when they were little

     
  78. pat f said: said on August 18, 2009 at 4:37 am

    so good. so good.

     
  79. lk said: said on August 18, 2009 at 4:53 pm

    some people obviously dont understand sarcasm.

     
  80. Orphan said: said on August 18, 2009 at 11:54 pm

    you were adopted

     
  81. satans helper said: said on August 19, 2009 at 2:44 pm

    Just wait man. 2012. they’ll be coming for you first!

     
  82. Barack Obama said: said on August 20, 2009 at 10:01 pm

    GTFO

     
  83. bobby said: said on August 20, 2009 at 10:13 pm

    your camp sucks you fucking tool. Windells>High Cascade. Fucking ignorant prick.

     
  84. Jake Burton said: said on August 20, 2009 at 10:23 pm

    What the blogger is saying is completely false.
    You’re a shame to the snowboarding community.

    Jake Burton.

     
  85. Tanner Hall said: said on August 20, 2009 at 10:25 pm

    YO YOU MUST GIVE THA RESPEK TO THE VIKINGS WHO ORIGINATED OUR SPORT AS WELL AS YOURS, STOP HATING AND SHOW LOVE

    ONE

     
  86. Bode Miller said: said on August 20, 2009 at 10:26 pm

    I dont know waht to sayy Im kinda Drunk lol

     
  87. Fuck You said: said on August 20, 2009 at 10:27 pm

    how fucking dumb are you

     
  88. a skier said: said on August 20, 2009 at 10:36 pm

    hah, it was pretty funny and true.

     
  89. Cole said: said on August 20, 2009 at 11:28 pm

    LOLOLOL SKIERS ACTUALLY THINK PRESTON AND ALL OTHER SNOWBOARDERS ARE GONNA CARE IF THEY RETALIATE WITH THEIR MEANINGLESS COMMENTS, why dont you guys go back to the bunnny slope and try to lay a little lower on the yardsales, I really dont enjoy having to avoid your silly poles and skis as they could cause even more accidents, oh and if you think the dingos bad, just look at tanner hall……….

     
  90. Welcome, Preston! said: said on August 20, 2009 at 11:35 pm

    Give the guy a break he just got out of the cryo-chamber.

    Let me be the first to welcome you to the twenty-first century!

     
  91. @Cole said: said on August 20, 2009 at 11:39 pm

    you retaliated so obviously you do care what we say 😀

     
  92. bra said: said on August 20, 2009 at 11:44 pm

    hey bra,

    who the fuck blogs anyways?

    later fag!

     
  93. K_steffen_2 said: said on August 20, 2009 at 11:46 pm

    wow i really thought we were past this but i guess there a lot of butthurt assholes who wont give it up i am going to post a sick ski edit then a sick snowboard edit i wont say which i am i advise you all to watch the other sport so we can stop being butthurt assholes
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SVZkcS92j38&feature=fvw skiing

    http://www.reelcomp.com/videos/9051/view snowboarding

     
  94. Shawn White said: said on August 21, 2009 at 12:02 am

    I love cock. Skiing kicks snowboardings ass.

     
  95. Chug Life said: said on August 21, 2009 at 12:03 am

    cool boarders rule.

     
  96. WOWWWWW said: said on August 21, 2009 at 12:19 am

    This is a load of shizzzz. Snowboarders tear up the snow cause they slide down the snow sideways. and who’s the one standing there in the skin tight suit? your big board is just a compensation. and screw you ryan whos hating on t-wall! WOW is all i can say. are you a 5th grader?

     
  97. Jack said: said on August 21, 2009 at 12:37 am

    Get with the times dumbfuck. Skiers are throwing down way harder than boarders now. All of you boarders just do it cuz you saw that shit on ESPN and you want to be like Shaun White. When do park skiers ever publicly call out snowboarders, publicly? Never. You are the dumbest thing that has ever emerged from you mother’s stinky vagina. Oh I have a joke:

    How many snowboarders does it take to screw in a lightbulb?
    I dunno cuz they’re all still sitting at the top of the terrain park, looking cool and stuff.

