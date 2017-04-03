Bottom Line – BangingBees

Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

03 April, 2017 , 1 Comment

Frenchmen in the park: featuring Pierre Scafidi, Matteo Cuny, Louis Labertrande, Nico Palladio, Arthur Ney, Bastien Sturma, Jake Simpson, Thomas Chassagne, Thibaut Pomorat, Paul Veron, Sully Monod, Basile Rameau, Antho Brotto, Niels Schack, Marveen Valdent, Clément Caspar, and Basile Rihn

Comments (1)

  1. Sting said: said on April 3, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Some tricks were good. My butthole didn’t really care for cough utah truck stops cough I mean all the early dismounts and rotating on rails. Probably should skate more.

     
