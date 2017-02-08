His Name Was Chip

Riders in order: Sam Schowalter, Brett Kulas, Linden Cool, Jacob Craffey, Ryan Pisciotta, Avery Erickson, Nathan Kudla, Micah Seinkowski, Trent Belmore, Harrison McIlhargey, and Brandon Vandyke.

Filming: Nathan Kudla. Edit: Nathan Kudla

Additional Filming: Harrison McIlhargey and Sam Schowalter

Songs: Bowery Electric: Fear or flying and Playboi Carti: The Omen