Eric Royce’s Rainbow Road Invitational

After a couple weeks of building out a spot at Eric Royce’s place in Tahoe, a storm was on the way, so they rounded up a crew of friends to shred the day after they finished building. Beers consumed, yard shredded.
Featuring: Eric Royce, Josh Naasz, Alex Wetherhold, Dustin Dresser, Bricen Mason
Music: Logic Circuit – Motocross (Part 2)
Glide-Cam operated by Brian Walker
Additional footage and time-lapse provided by Tim Peare
Peter Garrett
Email this author | All posts by Peter Garrett
damn that looks fun