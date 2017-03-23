Lakeridge LDOH – Aint Finna

- Home
Final days at Dagmar and Lakeridge. Featuring Daniel Glibota, Cooper Dykeman, Danny Wynn, Brian Anderson, Joel Vachon, Dawson McLachlan, Jordan Sullivan
Song: Post Malone – No Option
Peter Garrett
God this music sucks ass. It’s like that song make money. Get. Turnt. Off..
Also y’all could use some style injection. Lap time! Let’s go! .. who are you? Our swim coach? GTFOH