Pocket Figures spend two days at Whistler. Featuring: Brin Alexander, Bryan Bowler, Coulton Conway, Nick Elliott, Adam Franks, Jesse Loucks, Ben Poechman, Evan Stum, Martyn Vachon, Brodey Wolfe and more.
Video by: Colter Heard
Peter Garrett
Email this author | All posts by Peter Garrett
THAT place is da shit …..best riders ..best PARK ….makes MAMMOTH look like a 1/2 way house for crack heads in streched out tank tops …
at 02:08 he`ll pretzel anythingggggggggggggggg
Knew it..
I still think it’s funny jamie anderson does the same high speed zeach in contest runs. In good company with Shaun. #powerzeachcouple
Canada proves once again why it’s better than the u.s.
ill let you know when you can get your beer smokes and gas at the same store then tell me it’s better than the u.s
I did that this morning in BC
The time has long gone since I could scurr you with a burning closet, Tom, but I wish I could. I wish I could.
Float like a butterfly, sting like a ma’fahkin bee
-raves hank numbnuts of san francisco, ohio
ASSSSSPEN …owns Mammoth N0W …so …who is da king now bitches .
CANADA kicks USA ..in resort terrain parks ….
WHISTLER has a sick summer bike park ….[ but so dose POWDER MOUNTAIN / UTAH ! ] !!
HAAA…the 9th st. BIKE PARK in Ogden has 65 ft. jumps THE POWMOW bike park only has 25 ft. jumps …AND THE FAGS THAT BUILT IT want it to be private so they don’t look GAY with ther 2 handed straight airs .
WHISTLER has the winter snowboard park BUT POWMOW Utah has a SUMMER BIKE PARK that makes Whistlers summer bike park look gay
POWMOW bike park is private because they know they will get sued $$$ if people find it and start using it
THEY WILL GET SUED ….$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
CANYONS , UTAH ..only core bike park in the state ..POWMOWS park is gay and private …SOON THE ENTIRE SKI RESORT GOING PRIVATE .