     
  98. Jack said: said on August 21, 2009 at 12:50 am

    oh yeah newschoolers. representin

     
  99. gayfish said: said on August 21, 2009 at 1:24 am

    PEDO CAMP

     
  100. fuckyou,lovenewschoolers said: said on August 21, 2009 at 1:28 am

    arrogance at its best right there. too bad you can’t just get along. i ski with snowboarders and skiers alike and we’re all just happy to be out skiing. hope you enjoy this.

    1.) yeah sure, atleast we make it look good. lets see a zero spin on a snowboard (looks just like a straight air to me), what about a pretzel? or a screamin seamen, or hippy killer, etc. the list goes on.
    2.) is it necessary for snowboarders to keep skiers waiting while they buckle their boots to their board? personally i’d rather just be able to click my skis in when i start skiing, and click them off once i’m done, not every time i go on a chair lift.
    3.) strip clubs are probably the closest thing to actionyou get. and hey, look whose laughing when all the snowboarders are stopped on flat sections and skiers can just push on by.
    4.) snowboarders on rails look like skateboarders who got scared of falling off their skateboard so they strapped it to their feet.
    5.) Danny Kass. Isn’t he in jail in NZ?
    6.) Someones just jealous cause skiers have more options
    7.) You try heading up to a 70 foot jump looking over your shoulder. fuck you.
    8.) Yeah cause snowboarders don’t wear tall shit as well… good one hypocrite
    9.) Clearly you’ve never seen Tom Wallisch
    10.) WOuldn’t take me long to kick you in teh balls with them.

     
  101. The Fucking Man said: said on August 21, 2009 at 1:31 am

    I hope you get raped over and over again

     
  102. so cool said: said on August 21, 2009 at 1:33 am

    you think your hot shit but your really cold diarrhea

     
  103. poop dick said: said on August 21, 2009 at 1:37 am

    you clearly have one due to the guys you bend over with, not to get it confused with my dick that got poopy after you mom forgot to wipe her hairy butt hole that i ejaculated into

     
  104. dancing on tv said: said on August 21, 2009 at 1:43 am

    how many skiers are on dance shows that air on prime time tv??? Ohhh thats right!

     
  105. skier said: said on August 21, 2009 at 1:51 am

    wow this got out of hand. what is the need for the hate, we are enjoying the same things in life. both sports have pros and cons and advantages and disadvantages over one another. we’re all out there for the same thing, something so peaceful and positive until everyone’s internet ego goes bezerk over this douchebag, has been, cocky snowboarder who obviously has lost whatever “skill” he once had. Unite mothafukas!

     
  106. white boy said: said on August 21, 2009 at 1:51 am

    – skiers arent on dance tv shows^^ahaha
    – skiers do not have 10 video games out
    – they dont make shitty plastic skis to take to the sled hill
    – skiers push the limits and do death defying tricks compared to fruit booting, unlike snowboarders who think its cool to be anti and hit 5 foot logs while skateboarders slide 30 ft dfd rails
    – skiing is not played every day through corporate commercials to appear cool as a marketing scheme

     
  107. no said: said on August 21, 2009 at 1:54 am

    this article is the same thing as arguing ways to smoke weed….. it goes against the fucking reason for doing it in the first place. you must not like powder, the mtns, good times, or any of that great stuff.

     
  108. i knew it! said: said on August 21, 2009 at 1:55 am

    your a gypsy!!!!

     
  109. back bone said: said on August 21, 2009 at 1:57 am

    take the battery out cha back and get one

     
  110. Lick My Grundle said: said on August 21, 2009 at 3:41 am

    do it douchebag.

