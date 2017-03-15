Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

X Games Real Snow 2017 Videos

15 March, 2017 , 4 Comments

The 2017 Real Snow parts are live, and we’ve collected them for you right here. You can head over and vote for your “fan favorite” at Xgames.com

Jesse Paul

Frank Bourgeois

Toni Kerkelä

Justin Fronius

Dylan Thompson

Anto Chamberland

Comments (4)

  1. DonaldTrump'swall said: said on March 15, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Jesse
    Frank
    Anto

     
  2. BULIFLEIMI said: said on March 15, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    TONI KERKELA 4 PREZ!!!! REAL SNOWBOARDING, jesse is good too, all those canadians jumping off the roof,,,.lame.. so last year..

     
  3. i humbly disagree said: said on March 15, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    frank for the win. give toni some money. anto chamberlands handplant!? fronius’ ender!?! is that the think thank spot btw? that spot is done. all these guys killed it. also, i think there should be another contest for regular riders where someone says they’ll do unspeakable things to your family if you dont match a trick from one of these parts

     
TOP