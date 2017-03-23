Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Lakeridge LDOH – Aint Finna

23 March, 2017 , 2 Comments

Final days at Dagmar and Lakeridge. Featuring Daniel Glibota, Cooper Dykeman, Danny Wynn, Brian Anderson, Joel Vachon, Dawson McLachlan, Jordan Sullivan
Song: Post Malone – No Option

Similar posts

Comments (2)

  1. Clown said: said on March 23, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    God this music sucks ass. It’s like that song make money. Get. Turnt. Off..

     
    Reply
  2. Bitter butter is punk said: said on March 23, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Also y’all could use some style injection. Lap time! Let’s go! .. who are you? Our swim coach? GTFOH

     
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


TOP