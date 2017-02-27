10 Barrel Brewing’s Hella Big Air Coming Back to Mt. Bachelor

- Home
What:
Big air is back at Mt Bachelor this year with 10 Barrel Brewing Co.’s second annual Hella Big Air
ski and snowboard competition. 10 Barrel will be taking over the mountain on Saturday, March 25th
beginning at 10:30am and going all day–with live DJ sets, BBQ and beers at the 10 Barrel beer garden, a
full free concert by Lyrics Born and more.
Ski and snowboard competitors will battle it out all day-long showing off their style and skills on the 90-foot
custom jump in hopes of winning a cut of the $30,000 cash prize purse. The bar has been set high by last
year’s finalists, Ryan Linnert (snowboard), JD Dennis (snowboard) and winners, Nils Mindnich (snowboard)
and Alex Schlopy (ski), all of whom have been invited to return and defend their title at this year’s event.
The event is free and open to the public of all ages for spectating. Professional skiers and snowboarders
must apply in advance to compete by filling out the registration link at www.10barrel.com/hellabigair
Where:
Mt. Bachelor
Outside of the West Village Lodge
13000 SW Century Drive
Bend, OR 97702
When:
Saturday, March 25
10:30am – Qualifiers
*6:30pm – Finals
7:30pm – Lyrics Born
8:00pm – Awards
* Schedule subject to change
Cost:
Free admission for all ages
Beer and food will be available for purchase
Competition:
Custom 90 ft. jump
$30,000 cash prize purse
