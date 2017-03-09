Brethren – Last Year

UK and Euro Brethren with some fast paced boarding from the streets to the park to the powder. Featuring: Corey Copeland, Thibaut Roux Moullard, Pig, Riko Rinnekingas, Max Wittrick, Jake Binnee, Lewis Sonvico, Julien Andro, Kam Henriet, Frankie Melgund, Yohan Bandet, Sam Bernard, Julien Di Cara, Charles McConnell and Aleix Calderon Sanchez.