Stinky Socks: Trollhaugen Week Recap

The third annual Stinky Socks Trollhaugen week went off at the beginning of February. We had people coming from Rhode Island, Toronto, SoCal, Washington, Oregon and Bulgaria joining the local guys. Troll is definitely second home for the Stinky fam.

Watch: Jeffy Gabrick, Mark Goodall, Jake Schaible, Mike Skiba, Boody, Marcus Rand, Walker Murphy, Kyle Kennedy, Sam Schiltgen, Logan Herber, Austin Young, Garrett McKenzie, Krister Ralles, Hannah Peterson and Dawson McLachlan

Film/Edit: Dimo Petkov

Additional Filming: Marcus Rand / Risto