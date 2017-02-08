Chris Fellner’s Text Message Hump Day

- Home
Interview by David Brocklebank and his iPhone. Intro by Kody Williams
photo by Dominique Juric
Chris Fellner a.k.a Fellymane has been a close friend and brother of mine for 12 or more years now. I always have looked up to him since I met him at the local hill. In high school we became good friends and I started boarding with him just about everyday there was snow on the ground. Either at the local hill or the resort near his cottage, we were always together and boarding together. He has been a big influence on me and always will be. As a friend, model and boarder, he is an all around good guy, and I am happy to call him a brother of mine! – Kody Williams
Gray Bubble = Brockle, Blue Bubble = Fellner
photo by Eric Lamothe
photo by Max Wharin
photo by Zach Moorcroft
photo by Eric Lamothe
admin
well I feel dumber after trying to read all of that.
Both are cool guys but why are they texting like they’re from the hood of Atlanta when they’re both from suburban Ontario?
Friends having a typical conversation. Not sure if the ATL comparison really sticks here? last time I checked “DUH” has been in the D.O.P.E. vocab for years.
so whats the story on kody?
when people say skatestyle they don’t mean to hit spots you could hit on a skateboard.