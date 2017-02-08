Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Chris Fellner’s Text Message Hump Day

08 February, 2017 , 5 Comments

Interview by David Brocklebank and his iPhone. Intro by Kody Williams

lifestyle-2photo by Dominique Juric

Chris Fellner a.k.a Fellymane has been a close friend and brother of mine for 12 or more years now. I always have looked up to him since I met him at the local hill. In high school we became good friends and I started boarding with him just about everyday there was snow on the ground. Either at the local hill or the resort near his cottage, we were always together and boarding together. He has been a big influence on me and always will be. As a friend, model and boarder, he is an all around good guy, and I am happy to call him a brother of mine! – Kody Williams

 Gray Bubble = Brockle,  Blue Bubble = Fellner

image1 image2 image3 image4

back50-wallride-goodphoto by Eric Lamothe

image5 image6
harris-park-back-50photo by Max Wharin

image7 image8 image9 image10 image11 image12

front-50-rock-shlurpphoto by Zach Moorcroft

 

image13 image14 image15 image16 image17
lifestyle-3photo by Eric Lamothe

 

image18 image19 image20 image21 image22

Comments (5)

  1. minnesotanice said: said on February 8, 2017 at 10:39 am

    well I feel dumber after trying to read all of that.

     
    Reply
  2. uuhhh... said: said on February 8, 2017 at 11:26 am

    Both are cool guys but why are they texting like they’re from the hood of Atlanta when they’re both from suburban Ontario?

     
    Reply
    • skinz said: said on February 8, 2017 at 11:43 am

      Friends having a typical conversation. Not sure if the ATL comparison really sticks here? last time I checked “DUH” has been in the D.O.P.E. vocab for years.

       
      Reply
  3. curious said: said on February 8, 2017 at 11:29 am

    so whats the story on kody?

     
    Reply
  4. ok said: said on February 8, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    when people say skatestyle they don’t mean to hit spots you could hit on a skateboard.

     
    Reply

