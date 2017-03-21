Bonfire Axe Jam Contest Goes Down this Saturday at Big Boulder Park

Portland, OR, March 21, 2017 – Bonfire Outerwear and Big Boulder are set to host the Bonfire Axe Jam this Saturday, March 25th at the Big Boulder Park in Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania. The event takes place on the heels of Winter Storm Stella, which dumped three feet of snow in the Mid-Atlantic last week, even prompting a few rare avalanches in the Pocono Mountains.

The Axe Jam is an open, jam-style snowboarding contest on the custom Bonfire branded, larger-than-life Axe feature in the Big Boulder Park. The event features a pro purse of $400 for best jam and $100 for best trick throwdown, and will be judged by Bonfire pro teamrider Ralph Kucharek. The Axe Jam is also supported by Celtek.

The Bonfire Axe is a first-of-its-kind custom 15-foot, solid feature developed by Pat Morgan and the park staff at Big Boulder. The Axe is an auxiliary logo for Bonfire and a nod to the brand’s heritage of craftsmanship and quality. Utilizing an actual log from the Pennsylvania forest, the Axe, an iconic brand piece, has been a hot park feature the entire season.

Bonfire connected with Big Boulder, one of the East’s top five snowboard parks, as the official outerwear sponsor of the Big Boulder Park crew this season. The relationship, forged between Director of Freestyle Terrain Pat Morgan and Bonfire’s Tim Swart, sparked further involvement for the 17/18 season, extending beyond Big Boulder to include other Peak Resorts property Mount Snow in Southern Vermont.

Said Swart, “We’re excited about our involvement with Big Boulder all season and the Axe was a dream for us. What started as a cocktail napkin sketch ended up becoming reality, getting built by Pat Morgan and his stellar crew at Big Boulder. The Axe Jam is a no-holds barred salute to what’s fun about snowboarding.”

To shop Bonfire’s outerwear line and check out the Bonfire team, go to bonfireouterwear.com. Follow Bonfire @bonfireouterwear #bonfirefreerange #triedtestedtrue