     
  111. bongo said: said on August 21, 2009 at 9:39 am

    This was by far the best I’ve seen in hate from the new ski generation. My God could you have more complex to snowboarding and skateboarding. As long as you guys have fun on your skis you’re fine by me but the amount of hate you spew is retarded. get a life

     
  112. from NS like everyone else said: said on August 21, 2009 at 9:43 am

    i found it really funny. who HASN’T made fun of thall already.

     
  113. chickenfucker said: said on August 21, 2009 at 10:04 am

    I agree with every statement in this article

    NOT!

    read some books child and get some skiing history or at least general logic. Get learned fool!

     
  114. tru dat shit yeaaa said: said on August 21, 2009 at 11:06 am

    if i ski on lib tech does that make me cool then? because they are not skis but narrow ass snowboards!!!

     
  115. Your Starting a War said: said on August 21, 2009 at 12:55 pm

    Your an idiot more snowboarders where tight clothes then skiiers. Snowboarders are trying to be gypsyies. And seriously danny kass and shawn white are the faces of your sport its like ryan seacrest and justin timberlake. Get the fuck out of 1990 and realize that your an idiot.

     
  116. ATTENTION BLOG CREATOR said: said on August 21, 2009 at 2:26 pm

    You are a douche. You’re the fucking shittiest goober I’ve ever seen. Why do you need to call out skiers? Because you’re a douche? Thought so.

    We’re all just chillin on the mountain side and here comes you, the faggot with the shitty blog, and we’re all like “lol wuttttt.” So shut up.

    And by the way, your sister skis.

    Yours truly,
    Glen Plake’s mohawk

    P.S. Imagine me…and your mom…in your bed…buttfucking. Okay that is all. Good bye now assfucker.

     
  117. Totally Radical said: said on August 21, 2009 at 2:51 pm

    I wasnt going to comment, but decided to anyways.

    Seth Morrison.

    Next time you think Skiing is gay, google Seth Morrison.

     
  118. SStalling said: said on August 21, 2009 at 2:57 pm

    I just got pizza grease all over the scroller on my computer cause i had to keep reading the comments, well worth it. Comment board definately outdid the already entertaining blog. ESPN’s humorous rebuttal was also very well done. Good Work Preston.

     
  119. SStalling said: said on August 21, 2009 at 2:59 pm

    oh and Tom Wallisch is officialy a d-bag. Claiming your prize money on a message board? cool. Next up should be a d-bag of the week blog. guess whos first.

     
  120. SStalling said: said on August 21, 2009 at 3:01 pm

    Next you guys should start a D-Bag of the month column and make Tom Wallich the first on the list for claiming prize money on an internet message board. Not helping the skiers arguments. i know i spelled his name wrong, so no need to hate on that little girls.

     
  121. calm down said: said on August 21, 2009 at 5:12 pm

    kind of a funny article but i ski with boarders and skiers and everyone needs to chill the fuck out and not take shit too seriously. this whole comment thing is ridiculous if you look at it. skiers copy shit from snowboarding, get over it its the truth. snowboarders take things from skating too, not a big fucking deal. being really tough on the internet by saying how gay tanner hall or d kass is is also pretty fuckin stupid.

    get better lucas m

     
  122. Cole said: said on August 22, 2009 at 6:04 pm

    Hahahahaha the fact SKIERS ARE STILLLLLL commenting this is hilarious, this is a SNOWBOARD site, go make fun of us on ur dumb newschoolers shit and see how many of us care to respond(unlike all of u babies). get a life and go jack off to ur ski porn and ur own websites, we don’t care about your wining or your sport, whos pushing the limits……yada yada yada.

     
  123. bigcody said: said on August 22, 2009 at 7:46 pm

    HUNGIEBRAHHH

    skip the middle men and just split board
    quit crying and preston
    your my deez homie
    UNIT-LIFE

     
  124. Ryan G. said: said on August 23, 2009 at 1:25 am

    Okay, time for my two cents.

