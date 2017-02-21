Eric Royce’s Rainbow Road Invitational

After a couple weeks of building out a spot at Eric Royce’s place in Tahoe, a storm was on the way, so they rounded up a crew of friends to shred the day after they finished building. Beers consumed, yard shredded.

Featuring: Eric Royce, Josh Naasz, Alex Wetherhold, Dustin Dresser, Bricen Mason

Music: Logic Circuit – Motocross (Part 2)

Glide-Cam operated by Brian Walker

Additional footage and time-lapse provided by Tim Peare