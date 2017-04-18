Ride & Create Full Movie

Full movie from Nitro Russia featuring a bit of everything from Denis Leontiev, Sergey Zuk, Slava Egle, Nikolay Golubev, Kirill Krivov, Kirill Rumoshevsky, Artem Pichkhadze, Konstantin Erkaev, Serhey Goglov, Timofey Strykov, Mikhail Potemkin and Alexander Smelov.

Film and edit: Mikhail Potemkin

Additional filming: Karsten Boysen, Vladimir Kotshetkov, Stepan Artemiev