    You have no fucking clue what you’re talking about.

    Top Ten Reasons Why Your Wacky List Is Really Fucking Wacky

    1.) Look up the Octograb. And the Guitar Grab. And the Kangaroo Flip. And any double, really. So what did we steal from you, exactly, that you didn’t in turn steal from skatebaorders? Oh, and look up Ski-BASE. Ever hear of Snowboard-BASE? I don’t think so. Thanks, Shane, you’re the man. RIP.
    2.)Yes, it’s really necessary for the equipment to fly off when we fall, so we don’t tear our ACLs.
    3.) Well first off, many park rats don’t use poles. Second, any skier with good technique uses the pole to make good turns and sexy-ass carves, and they just happen to be there when we throw switch cork 12’s. It’s not like we decided to put them there just for jumps. Oh, and by the way, you know that when you have to take your back foot out of the binding and push along cat tracks like a crippled stray dog that you wish you had poles.
    4.) Snowboarders on rails just look fucking goofy. Have snowboarders been doing 360 switch-ups lately? Maybe I should add that to my list of shit we came up with.
    5.) Oh he’s serious. He’s one of the most decorated athletes in Winter X, makes a shitload more money than you’ll ever make, and is constantly progressing the sport. He’s a fucking champ.
    6.) Our grabs are fucking sick. Your grabs look like an ape smacking the ground. And I’ve thought that since before I started freeskiing.
    7.) Snowboarders hitting jumps switch…doesn’t look any different. You try flying at a 100-foot gap knowing that you’re about to go upside down and sideways twice…and then do it completely backwards.
    8.) You wore those giant ass sweatshirts (remember MFM?) before you decided that performing a winter sport in tight jeans was the better way to go. Wait, where have I seen those jeans before…oh right, on Corey fucking Duffel. He’s a skateboarder, right? Thought so…
    9.) Letâ€™s face it, no matter which way youâ€™re spinning â€“ it looks a bit retarded.
    10.) I can run up and down a flight of icy stairs in my ski boots. Beat that, bitch.

    I love snowboarding, but I hate pussies like you that have no clue what the fuck they’re talking about.

     
  125. Ryan G. said: said on August 23, 2009 at 1:30 am

    Oh shit, almost forgot!

    Hippy Killers, Jackknifes, Bindsouls, (silly names, we know) all stuff that not only did a skier come up with, but shit that you can’t even physically do!

    Oh, and try a zero spin on a snowboard.

     
  126. darth vader said: said on August 23, 2009 at 5:02 am

    ha, im a skiier, and those top 10 reasons were pretty funny, i dont really have much against snowboarding and i know allot of snowboarders have nothing against skiing.
    but preston, your suit is gayer than jerking it to bob saget.
    and if being a skiier made you gay, then we would all have to be at your camp, cause it sounds like it has bigger sausage fests then germany.

     
  127. Skidubaiguy said: said on August 23, 2009 at 7:23 am

    I both Ski and Snowboard, and can do one as well as i can do the other, i even have the image of the snowboarder, none of this gangster shit the pros and other skiers wear. I ski more than i board, why? Because i find it more fun, and thats what it should be all about, fun. Who cares what you do? Whether your board, ski or sit on an inflatable paris hilton to ride the slopes it doesnt matter, aslong as your not killing anyone, bringing the slope income so they dont shut and having fun, its all good.

     
  128. Sam said: said on August 23, 2009 at 9:05 am

    The fact that this sort of ignorance is still around in this industry is absolutely mindblowing. Not only has snowboarding hit a plateau in terms of growth compared to skiing (which is growing quite a bit), your list of reasons why it’s wacky is so outdated and uninformed I can’t believe this blog gets support by people within the industry. Who hopefully have a much more even keeled respect for skiing and anything else snowsports related compared to you. Dick. These comments are something i would expect from a 12 year old. Not a 30 year old that runs a summer camp. Wow you’re obnoxious.

