Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Slash and Burn Banked Slalom 2017 – Photos

04 April, 2017 , 1 Comment

Photos by Juan Jo (JJ) Sieiro

The annual Slash and Burn banked slalom went down recently at Steamboat. JJ Sieiro provided a few photos of the left turn, right turn action.

JSHL2017032500298-3
JSHL2017032500091
JSHL2017032500024 JSHL2017032504693 JSHL2017032503950 JSHL2017032501770-2 JSHL2017032500829

JSHL2017032500227-3 copy

Open class men:
1st – Jake Black
2nd – Taylor Gold
3rd – Dash Kamp

Open class women:
1st – Maddy Schaffrick
2nd – Tori Koski
3rd – Erin Nemec

one of the founders of the internet.
Email this author | All posts by

Similar posts

Comments (1)

  1. WTF said: said on April 4, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    WHERES TOD / TERJE and the dude that invented the SNURFER ?

     
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


TOP