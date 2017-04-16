Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

C Sessions 7.4

16 April, 2017 , 1 Comment

Featuring: Shaun Murphy, Jake Gaudet, Levi Gunzburg, Savannah Shinske, Rory Bruder, Steve Lauder, Kevin Raksnis, Joey Leon, Jeremy Ellenberg, Casey Willax, Timmy Sullivan, Max Lyons, Wes Heffernan, Tyler Mengel, & Nate Haust

Film & Cut: Devin Bernard
Additional Filming: Dan Callahan & Joey Leon
Cover Photo: Pat Ryan

Similar posts

Comments (1)

  1. FUCK GONDOLAS said: said on April 16, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    its more fun without a lift …..and way fucking more fun without a gondola

     
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


TOP