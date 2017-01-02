The Odd Couple – Burtzung™

BURLINGTON, VT – Burton is proud to announce the latest addition to our North American team, Nate Bozung. “It was a decision that just made sense to us, much like partnering with the Pottery Barn, or Gwen Stefani. We just felt like we needed a little more ‘street cred’ these days given the shift in attitude toward our brand in recent years.” said North American team manager, Frankie Chapin. With the addition of Boznuts, Burton will be releasing a limited edition re-release of Bozung’s original Forum pro model with subtle Burton branding. “Throwback graphics are hot right now. Look what we did with the re-release of the Brushie custom. We want to capitalize on the market’s demand for nostalgia and we saw an opportunity here given that we own the Forum brand at this point. Since JP Walker basically told us to fuck off, our fall back plan was to get Nate involved.” Chapin continued. With Bozung joining the team, Burton is once again including a small coke spoon in the Safari kit for 17/18 and are including a special edition temporary face tattoo pack with every item Burton item sold moving forward. “We just feel like this is the right decision for both parties right now and we couldn’t be more excited! Nate’s affinity for rails of all types just seems to be a good fit for our brand at the moment.” Chapin concluded.



Bozung made his mark in snowboarding in the early 2000s as a member of the illustrious Forum 8. Known for his wild party antics and heavy street prowess. Bozung also joined forces with Shaun and Joe Neff to help launch Neff headwear back in the day before being bought out and spending his royalty check on rent in Brooklyn and a fruitless search for a mysterious Colombian woman known as, Paulina Pink . His career has been a roller coaster littered with personal struggles and triumphs and it seems at least for now he’s back on his snowboard and on the upswing living in SLC.