Turning & Burning at Timberline

With free entry, blue skies, soft snow and tons a killer prizes it was hard not to have a smile on your face. As the bar lowered and things heated up Samantha Grist took top honors as “Overall Lowest” as well as winning the women’s division. Joey Carnera took it home for the men’s division with a solid toe side carve under one of the lowest marks of the day.

Mens

1st – Joey Carnera

2nd – Jeff Oglesbee

3rd – Jamie Dikih

Ladies

1st – Sam Grist

2nd – Charlene Zoeckler

3rd – Maureen Wick

Overall lowest: Sam Grist

Film/Edit: Jordan DeMoss