Crunchtime

A group of young stomp pad enthusiasts claw through an unusually snowy Oregon December. Featuring Max Warbington, Scott Stevens, Gus Warbington, Parker Szumowski, Jared Elston.
Guests: Jesse Burtner, Curtis Ciszek, Austin Smith ,Max Tokunaga, Alex Lopez, Desiree Melancon, Logan Beaulieu, Gabe Ferguson, Ben Ferguson
Locations: Bend, Government Camp, Mt. Bachelor, Mt. Hood
admin one of the founders of the internet.
