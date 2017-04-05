Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Love Games 2017 – Photos

05 April, 2017 , 3 Comments

Love Games is a two day annual event, that starts with digging and building on the first day, and the shredding of the creations on the second day. A celebration of the DIY spirit of snowboarding.  Satellite Boardshop sponsors the event at Loveland that went down last weekend featuring awards like highest quarter pipe air (Hunter Frutchey) and the Froth Puppy award (Nate Cordero) for digging and sending. Good vibes and blue skies.

Below are some photos of the action from @fotophreak.

aaronF1Aaron Golbeck. 

jade_quarterJade Phelan

sethF2Seth Hill

melissaMelissa Riitano

murphyF3Sean Murphy
sethF3Seth Hill
lgames1721

jade_method1Jade Phelan

sethqp (1)Seth Hill

aaronSeth Hill
murphyf1Sean Murphy

murphy3Sean Murphy
silvia_feature4Silvia Mittermüller

silvia_feature1Silvia Mittermüller

hunter_feature1Hunter Frutchey

lgames1714
lgames1710

Similar posts

Comments (3)

  1. Hannah "creampie" Mowry said: said on April 5, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    yo whos that filmed in all the picks? I like his stance. Mount me please??? <3

     
    Reply
  2. Hobush said: said on April 5, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    BEST PHOTOGRAPHY I HAVE EVER SEEN …FOR BOARDING …. PROB A NO NAME NEVER PAID PHOTOG …. JUST HAPPENS TO BE WAY BETTER THAN THE DUDES THAT SHOOT FOR TRANSWORLD

     
    Reply
  3. DENNIS said: said on April 5, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    those are some sharp pix for sure

     
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


TOP