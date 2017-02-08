Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

His Name Was Chip

08 February, 2017 , No Comments

Riders in order: Sam Schowalter, Brett Kulas, Linden Cool, Jacob Craffey, Ryan Pisciotta, Avery Erickson, Nathan Kudla, Micah Seinkowski, Trent Belmore, Harrison McIlhargey, and Brandon Vandyke.
Filming: Nathan Kudla. Edit: Nathan Kudla
Additional Filming: Harrison McIlhargey and Sam Schowalter
Songs: Bowery Electric: Fear or flying and Playboi Carti: The Omen

