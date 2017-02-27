10 Barrel Brewing’s Hella Big Air Coming Back to Mt. Bachelor

What:

Big air is back at Mt Bachelor this year with 10 Barrel Brewing Co.’s second annual Hella Big Air

ski and snowboard competition. 10 Barrel will be taking over the mountain on Saturday, March 25th

beginning at 10:30am and going all day–with live DJ sets, BBQ and beers at the 10 Barrel beer garden, a

full free concert by Lyrics Born and more.

Ski and snowboard competitors will battle it out all day-long showing off their style and skills on the 90-foot

custom jump in hopes of winning a cut of the $30,000 cash prize purse. The bar has been set high by last

year’s finalists, Ryan Linnert (snowboard), JD Dennis (snowboard) and winners, Nils Mindnich (snowboard)

and Alex Schlopy (ski), all of whom have been invited to return and defend their title at this year’s event.

The event is free and open to the public of all ages for spectating. Professional skiers and snowboarders

must apply in advance to compete by filling out the registration link at www.10barrel.com/hellabigair

Where:

Mt. Bachelor

Outside of the West Village Lodge

13000 SW Century Drive

Bend, OR 97702

When:

Saturday, March 25

10:30am – Qualifiers

*6:30pm – Finals

7:30pm – Lyrics Born

8:00pm – Awards

* Schedule subject to change

Cost:

Free admission for all ages

Beer and food will be available for purchase

Competition:

Custom 90 ft. jump

$30,000 cash prize purse