Donald Trump’s Worst Nightmare

It’s true. Donald’s not really a rail guy. More of a wall guy. Kirks Camp 2017. Reid Smith, Chase Blakely, Kirk Teare, Cooper Whittier, Evan Werner, Bo Warren, Eric Beauchmin, Brett Moody, Chris Waker, Robby Meehan, Luke Winkleman, Edward Enyart, Will Healy.