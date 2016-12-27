Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Lucas Magoon Ghoul Series

27 December, 2016 , 2 Comments

Gooner hits Buck Hill with that Rutland style.

Comments (2)

  1. HowYouDoin said: said on December 27, 2016 at 12:15 pm

    Nice to see him not all fucked up and rolling on the ground.

     
  2. DENNIS said: said on December 27, 2016 at 1:38 pm

    rail dudes can take a bigger hit and get back up and ride than any other form of snowboarder / snowboarding ……….

     
