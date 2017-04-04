Slash and Burn Banked Slalom 2017 – Photos

Photos by Juan Jo (JJ) Sieiro

The annual Slash and Burn banked slalom went down recently at Steamboat. JJ Sieiro provided a few photos of the left turn, right turn action.







Open class men:

1st – Jake Black

2nd – Taylor Gold

3rd – Dash Kamp

Open class women:

1st – Maddy Schaffrick

2nd – Tori Koski

3rd – Erin Nemec