The Powsurf Chronicles Ep. 11

“On February 13th 2016 we lost an amazing person, great friend and a long time member of our Powder-Day Saints crew. Brock Bitton was with us since day one, working to built and developed our powsurfers in the earliest beginnings of our journey to create Grassroots Powdersurfing. Brock’s many talents and his physical presence in our lives is missed dearly but his light shines bright in all of us. This short piece represents just one of so many amazing days we got to spend together riding and laughing. Powsurf in Peace brother.”

Riders: Jeremy Jensen, Brock Bitton, Craig Stevenson, and Kanika Koh