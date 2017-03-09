Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Snackbreak x FSA: Mielakka

09 March, 2017 , No Comments

The Snackbreak crew have been collaborating with the Finnish Snowboard Association for some edits around their events this year. This one filmed around Mielakka. Featuring Samu Mikkonen, Joonas Eloranta, Eetu Koskelainen, JJ Rayward, Iina Niskanen, Sara Säkkinen, Tommi Ollikainen, Joel Cantle and more.

Film and edit: Tommi Ollikainen
Additional filming: Joonas Eloranta, Lauri Valonen & Samu Mikkonen
Photography: Mikko Kempas

