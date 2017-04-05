Love Games 2017 – Photos

Love Games is a two day annual event, that starts with digging and building on the first day, and the shredding of the creations on the second day. A celebration of the DIY spirit of snowboarding. Satellite Boardshop sponsors the event at Loveland that went down last weekend featuring awards like highest quarter pipe air (Hunter Frutchey) and the Froth Puppy award (Nate Cordero) for digging and sending. Good vibes and blue skies.

Below are some photos of the action from @fotophreak.

Aaron Golbeck.

Jade Phelan

Seth Hill

Melissa Riitano

Sean Murphy

Seth Hill



Jade Phelan

Seth Hill

Seth Hill

Sean Murphy

Sean Murphy

Silvia Mittermüller

Silvia Mittermüller

Hunter Frutchey