    Was your attempt at dressing like a racer from the early 90’s really how you thought you’d make fun of freeskiers? Because you just look like an ignorant asshat. Sure some trends in freeskiing are a little wacky and easy to make fun of. But snowboarders are certainly guilty of the same things, if not worse in some cases (you guys wear little girls jeans… just as lame as a racer suit).

    I like snowboarding, and MOST snowboarders. But you are the epitome of what is wrong with the interaction between the two sports. I hope you don’t have any legitimate ties to this site because I did have some respect for the articles posted here before reading this garbage.

    I hope you have a good day packing fudge at your camp.

     
  129. Skiers suck at rails huh? said: said on August 23, 2009 at 12:53 pm

    Just because you can ride off the lip and onto a rail straight doesn’t mean snowboarders are better at rails. Half the kids on snowboards 5050 the rail, its like they wouldn’t even know they hit the rail. It takes not skill at all. Try it on skis. I ski with a bunch of skiers and snowboarders. We all push each other to progress and we all learn new tricks. I saw my friend on a snowboard do a lip backside 270 or something like that in a game of rad in the pro division of the comp. He stuck it on his first try and he was competing against guys twice his age that were sponsored. My friends that ski have also progressed just as much. You are a piece of shit.

     
  130. philosoraptor said: said on August 23, 2009 at 6:02 pm

    LoL WUT. The article was pretty funny even being a skier. I think this was some classic rage inciting and you deserve a medal.

     
  131. i love snoboarding said: said on August 23, 2009 at 7:30 pm

    all us snowboarders are close and can agree there is nothing like wakeing up in the moring and going to the mountain and sucking are own wieners i just love the fact that us snoboarders can be so close i cant wait to wake up in the moring and put on my leather thong and tight pants then go to the park with all my snoboarding buds and just suck then i will go and wait till i can go to the mountain with my snowboard and leather thong and tight pants to do it all over again

     
  132. LSD said: said on August 23, 2009 at 10:01 pm

    There are equally wack people/tricks/style in snowboard as skiing but who the fucks cares dont we all shred to have fun and smash buttholes?

     
  133. billy said: said on August 23, 2009 at 11:51 pm

    you sire, are a stinking pile of douchebags

     
  134. esamadeee said: said on August 24, 2009 at 12:18 am

    alright sir,

    you are dumb.
    to prove you are dumb…. im going to give 10 reasons.

    1. skiers have actually been pushing progression. Apparently the biggest thing in snowboarding pipe now is doubles…. skiers have been doing those for like…errrrr four years now. Also when it comes to speed and air… we go biggger! simon dumont (who i dont like by the way) went 35 ft out on a quarter owning whatever you snowboarders have produced . Suck it

    2. is it necessary for equipment to fly off? Ummm yes. Im not really into getting a torn ACL everytime i fall.

    3. your not really into poles? alright. Im not really into unstrapping on cat tracks or before and after chairlifts like you guys have too.

    4. 47 ft feet? hot damn! you’re only off by like 42 feet. And anyways, you know what they say about people with big feet. Big D’s son!

    5. Danny Kass, is that guy serious? http://www.boardistan.com/?p=9977&cpage=1

    6. now your complaining about our grabs? you try to grab the tips of skis. Its not easy… on account that we have 47 ft feet too.

    7,actually hitting a jump switch looks ass forward. think about it.

    8. giant sweatshirts… you might be referring to henrik harlaut. For your info he just did a 1620 with steeze. Embarassing what any of your snowboard buddies have ever done.

    9.your talking about unnatural? whats more unnatural…. going down a mountain facing forward.. or going down a mountain facing sideways??

    10. stairs have never really been a problem. especially ones with handrails.

