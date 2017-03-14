White Waves – A Powdersurfing Documentary

White Waves explores the history, contemporary, and future of true binding-free powdersurfing from an insider’s perspective. Watch as a new style of mountain riding has emerged from the hearts, hands and minds of a few pioneers who are paving he way into the future by nodding to the past and re-approaching the way we interact with mountains. Take a ride in the shoes of the most experienced shapers and riders in the powsurfing world and learn more about the pursuit of what they feel is the most incredible feeling on earth.

Riders: Jeremy Jensen, Terje Haakonsen, DCP, Ian Provo, Scotty Arnold, Atsushi Gomyo, Tasuku TSK, Neil Provo, Mads Jonsson, Craig Stevenson, Brock Bitton, Cody Townsend, Rob Patterson, Howard Sorenson, Kanika Koh, Al Clark, Dave Smellie, Rob Stevens, and Josh Serna

Shot on Location in Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, British Columbia, Hokkaido, Nagano, and Alaska.

There were no bungi ropes, foot hooks, magnets or any other form of binding used in the making of this film. Just 100% pure binding-free powdersurfing.