Stinky Socks: Trollhaugen Week Recap

- Home
- Yobeat Online Shop
- Videos
- News
- History
- Features
- Podcasts
- Win
- About
The third annual Stinky Socks Trollhaugen week went off at the beginning of February. We had people coming from Rhode Island, Toronto, SoCal, Washington, Oregon and Bulgaria joining the local guys. Troll is definitely second home for the Stinky fam.
Watch: Jeffy Gabrick, Mark Goodall, Jake Schaible, Mike Skiba, Boody, Marcus Rand, Walker Murphy, Kyle Kennedy, Sam Schiltgen, Logan Herber, Austin Young, Garrett McKenzie, Krister Ralles, Hannah Peterson and Dawson McLachlan
Film/Edit: Dimo Petkov
Additional Filming: Marcus Rand / Risto
admin one of the founders of the internet.
Email this author | All posts by admin