     
  135. snowboarder MI said: said on August 25, 2009 at 2:00 pm

    i really dont understand why all theese skiers are on a website for snowboarding ? maybee becuase yobeat says making fun of snowboarding? i really dont get it

     
  136. fail said: said on August 27, 2009 at 12:10 pm

    ^ fail. just by existing yobeat really is making fun of snowboarders. just look at this article, he makes fun of a sport when he has no idea what he’s talking about, then tries to make fun of it more by going to try it when hes actually trying a completely different sport, racing. by trying to make himself look cool hes just making himself look like a douche, this in turn makes yobeat look like the gayest site ever (though the name already achieved that, this just adds to it)

     
  137. Preston is gay said: said on September 17, 2009 at 11:48 am

    i would really want to beat the shit out of preston..

     
  138. Shithead said: said on September 17, 2009 at 1:45 pm

    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_SRWq8gtao&feature=quicklist

    start it at :25, watch entire thing, then look me in the internet eyes and tell me that this is not sick.

     
  139. Shithead said: said on September 17, 2009 at 3:01 pm

    hey Preston, during the six days out of the year that you go ride, ever wonder why strangers never talk to you on the lift? why people giggle and whisper behind you in the lift line? why the lifties just smirk and roll their eyes at you?

    because you’re a goddamned tool, and its obvious to everyone who even glances at you. Any skilled respectable snowboarder, or skier for that matter, will tell you it doesn’t matter how many planks you have on your feet, as long as you’re having fun on the snow.

    you are a disgrace to the winter sports community.

    oh, and you didn’t see me, but the night Wallisch was railing your mother i was in the corner taping it. After we both afterbanged on her worthless face, she told us to mail you the tape so “that faggot son of mine can finally see how a real man tears up the loose, crinkly vagina he came out of.”

     
  140. Matt said: said on September 17, 2009 at 3:53 pm

    you clearly are an idiot, becouse, like freeskiing took from snowboarding, snowboarding took from a combo of skiing, surfing, and skating. heck, you guys even grind rails and shit, so look back at ur roots, and look at who you are dissin on fool

     
  141. lol said: said on September 17, 2009 at 6:25 pm

    remember when snowboarding used to be cool?
    You know, when it wasn’t in every taco bell and mtn dew commercial?

    The counter-culture is skiing right now.

    But keep wearing those tight pants and acting punk……we’re not laughing with you, we’re laughing AT you.

     
  142. Preston G. Strout said: said on September 17, 2009 at 6:47 pm

    who keeps deleting my posts? i have a two inch dick and my mom has huge tits

     
  143. Preston G. Strout said: said on September 17, 2009 at 6:49 pm

    i wish ski restorts had locker rooms so i could go shower with my fellow snowboard shedders 😉

     
  144. Mezzy said: said on September 17, 2009 at 7:44 pm

    wow… those are the most ignorant top 10 reasons ive ever seen! ok and riding switch? at least u can tell the difference between us riding switch and regular…

     
  145. darrek d said: said on September 17, 2009 at 8:22 pm

    NUFF SAID

    http://www.edhardysnow.com/

    fuck you

     
  146. admin said: said on September 17, 2009 at 8:30 pm

    Oh hi. First off, Thanks New Schoolers for the entertainment and the traffic. But all of your points have been made so we’re shutting off the comments. We’re glad you like skiing still.

     
  147. YoBeat: Making Fun of Snowboarding Since 1997 » The Snowboard Shrinkage Crisis? said: said on October 25, 2010 at 6:31 am

    […] A wise man once said â€œif I wanted to see someone spinning around holding onto poles: Iâ€™d go to a strip club.â€ No […]

     
  148. YoBeat: Making Fun of Snowboarding Since 1997 » YoBeat’s New Year’s Resolutions said: said on January 3, 2011 at 10:32 am

    […] in the 90s, but itâ€™s so much fun. Just check the incredibly hilarious comments on any of these past ski hate flame bait pieces weâ€™ve posted. Itâ€™s like they do the work for you! But itâ€™s a new year, a […]

     

