Slash and Burn Banked Slalom 2017 – Photos

Photos by Juan Jo (JJ) Sieiro
The annual Slash and Burn banked slalom went down recently at Steamboat. JJ Sieiro provided a few photos of the left turn, right turn action.
Open class men:
1st – Jake Black
2nd – Taylor Gold
3rd – Dash Kamp
Open class women:
1st – Maddy Schaffrick
2nd – Tori Koski
3rd – Erin Nemec
WHERES TOD / TERJE and the dude that invented the SNURFER ?