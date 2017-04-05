Love Games 2017 – Photos

- Home
- Yobeat Online Shop
- Videos
- News
- History
- Features
- Podcasts
- Win
- About
Love Games is a two day annual event, that starts with digging and building on the first day, and the shredding of the creations on the second day. A celebration of the DIY spirit of snowboarding. Satellite Boardshop sponsors the event at Loveland that went down last weekend featuring awards like highest quarter pipe air (Hunter Frutchey) and the Froth Puppy award (Nate Cordero) for digging and sending. Good vibes and blue skies.
Below are some photos of the action from @fotophreak.
Aaron Golbeck.
Jade Phelan
Seth Hill
Melissa Riitano
Sean Murphy
Seth Hill
Jade Phelan
Seth Hill
Seth Hill
Sean Murphy
Sean Murphy
Silvia Mittermüller
Silvia Mittermüller
Hunter Frutchey
Peter Garrett
Email this author | All posts by Peter Garrett
yo whos that filmed in all the picks? I like his stance. Mount me please??? <3
BEST PHOTOGRAPHY I HAVE EVER SEEN …FOR BOARDING …. PROB A NO NAME NEVER PAID PHOTOG …. JUST HAPPENS TO BE WAY BETTER THAN THE DUDES THAT SHOOT FOR TRANSWORLD
those are some sharp pix for sure