Route One in Japan

The UK crew went to Japan for eight days in search of powder and sights. The boys headed straight up to the North Island of Hokkaido to explore the terrain around Rusutsu and Niseko. Also heading south to the ancient city of Kyoto for a quick bit of culture. Then hopped on the bullet train to Tokyo for some madness.

Riders: Will Radula-Scott, Rowan Biddiscombe, Si Belson and Ollie Plumley