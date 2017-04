Tyrol Tuesdays Vol. 14

Season ender from Tyrol. Riders: Zach Haigh, Brandon Anagaran, Zach Nutt, Matt Theobald, Chris Blatner, Alex Gould, Blake Lamb, Will Morton, Zach Lastrilla, and Sam Anderson

-Filmed by Alex Havey, Ryan Ruffing, and Zach Lastrilla

-Edited by Alex Havey